You can choose to buy your iPhone outright and receive an unlocked model to use a SIM plan of your choice or commit to a monthly contract with a service provider.

Which iPhone is the best?

Among the most popular smartphones in the world, iPhones offer excellent features and some of the latest technology.

Whether you want the newest model with the best camera for your selfies or are content with something older and simpler, there’s an iPhone out there for you.

However, because new iPhones are released regularly, it can be tough to keep up, so we’ve done all the research for you. Our updated guide includes our latest shortlist, with one long-standing favorite model plus a couple of newcomers you won’t want to miss.

Best iPhones

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: This is a newcomer to our top spot and is currently the best iPhone available with an incredible camera, quality OLED display and 4K video capabilities.

2. Apple iPhone SE: A returning favorite, the SE is a budget iPhone, so you won’t get the latest technology, but it’s extremely good for its price.

3. Apple iPhone 11: If you can’t quite stretch to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the standard iPhone 11 is still a great option. It has a super-fast chip and an excellent camera with an ultra-wide option.

What you need to know before buying an iPhone

Apple iPhones run using iOS, so if you’re used to Android phones, they may not feel intuitive to use. Once you become acquainted with the operating system, however, it’s simple enough. All iPhones come with the Siri voice assistant for hands-free use, to answer questions, and to help you organize your schedule. They all give you access to the App Store to download thousands of apps.

If you buy a high-end iPhone, you can expect the latest in camera technology, which is great for amateur photographers. You can expect to find two or three separate rear-facing camera lenses on a high-end iPhone, allowing you to get ultra-wide angle shots, standard shots, and close-ups. Of course, there’s also a forward-facing camera on your iPhone for taking selfies. The quality of the forward-facing camera isn’t quite as impressive as the rear-facing options, but you can still take a decent snap. Most iPhones can also record video in 4K, some with extended dynamic range for a better depth of color.

Each iPhone model usually gives you a few options for internal storage between 32GB and 512GB, though, on some models, the largest storage option is 128GB or 256GB. Only you know your storage requirements, but 64GB or 128GB will generally suffice for the average user.

iPhones vary in price depending on the model and whether or not you’re buying them outright. A new iPhone locked to a particular carrier can cost anywhere from $300-$1,200.

iPhone FAQ

Q. Will Face ID recognize me in glasses or after a haircut?

A. Unlike some other phone manufacturers’ facial recognition software, Face ID is programmed to recognize your face based on measurements and features rather than superficial changes, so it will still reliably unlock your phone if you’re wearing glasses, have cut or colored your hair, are wearing makeup, or have grown or shaved your facial hair.

Q. How do I clean my iPhone screen to keep it hygienic?

A. Since most people touch their phones extremely regularly throughout the day, it’s important to clean them often to keep yourself from picking up viruses and bacteria. Washing your hands before touching your iPhone is helpful but isn’t always practical. Apple states that it’s safe to clean the hard, non-porous surfaces of your iPhone with 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes or Clorox disinfecting wipes. You can also use a soft microfiber cloth to remove any smudges, but this won’t sanitize your phone.

In-depth reviews for best iPhones

Best of the best

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

What we like: The impressive triple lens camera takes wide, ultra wide, and telephoto shots. Night mode makes the most of low light conditions. Water-resistant. Excellent battery life.

What we dislike: Has few faults other than its high price.

Best bang for your buck

Apple iPhone SE

What we like: This new version of the SE has an updated chip so it runs quickly. It’s lightweight and well-designed and comes at an affordable price.

What we dislike: Camera quality and display can’t match costlier models.

Worth checking out

Apple iPhone 11

What we like: Gorgeous liquid Retina LCD screen shows videos and photos at their best. Excellent night mode and 4K video. Runs quickly and battery lasts all day.

What we dislike: Some users say the screen is too easily scratched.

