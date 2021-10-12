Best phone tripod

Phone tripods can help with the creation of high-quality videos and content for YouTube, TikTok and other social media platforms.

Which phone tripods are best?

If you need to take stable photos or videos with your phone, a phone tripod will help. Even if you have a very steady hand, taking freehand video with your phone is not going to be the same level of quality as it could be with a tripod.

If you want a phone tripod that comes with its own lighting for high-quality recordings, the top choice is the Ring Light with Extendable Tripod Stand. The components can be separated as needed for adapting to any situation and the tripod works for traditional cameras in addition to phones.

What to know before you buy a phone tripod

Do you need a selfie stick?

Some phone tripods are designed to work as a tripod or an extendable selfie stick. If you want to take smooth, stable videos and have a tool for taking photos at the same time, a selfie tripod may be the best option. Selfie tripods are a monopod on top of a tripod base.

Do you need a tall tripod?

Some phone tripods are very inexpensive because they are very small. If you do not need to take videos at a higher height and can set up your camera on an existing surface, it could save you money. Simple, flexible phone tripods may not look like much, but they can be efficient for setting up your phone on the ground, tables, desks and more. If you need to set up a tripod quickly on an uneven surface, it can also be easier with short, flexible tripod limbs. If you choose this type of tripod, the only real downside is that you can’t adjust the height.

Will you only use your phone?

Before you buy a phone tripod that is incapable of working with regular cameras and other equipment, consider if you might use a tripod with a camera in the future. If you intend to buy a camera aside from your phone, it is important to get a universally compatible tripod. Remember that an adjustable phone mount can be attached to almost anything, including the kinds of tripods professional photographers use. Simple phone tripods might be able to support and balance the weight of a phone, but heavier cameras can prove incompatible.

What to look for in a quality phone tripod

Stability

Even if the tripod is only able to physically support a mobile device, it has to hold it stable. The best phone tripods can also withstand windy conditions or adapt to uneven terrain. If you plan to only film and photograph indoors, it may not be such a concern, but outdoor photography and videography require stability for creating high-quality content.

Adaptability

Phone tripods are sometimes designed to function only one way. The better tripods have adjustable limbs to ensure stability and adapt to different surfaces or environments. Flexible limbs offer great adaptability but cannot allow for extending the height of the tripod. Tripod limbs that can be individually adjusted can adapt to different surfaces and spaces without compromising the stability of the mount. Depending on what you plan to photograph or film, different levels of adaptability in a tripod may be necessary.

Compact Design

One of the reasons you are using your phone to take photos or videos is likely because it is convenient. It is easier because you already carry your phone with you, so the gear does not take up additional space. A big, bulky tripod could defeat the point of using your phone at all. The best phone tripods fold, slide and condense down to avoid taking up space. They should be easily carried in a bag, a hand or even a pocket.

How much you can expect to spend on a phone tripod

Simple and small phone tripods can be found for less than $20. If you want a larger, high-quality tripod, it will cost more. Professional-grade tripods intended for use with more than just phones are going to be much more expensive.

Phone tripod FAQ

How much weight can phone tripods support?

A. It varies greatly from model to model, but if a tripod is specifically intended for use with phones it is safe to guess that it cannot support much weight. Most phones are not very large or heavy and many phone tripods will be unable to handle heavier equipment. If your gear weight is a concern or you need a tripod for more than your phone, it would be best to look into proper camera tripods and separately purchase a phone holder/mount that can be attached to any tripod.

Can you use a selfie tripod at its full extension?

A. The benefit of a selfie tripod is that it serves two jobs as both a phone tripod and a selfie stick. It can be used at its full extension when used as a selfie stick, but be careful about how far you extend the height while using it as a tripod. Even if it is designed to safely support your phone’s weight, the ground or platform you set it up on may not be perfectly even or balanced. It would be a hassle if your phone tripod fell over because it was extended too far. A fall from a great enough height could damage your phone or the tripod, so adjust the height slowly and carefully.

What’s the best phone tripod to buy?

Top phone tripod

Ring Light with Extendable Tripod Stand

What you need to know: This phone tripod is a whole creator kit in a single package to get users started with creating videos for their platform of choice.

What you’ll love: The 59-inch tripod is a monopod/selfie stick attached to a stable tripod base, with a top that easily rotates and locks into the desired position for filming at the right angle. The included ring light is 10 inches in diameter. It features three different lighting modes and adjustable brightness to get your subject matter looking better in front of the camera. The tripod’s connector can be used to mount a phone, the ring light and traditional cameras.

What you should consider: The ring light has to be plugged in for power, but its USB cord can be easily plugged into a variety of devices or adapters, depending on the situation. Users have had issues with the long-term durability and stability of the tripod and ring light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top phone tripod for the money

UBeesize Phone Tripod

What you need to know: This affordable and compact phone tripod has completely flexible limbs for stabilizing your phone camera on the most uneven surfaces.

What you’ll love: It comes in two colors and is very lightweight. It comes with a Bluetooth-enabled remote that can pair with your phone to take photos or videos without touching the on-screen controls. The head of the tripod can rotate 90 degrees. The included phone holder is universally adjustable and can reliably secure almost any mobile device. Because of the short but sturdy limbs, it can support the weight of traditional cameras from popular brands like Nikon or Canon.

What you should consider: It stands at only 10 inches high and cannot extend higher due to the flexible design of the limbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Extendible Travel Lightweight Phone Tripod

What you need to know: This 51-inch extendible tripod is very affordable and comes with many useful features for a variety of situations.

What you’ll love: It comes with a carrying bag, a Bluetooth remote and a cellphone mount to hold most mobile devices securely. The tripod itself is very light, weighing under two pounds, but providing stable support for any device up to 4.4 pounds. The tripod is a minimum height of 16 inches that can extend up to 51 inches with each limb adjusting individually. The camera holder can rotate easily to get the right angle.

What you should consider: It is only compatible with very light equipment like cellphones, so attaching heavier cameras or gear would not be an option. The Bluetooth remote will only work up to about 33 feet away and the Bluetooth connection to your phone could be obstructed by walls or other objects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

