Best mini projector for iPhone

Mini projectors can project giant images for meetings, watching movies and playing games on an iPhone.

Which mini projector for iPhone is best?

Early projectors were large, noisy machines that were too expensive for anything other than use by businesses with deep pockets. Today, the mini projector is a tiny, portable device that connects to a smartphone or other media source and projects the images on a screen or wall.

If you are interested in a mini projector for your iPhone that has a full native HD 1080p display and projects images up to 10 feet away, take a look at the Philips PicoPix Max Projector.

What to know before you buy a mini projector for iPhone

Begin your search for a mini projector by answering a few key questions about where you’ll be using it and for what type of content.

How big an image do you want to project?

The idea is to project as big an image as you can within the confines of your environment. Measure the wall space where you want to project your videos and images and get a projector that will fill the space.

Will your mini projector be used at work, at home or both?

Home use usually means watching videos and movies, so you want the highest resolution you can get. If you are using your mini projector for work, you probably will be showing presentations, charts and graphs, which require nowhere near the brightness and sharpness videos need.

Will you be taking your mini projector with you when you travel?

Mini projectors can do some things full-sized projectors cannot.

You can quickly set up business presentations by linking your mini projector to your phone, tablet or laptop.

No matter where you are called on to make a presentation, be it a boardroom, classroom or auditorium, you can carry a mini projector with you.

If you want to meet up with friends for movie night or for a gaming session, a mini projector will enable you to easily share your big-screen images.

What to look for in a quality mini projector for iPhone

Operating system

While mini projectors are made to work with all types of operating systems, mini projectors that are made specifically for your iPhone will always be a reliable choice.

USB compatibility

When you buy a mini projector that is USB-compatible, you can connect thumb drives directly to it to show your library of videos and photos. All you have to do is plug and play.

Resolution

Manufacturers will state their mini projectors support 1080p resolution, the highest you will see in a mini projector. But even then, you may not actually see 1080p images. Unless a product claims a “native resolution” of 1920 x 1080, the mini projector downgrades the video and images to 720p when projecting them.

Lumens

Lumens are a measure of how much light your mini projector’s bulb puts out. More lumens means a brighter light, which means a better image. You will find mini projectors with anywhere from 100 to 1,000 lumens. Make sure you get one that has at least 500 lumens.

How much you can expect to spend on a mini projector for iPhone

Budget mini projectors with low resolution and low lumens cost anywhere from $30 to $100. Many of the better mini projectors cost between $200 and $300 and do everything a full-sized projector can do, in a smaller package. High-end models with the sharpest resolutions and the most lumens start at around $500.

Mini projector for iPhone FAQ

How are iPhone-compatible mini projectors different from other mini projectors?

A. Mini projectors connect to the source via HDMI cables because they need high data transmission speeds to send top-quality videos from the computer to the projector. HDMI ports are generic, so they do not conform to only a single operating system the way many other peripherals do. Apple and Windows devices are both supported by most mini projectors.

Why do product listings for mini projectors list hours of service?

A. Projectors use powerful lights to throw the images up on walls and screens. Like all light bulbs, they are built with a service life in mind. Better bulbs are built to last longer before they need to be replaced.

How do you show your iPhone’s screen as a projector image?

A. Some projectors are built specifically to connect to iPhones. Look for mini projectors with Lightning ports or buy a Lightning cable to HDMI connector. Newer projectors connect wirelessly.

What’s the best mini projector for iPhone to buy?

Top mini projector for iPhone

Philips PicoPix Max Projector

What you need to know: This Apple-ready, top-end mini projector projects a 120-inch display in full HD 1080p.

What you’ll love: This mini projector has an impressive 3.5 hours of battery life and fits in the palm of your hand. It connects to almost any device via HDMI and USB-C cables and has a microSD card slot for direct play. This mini projector is perfect for gaming, too.

What you should consider: At $900, this is a pricey mini projector.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mini projector for iPhone for the money

Elephas Portable Mini Projector With Remote Control

What you need to know: Connect this pocket-sized projector to view images from 25 up to 60 inches.

What you’ll love: This mini projector is a must-have product for kids who want to view what’s on their smartphone in bigger, bolder images. It comes with HDMI, USB, MicroSD and audio ports that connect to any media device and has a built-in speaker.

What you should consider: The Lightning-to-HDMI adapter is not included, and a Wi-Fi network adapter is needed for full wireless operation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector

What you need to know: From smartphone to big screen, this mini projector boasts a 60 lumen lamp and supports 4K resolution.

What you’ll love: The 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio makes this mini projector’s 150-inch images bright, clear and as wide as a theater screen. It also supports mobile-to-projector monitoring via Apple’s AirPlay. This unit is compatible with Windows PCs and comes with HDMI and MicroUSB cables.

What you should consider: The resolution is good but not great.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

