Best gaming trigger for phones

Mobile gaming is growing at a rapid pace. In 2020, users played more than 5 billion hours per week of mobile games. Due to this increase in playtime, many manufacturers are developing ways to make mobile gaming easier and more comfortable for players.

Gaming triggers, or controllers, are external devices that turn your phone into a miniature gaming console. These devices are becoming more common as mobile gaming grows in popularity. One of the most popular controllers is the Razer Kishi, which wraps around your mobile device to create a more ergonomic gaming experience.

What to know before you buy a gaming trigger

Triggers

Gaming triggers are a simple add-on device for your mobile phone that mimics the triggers on a traditional console controller. Instead of using a separate controller, these are standalone buttons with touchpads that clip on the top of your phone.

In order to use triggers, you’ll need to ensure the game you’re playing has adjustable in-game buttons. Normally the controls that appear on mobile games are at the bottom of the screen so your thumbs can easily reach them. Using a gaming trigger will require you to adjust the controls so they are at the top of your screen. This gives you the advantage of using your thumbs for movement while your other fingers control aim and shooting. Check out BestReviews list of best gaming triggers for phones.

Controllers

Controllers offer a bit more comfort with the addition of handles. With controllers, you are setting your device inside a plastic housing, which turns your phone into a miniature gaming console. Similar to a Nintendo Switch, your phone screen will be in the middle with handles on either side. Controllers also sometimes have included triggers, adding an even more familiar feel to mobile gaming. Using a controller with triggers provides the ultimate advantage over your opponent.

Compatibility

Some mobile games don’t allow players to adjust the in-game controls, and therefore will not be compatible with triggers or controllers. Be sure to check the game’s settings as well as the manufacturer of the controller to ensure they are both compatible. Like the Razer Kishi, more advanced devices provide users a list of compatible games to save you time.

What to look for in quality gaming triggers for phones

Ergonomics

The purpose behind gaming triggers and controllers is to provide a more comfortable gaming experience. Therefore, ergonomics plays an important role in their design. Controllers with adjustable triggers are ideal for players with large or small hands because the triggers can be moved to match the length of your fingers. Weight is another important factor in ergonomics. If a controller is too heavy, it can cause strain on your wrists and fingers.

Cooling fan

Much like consoles and gaming computers, fans are needed to keep your devices cool during long gaming sessions. Since most mobile phones do not have internal cooling fans, an external fan might be needed. After all, mobile games require a lot of processing power. A quality controller or gaming trigger will come with a built-in cooling fan. This fan will sit behind your phone and circulate cool air to keep your phone from overheating.

Materials

Most gaming controllers are made of plastic and feature metal triggers. A quality gaming controller will be sturdy, and while some components may be adjustable, it’s important that they don’t feel flimsy. The last thing you want while gaming is for a trigger to move out of position. Gaming controllers utilize rubber touchpads for each trigger. It’s important to make sure these touchpads are made of soft, quality rubber to prevent the metal from causing damage to your phone screen.

How much you can expect to spend on gaming triggers

Gaming triggers cost anywhere from $10-$85.

Gaming triggers FAQ

How long will gaming triggers last?

A. The quality of gaming triggers and controllers vary depending on the cost. The least expensive triggers can last up to 6 months, while premium controllers can last 1-2 years.

Will gaming triggers fit on my tablet?

A. Standard gaming triggers will not fit on a tablet. However, some standalone triggers may fit on miniature tablets. Check with the manufacturer before purchasing a mobile gaming trigger for your tablet.

What are the best gaming triggers to buy?

Top gaming trigger

Razer Kishi

What you need to know: This mobile gaming controller features universal compatibility, works with Android and iPhones X, 11, and 12 and is designed to feel like a traditional console controller.

What you’ll love: Razer makes many other gaming accessories which is why the Kishi comes with different sets that include grip tape and earphones. Razer is a one-stop-shop for all things mobile gaming.

What you should consider: In order to see which games are compatible, you must download the Razer Kishi app first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming controller for the the money

COOBILE Gaming Grip

What you need to know: COOBILE’s Gaming Grip was designed for Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

What you’ll love: The controller features two triggers at the top, a wide-body to fit phones up to 6.5 inches and a powerful cooling fan that will allow you to game for hours without worrying about overheating your phone.

What you should consider: After long-term use, the triggers can become loose and flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

EMISH Mobile Game Controller

What you need to know: The EMISH controller is a dual set of triggers that attach to the top of your phone with rubber touchpads.

What you’ll love: This is one of the only controllers that offer four triggers. They are also very simple in design and are easy to attach and remove without worrying about screen damage.

What you should consider: Due to their simplicity, they do not feature cooling fans or controller handles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

