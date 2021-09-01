Best cell phone stand

Which cell phone stands are the best?

Cell phones are a staple in everyday life. We read the news, watch movies, listen to music, scroll through social media and stay in touch with friends and family. Sometimes though, we want to do these things while leaving our hands free for other activities, which can help with cell phones.

From basic budget-friendly stands to height-adjustable models that offer wireless charging, they come in a range of options, but all have one thing in common, they keep your cell phone in just the right position for hands-free viewing. Many, like the folding Nulaxy A4, also accommodate larger devices like tablets.

What to know before you buy a cell phone stand

Where will you use it?

The first thing to consider when choosing a cell phone stand is where you want to use it. If purchasing a model for your vehicle, it needs to have different features than one intended for use on a desk or nightstand.

Cell phone stands designed for vehicle use need to have a sticky bottom, which may be in the form of a suction cup, a non-skid silicone or rubber pad or a sticker. This last option is not ideal because it is not reusable. A sticker could also potentially damage your dash when removed if you leave it on long enough.

For home and office use, a phone stand needs to have a wide enough base to be stable. Some models clamp into place on the edge of a table or have a tripod as the base. Ideally, your cell phone stand will be angle adjustable, but if purchasing a fixed model for home use, consider how deep or shallow the angle is and whether or not it will be comfortable to look at when sitting in a normal position.

Do you want a charging stand?

Basic cell phone stands are just that, stands and nothing else. There are also stands that offer wireless charging. These are some of the most convenient options as they allow you to charge your device at all times, without having to go through the hassle of plugging it in. As you might expect, wireless charging stands are more expensive, so they may not be ideal if you are on a tight budget.

What to look for in a quality cell phone stand

Adjustability

The more adjustable a cell phone stand is, the more versatile it will be for different uses. Those that are angle and height-adjustable allow you to view media or use your device for hands-free calling without having to hold your head at an uncomfortable downward angle. Some models feature a gooseneck for total adjustability of the angle, height and position.

Portability

Suppose you plan on taking your cell phone holder on the go regularly, such as when traveling or back and forth to the office. Portability should factor into your purchase decision. Some models collapse entirely flat, making them easy to stick into a pocket or laptop bag when needed.

Padding

Both the screen and case of a cell phone are prone to scratches if not handled properly. To ensure your stand never damages your devices, look for a model with rubber or silicone padding in the phone cradle.

Color

The most common colors for cell phone stands are black, rose gold, grey and silver. However, you can also find models in just about every other color imaginable. There are even some options available with eye-catching patterns and designs if you search hard enough.

How much you can expect to spend on a cell phone stand

The most affordable cell phone stands cost just a few dollars, but these will generally be very basic. If looking for an adjustable model or one with charging capacities, expect to spend between $8-$40.

Cell phone stand FAQs

Are cell phone stands universal?

A. While cell phone stands are not 100% universal, most have very wide device compatibility and many even accommodate tablets. That said, very thick cases can cause a phone not to fit in some stands.

Are cell phone stands the same thing as cell phone holders?

A. All cell phone stands are cell phone holders, but not all cell phone holders are stands. For example, some cell phone holders, such as those that clamp to bicycle handlebars, are more correctly labeled as cell phone mounts. Likewise, an armband that holds a cell phone doesn’t fall into the cell phone stand category, but it is a cell phone holder.

What’s the best cell phone stand to buy?

Top cell phone stand

Nulaxy A4 Cell Phone Stand

What you need to know: A foldable, travel-friendly option, the Nulaxy A4 is ideal for taking on the go.

What you’ll love: It comes in several stylish colors, including rose gold and silver, and it has a cable pass-through that allows you to charge your device while on the stand.

What you should consider: The joints can loosen up over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cell phone stand for the money

Walotar Dual Wireless Charging Stand

What you need to know: The Walotar Dial Wireless Charging Stand is a top choice for hands-free video calling and watching media, thanks to its height and angle adjustability.

What you’ll love: It features dual coils for a large charging sweet spot and even features a second charging pad in the base for headphones and other accessories.

What you should consider: It only comes in black and doesn’t charge as fast as a wired connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AONKEY Car Dash Cell Phone Holder

What you need to know: A large and sticky silicone base pad and wide device compatibility make this phone holder a handy addition to any vehicle.

What you’ll love: It collapses flat when not in use, and the sticky base pad can be washed and reused as many times as needed.

What you should consider: It only has two angle settings, which may not be enough for very tall or short users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

