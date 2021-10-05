Best cell phone signal booster

The first cell phone weighed a full 2 pounds, required a charging time of 10 hours and only operated for a maximum of half an hour.

Which cell phone signal booster is best?

While the invention of cell phones has led to incredible developments in both technological and cultural spheres, the unfortunate fact is that they lose a great deal of their purpose and utility if they can’t get a signal. Rather than end up in a potentially risky situation without a single bar at your fingertips, consider investing in a reliable cell phone signal booster to ensure you can stay in touch with whomever you need.

With a robust unit like the weBoost Installed Home Complete Cell Phone Signal Booster Kit installed in your residence, you can rest assured that your home won’t lack a cell phone signal in future.

What to know before you buy a cell phone signal booster

Components

For those who are unfamiliar with domestic cell phone signal boosters, they depend on a trio of components that include an indoor antenna, an outdoor antenna and the signal booster itself. The outdoor antenna receives any available cell phone signals from the cell tower in closest proximity to your home, the signal booster uses a cabled connection to amplify the signal while the indoor antenna broadcasts the boosted signal throughout your home, similar to how a Wi-Fi router works. When the time comes to make an outgoing call, the whole process reverses to ensure that your cell phone call signal is effectively received and transmitted by your local cell tower.

Compatibility

Since the installation of a cell phone signal booster requires both indoor and outdoor activities, the last thing you want is to finish your installation only to discover that your signal booster is made by Verizon while your cell phone is connected to AT&T. Cell phone networks operate using specific frequencies and are only compatible with devices using the same communication protocols. You should be aware that your phone needs to be 5G compatible in order to enjoy the benefits of installing a 5G signal booster, so be sure to match your technology for the best results.

What to look for in a quality cell phone signal booster

Signal quality

While you’re purchasing a cell phone signal booster for the purpose of improving your cell phone’s overall performance, a cell phone signal booster can boost your phone’s ability to send and receive text messages, voice calls and cellular data. In addition to improving your home’s ability to allow multiple users to connect simultaneously, cell phone signal boosters can also allow devices including tablets, modems, Wi-Fi hotspots and even smartphones to connect as well. Thanks to cell phone signal boosters, you can receive a signal anywhere from 3-5 miles away and provide coverage for thousands of square feet.

Materials

Given the intense heat that can be generated by the process of cell phone signal amplification, purchase a cell phone signal booster that’s compatible with a wide variety of service providers, is made of top-shelf materials for peak performance and gives you a clear indication of its operating status. Quality models feature construction materials such as aluminium cases with integrated heat sinks and offer the ability to connect to the vast majority of North American cellular bands and carriers.

Ease of installation

While the phrase easy installation can be a fairly relative term, installation of a cell phone signal booster can generally be accomplished by a team of two people and in less than 3 hours. That being said, unless you happen to be an electrician or professional cell phone signal installer, it’s generally best to leave the installation to the professionals.

Warranty

You want your cell phone signal booster to perform well for years to come. However, in the unfortunate event that the signal booster fails to live up to your expectations, you should be able to get a refund or replacement that extends for a reasonable period of time. Many models of cell phone signal boosters are backed up by safeguards including 30-day money-back guarantees, 3-year manufacturer’s warranties and make use of exclusive FCC approved technology to achieve the best possible results.

How much you can expect to spend on a cell phone signal booster

Depending on the desired features as well as any budgetary considerations, a quality cell phone signal booster can cost anywhere from $200-$1,200, and sometimes more.

Best cell phone signal booster FAQ

Does my cell phone signal booster need to be within line of sight?

A. This depends on whether you have a directional antenna that requires a good line of sight for optimal performance or an omnidirectional antenna that works best without direct line of sight.

How can I be sure if my cell phone signal booster is actually working?

A. Simply put your phone into Test Mode and test if your cell phone signal booster is providing a notable improvement in your signal quality.

What’s the best cell phone signal booster to buy?

Top cell phone signal booster

weBoost Installed Home Complete Cell Phone Signal Booster Kit

What you need to know: A top-of-the-line cell phone signal booster with professional installation included.

What you’ll love: This unit features professional installation of all the components as well as offering 5G compatibility. It won the 2020 CES Innovation Award and the Gold Edison Award for Innovation and works on all U.S. carriers and networks including Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, Straight Talk and US Cellular.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the actual area of square footage covered as well as deceptive installation agents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cell phone signal booster for the money

weBoost Drive Sleek Vehicle Signal Booster Kit

What you need to know: An affordable option for ensuring great cell phone coverage in your car.

What you’ll love: This unit can support both cell phone and hotspot units, provides 5G compatibility, a rapid-charging USB-A cord for charging mobile devices on the move, boosts all U.S. networks and carriers including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and operates on frequency bands 12, 13, 5, 4 and 2.

What you should consider: Users report having to position the cradle booster and antenna away from each other to avoid interference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SolidRF Signal Plus Cell Signal Booster

What you need to know: This outdoor signal booster is excellent for homes, businesses and offices of all kinds.

What you’ll love: This unit is constructed from aluminum with built-in heat sinks as well as a download and upload speed up to 40MBps for both AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. It’s backed by a 30-day money-back and 3-year manufacturer’s warranty and provides a full two zones of boosted cell phone signal coverage.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with locating the correct cell tower for their provider as well as no significant boost in signal strength.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

