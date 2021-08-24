Best point-and-shoot film camera

Most user guides for specific point-and-shoot camera models can be found online in PDF form. Look up the user guide for the specific model that you like to learn more about before purchasing.

Which point-and-shoot film camera is best?

Point-and-shoot film cameras are an excellent option for anyone looking to capture life’s moments and a bit of that 90s nostalgia. They are designed to be bare-bones, durable and portable. While they’re not known for their photo quality, the main benefit of having a point-and-shoot film camera is its simplicity. They work similarly to disposable cameras.

Aside from being a favorite amongst seasoned photographers, point-and-shoot film cameras are great for people that are making their first forays into the world of film photography.

Our top choice, the Canon Point-and-Shoot Digital Camera, is a sturdy little camera that is weather-proof and ready for your next big trip.

What to know before you buy a point-and-shoot camera

Features and accessories

When it comes to point-and-shoot film cameras — or compact cameras as they’re sometimes called — you will encounter a grab-bag of features depending on the brand, make and model. The essence of a point-and-shoot film camera is its simplicity, and as the name implies, it is a camera that you use by simply pointing the lens and shooting the picture.

Because of this, point-and-shoot cameras lack some features that are staples in modern or digital cameras. The most important thing to look out for in a point-and-shoot camera is a built-in flash, as some require a flash attachment.

Other point-and-shoot cameras that were made in the latter half of the 1990s will offer a zoom lens. If zoom isn’t an important feature in your mind, it may be best to steer clear of these cameras as they can be easier to break.

Buying a point-and-shoot film camera second hand

Since point-and-shoot cameras are for the most part a thing of the past, you will more likely than not have to purchase your point-and-shoot second hand.

Double-check that the camera has been cleaned and film-tested. Buying a film-tested camera will ensure that the camera does indeed work.

Reliable brands for point-and-shoot film cameras

Point-and-shoot film cameras were designed to be used by the masses primarily in the 1990s, so when buying two decades later, it’s important to consider which brands have stood the test of time. Some choice brands are Canon, Kodak, Olympus, Yashica, Nikon and Contax.

What to look for in a quality point-and-shoot film camera

Lens quality

Since point-and-shoot film cameras are known for their simplicity, there’s not too many areas of differentiation between brands and models. One thing, however, that can set a point-and-shoot camera apart from the crowd is its lens. The Canon Point-and-Shoot Digital Camera has one of the sharpest lenses on the market but more often than not will come with a hefty price tag.

Weatherproof build

Point-and-shoot film cameras are meant to be taken along for the adventure, and there’s no guarantee that the adventure won’t include a little rain. Olympus point-and-shoot film cameras are especially good for hiking trips and the like with their weatherproof builds.

Adjustable settings

Point-and-shoot film cameras, for the most part, don’t allow you to tinker too much with their settings, which makes them perfect for beginners to film cameras. However, If you’re a seasoned photographer, you may find yourself wanting a bit more freedom with your point-and-shoot.

Some cameras will allow you to adjust settings such as the camera’s ISO.

How much you can expect to spend on a point-and-shoot film camera

If you find a point-and-shoot film camera in good condition while thrifting, you’re in luck. Point-and-shoot cameras on the internet can range from $30-$1,500 depending on the brand and model.

Point-and-shoot film camera FAQ

What kind of film do point-and-shoot cameras use?

A. Most point-and-shoot film cameras use standard 35 millimeter film. The brand and type of film is up to you.

How do I get my film developed?

A. If you don’t have access to a darkroom, getting your film developed is as easy as finding a place that offers the service. Check your local photography stores and pharmacies.

What’s the best point-and-shoot film camera to buy?

Top point-and-shoot film camera

Canon Point-and-Shoot Digital Camera

What you need to know: This point-and-shoot camera is great for anyone that wants a high-speed continuous shooting experience.

What you’ll love: Bare-bones design and easy to use. This camera comes with a Zoom Framing Assist that helps you to track and capture mobile subjects or objects.

What you should consider: Can be a bit tricky to keep the camera steady and focused when shooting high-adrenaline events such as a concert or a sports match.

Top point-and-shoot film camera for the money

Kodak FZ53-BL Point and Shoot Digital Camera

What you need to know: A fully compact point-and-shoot film camera that is easy to use and great for anyone with an eye for photography.

What you’ll love: The Kodak FZ53-BL comes with great design and durability. You can change some of the settings on this camera which gives you more freedom with shooting.

What you should consider: The replacement batteries can be hard to find and charge.

Worth checking out

Lincom Tech Point and Shoot Camera for YouTube

What you need to know: This is one of the trendiest and well-loved point-and-shoot film cameras on the market right now. It’s easy to use and produces truly beautiful photos.

What you’ll love: Aside from its sharp lens, the Lincom Tech camera has a sturdy and sleek design.

What you should consider: It is a bit bulky.

