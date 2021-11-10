Best Kodak disposable camera

Kodak’s first disposable camera was released in 1987 and used 110 film. Its first 35-millimeter disposable camera line came out the following year.

Which Kodak disposable cameras are best?

Disposable cameras are a great way to document a single trip, wedding or other event without having to purchase a new digital or film camera. Kodak’s disposable cameras are some of the best, and there are a few different styles to choose from that can suit your particular needs.

No matter how you’re planning on using your disposable camera, this FunSaver Kodak Disposable Camera 3-pack is a top choice. It is versatile and perfect for multiple sets of lighting conditions, while offering enough photos to let you capture what you want.

What to know before you buy a Kodak disposable camera

How you’ll use your Kodak disposable camera

Think about how you plan to use your Kodak disposable camera before you buy. Those looking for the best digital cameras may have a few more elements to consider than those looking for the best disposable camera, but there are still a few differences between Kodak models that are worth considering.

Single-use cameras

Unlike some film cameras, single-use disposable cameras are meant to be discarded after use, unlike traditional film cameras that require removing the film and replacing it with a new roll.

Developing your photos

Another unique thing about disposable cameras is film development. Like with most camera films, developing a disposable camera usually needs to be handled by a professional. You can find a number of photo processing labs located in drugstores, department stores and shopping malls, as well as some small independent developers. These will process your disposable camera and produce printed photos and negatives you can take home anywhere from a few hours to a few days later.

What to look for in a quality Kodak disposable camera

Exposures

The number of exposures in a disposable camera equates to the number of pictures it can take. While most Kodak disposable cameras offer at least 27 exposures, some include as many as 39 per camera.

Flash

A built-in flash on a disposable camera can be particularly helpful for taking pictures when there’s not enough natural light to produce a quality image. While you may not always need a flash when taking pictures in daylight, consider purchasing a disposable camera that includes one so you are prepared for any lighting situation.

Waterproof

While not always a necessity, some disposable cameras come with waterproof cases. These are extremely handy for outings on bodies of water or other scenarios where the camera is likely to get wet.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kodak disposable camera

Whether you buy them in bulk or not, Kodak disposable cameras are definitely less expensive than most of the company’s digital cameras. In general, you can find a single, cheap Kodak disposable camera for as low as $15 or as much as $30, while multi-packs bought in bulk can cost between $45-$300, depending on the quantity.

Kodak disposable camera FAQ

Do Kodak disposable cameras come with film?

A. Kodak disposable cameras come with preloaded film. Additionally, they’re made to be disposable, so you won’t need to reload them with film after you’re done.

Where can you develop Kodak disposable cameras?

A. You can get disposable cameras developed at a variety of retailers, both online and in person. Online processing will require mailing the used camera to the company’s location. In-person film processing retailers can be found in most chain drugstores and department stores. However, each individual location may not offer this service, so it may be worth checking out before heading to the store.

What are the best Kodak disposable cameras to buy?

Top Kodak disposable camera

Kodak FunSaver Disposable Camera 3-pack

What you need to know: Buyers can save in the long run by purchasing this pack of three disposable Kodak FunSaver cameras, each of which offers 27 exposures.

What you’ll love: These 35-millimeter disposable cameras use Kodak 800 Max Versatility Plus film. They offer 27 exposures per camera and come with a manual flash that’s effective up to 11.5 feet.

What you should consider: Cameras loaded with 800 speed film only require half the light needed by cameras using 400 speed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Kodak disposable camera for the money

Kodak SUC Daylight Analog Disposable Camera with 39 Exposures

What you need to know: This daylight camera from Kodak features 39 exposures and 800 ISO film for daylight and outdoor photography.

What you’ll love: On top of the affordable price, this model offers about 12 more pictures than the average disposable camera and is great for sunny days and other outdoor photography. The 800 ISO film works better in indoor or dimly-lit environments than models with slower film speeds.

What you should consider: This model doesn’t come with a built-in flash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kodak Sport Waterproof Disposable Camera For Daylight Use

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a disposable camera that can be taken underwater, this daylight camera can be submerged up to 50 feet.

What you’ll love: Those going boating or on other water outings will appreciate this waterproof camera. It features a scratch-resistant lens and shock-proof outer shell.

What you should consider: Some users said it doesn’t work well in low-light conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

