Best dog camera

Some dog cameras use night vision to allow you to remotely see your dog in a dark room.

WHICH DOG CAMERA IS BEST?

Dog owners often feel a pang of guilt when they have to leave their pet at home alone, accompanied by a pang of apprehension. A dog left home alone may become lonely, bored, or destructive. Technology has a potential solution. A dog camera gives you the ability to remotely see your dog when you’re not home. Some models even allow you to speak through the camera, giving your pet reassurance that you’re nearby (or a swift scolding if necessary). The best dog cameras are easy to set up and reliable. They also give you a clear view of the scene on your smartphone through an app. The Pawbo+ WiFi dog camera ticks all the boxes, delivering a wide-angle view at 720p HD resolution and featuring a treat dispenser for positive reinforcement.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A DOG CAMERA

When shopping for a dog camera, narrow down your options by considering these key factors.

Resolution

To receive the clearest picture, you’ll want a high level of resolution. A 1080p HD resolution is a great choice, but some people may find 720p HD or 480p SD resolutions perfectly adequate.

Power source

Some dog cameras run from a battery, while others must be plugged into an outlet. A battery-powered unit provides flexibility in where you can place it. However, the battery could die at an inopportune time, leaving you unable to use the camera.

App

The app is an important part of a dog camera system as you’ll use it to view your dog remotely. The app should be easy to use and allow you to personalize the types of alerts you want to receive.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY DOG CAMERA

There are several other features that make some dog cameras stand out from the pack.

Adjustable camera angle

Through the dog camera’s app, you may be able to move the camera remotely. This is a feature usually found in high-end dog cameras.

Audio

Two-way audio is a handy feature for a dog camera. For a dog who has separation anxiety, two-way audio allows you to speak into the app and broadcast your voice through the camera.

Memory storage

Some devices save still images and video clips. You can access them later to review what happened if you didn’t notice it in real time on the app.

Motion detection

If you’d like an alert anytime your dog activates the camera’s motion detection, some models provide this option. However, if you have an active dog, this feature can become overwhelming.

Treat dispenser

Some dog cameras have a section that dispenses a treat when you press a button in the app. With this nifty feature, you can reward good behavior even when you’re not at home.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A DOG CAMERA

Dog cameras range widely in price. Simple cameras usually broadcast in 480p SD or 720p HD, and they will not have two-way audio or night vision. These cameras cost $30-$100. The priciest dog cameras run anywhere from $100-$400. The higher you go in price, the more features you’ll find.

DOG CAMERAS FAQ

Can a dog camera help me discipline my dog?

A. It certainly may help. With a camera that has two-way audio, you can speak commands to your dog through the camera. However, whether the dog will obey the command without you being present is dependent on the dog. And you’ll need to have given your dog some obedience training in the past to make the commands effective.

How do I choose where to place the camera?

A. Your dog probably has a favorite location for relaxing and napping. Start by placing the dog camera in a spot that allows you to view that favorite area clearly. After using the camera a few times, the best spot to place the camera should become obvious.

WHAT DOG CAMERAS ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top dog camera

Pawbo+ WiFi Interactive Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser

Our take: It uses a wide-angle lens, so you can capture the full scene beautifully without missing anything.

What we like: The app works with both Apple and Android smartphones. It has a large treat dispenser that doesn’t clog.

What you should consider: The unit is a little top-heavy, and an eager dog may tip it over.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Top dog camera for the money

WOpet Smart Pet Camera

Our take: This is a high-end “digital dog daycare” for an unbeatable price.

What we like: It offers two-way audio and video features. Owners can remotely release treats through the WOpet app.

What you should consider: This one doesn’t seem to work well with Alexa.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD + Wifi and 2-Way Audio

Our take: This super-complete device can do everything.

What we like: Furbo’s Dog Selfie alert will brighten up your day with the most adorable (and high-quality!) dog selfies, as it takes a picture when your dog faces the camera.

What you should consider: It is very expensive and difficult to set up.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.