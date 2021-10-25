Many photographers find it useful to stock up on digital camera batteries, especially if they want to have multiple charged batteries ready to go during a long shoot.

Which digital camera battery is best?

Trying to find the best digital camera batteries can seem daunting, especially if you’re buying them ahead of plans to shoot where you don’t want to risk your camera dying. In addition, digital camera batteries are far from universal, so it takes some time for many beginners to identify what kind of batteries they need.

Fortunately, batteries are somewhat standard within specific brands. For example, this BM Premium Two-Pack of LP-E6N Batteries and Dual-Charger Pack will work great for anyone shooting Canon digital cameras, though others may need to look for a different kind of battery altogether.

What to know before you buy digital camera batteries

What kind of digital camera batteries you need

Ultimately, the most important feature to consider when seeking the best digital camera batteries is what kind of camera battery you need. For instance, those shooting Canon will need a different battery unit than those shooting Nikon, and so on and so forth with each individual camera brand. However, most digital camera batteries aren’t hard to identify, especially if you have a commonly known camera brand.

Camera battery chargers

You don’t want to buy a new digital camera battery and then realize that you have no way to charge it once it dies. Luckily, that’s caused most digital camera battery brands to supply bundles with included camera battery chargers, so that users never have to risk that scenario.

Dual-charging and other options

Upgrade picks for digital camera battery bundles can include a number of different features, most notably including dual-charging options. Many digital camera battery chargers will simply feature two charging ports side-by-side so that you can charge two separate batteries at once.

What to look for in quality digital camera batteries

Correct digital camera battery type

Most importantly, you’ll want to make sure that the digital camera batteries you buy coincide with the type of digital camera you have. A good way to start your search for this information, if you don’t already know, is to simply perform a web search of your camera brand and any model information you might have. If you aren’t sure, you can start with something like “Nikon digital camera battery type” or “Canon camera battery” to begin your research.

Reusable

While it isn’t a necessity, many prefer digital camera batteries that are reusable, both to be slightly more sustainable and to avoid having to buy new batteries so often. Some digital cameras simply include AA alkaline or lithium batteries, which can also be purchased with rechargeable configurations alongside included AA battery chargers.

Easy-to-charge

You’ll also want to ensure that your digital camera batteries are easy to charge, though most charger models today will simply include a USB cable that can be plugged into any USB wall outlet block.

How much you can expect to spend on digital camera batteries

Depending on what you’re looking for, digital camera batteries can cost a wide range of different prices. In most cases, cheap digital camera batteries will cost $7-$20, while others may cost between $20-$70 with some costing even more than those.

Digital camera batteries FAQ

Are Sony digital camera batteries AA?

A. Sony does have some camera models that take AA batteries. Since they aren’t universal though, you should check your camera’s owner’s manual, model number or battery compartment for information about what kind of batteries your camera takes.

How long do digital camera batteries last?

A. While battery life is an important topic with any range of batteries, it will also depend on how often the user uses the camera. However, the individual battery capacity of a given unit will also typically be advertised in mAh.

What are the best digital camera batteries to buy?

Top digital camera batteries

BM Premium Two-Pack of LP-E6N Digital Camera Batteries and Dual Charger Bundle

What you need to know: For those that shoot on Canon EOS and other, similar cameras, this digital camera battery set makes it easy for photographers to never run out of battery on the go.

What you’ll love: This unit comes at a reasonable price point, and it works great for most Canon digital cameras. It also offers a USB charger with two battery charging ports and a convenient on-off-charging display indicator light, as well as a 100% safety guarantee and a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: While the listing advertises a car, power bank and wall charger, these items are actually sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top digital camera batteries for the money

EBL Eight-Pack 3000mAh 1.5V Lithium AA High-Performance Digital Camera Batteries

What you need to know: Those with camera batteries that use AA batteries, these 1.5-volt lithium batteries offer impressively long-lasting life, and they come with eight batteries to a pack.

What you’ll love: With a 3,000mAh capacity and 1.5-volts, these lithium batteries are a great performance pick for maximizing camera battery life, if your camera happens to take AA batteries. With eight, long-lasting AA batteries per pack, you can also expect not to have to buy batteries again for a while.

What you should consider: These aren’t suitable for digital cameras that don’t take AA batteries, and they also are not rechargeable batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

A Artman EN-EL15 Nikon D Series USB Digital Camera Battery Charger Two-Pack

What you need to know: For Nikon shooters, this dual-charging camera battery unit from A Artman works with most models, and it features two 2,100mAh batteries with a USB charger included.

What you’ll love: Coming at a fairly affordable price, this dual-charging two-pack of digital camera batteries works great for Nikon photographers and includes a light indicator for charging information. This unit also comes with a USB charging cable and is safe against potential electrical issues.

What you should consider: Some buyers found that this charger stopped working as well after long periods of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

