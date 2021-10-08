Best digital camera accessory kit

Purchasing a digital camera accessory kit is a convenient, economical way to familiarize yourself with photography equipment.

Which digital accessory kits are best?

Digital cameras have greatly simplified the process of taking photos. While all you need to grab some quick shots is a decent camera, convenient, budget-friendly accessory kits are available that will allow you to get the most out of your equipment.

The Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle has everything a budding photographer needs to start taking great pictures right away. With its included camera and memory cards, this kit is an excellent entry point into the world of digital photography.

What to consider before you buy a digital camera accessory kit

Digital camera accessory kits come in many configurations. Some include a camera, while others are meant to supplement the equipment you already own.

What kind of photos you take

The kind of photography you are interested in will determine what kind of accessories will be most useful to you. For example, if you specialize in action or sports photography, seek out accessory kits that provide you with lens covers, grips and other protective items.

Camera compatibility

Some accessories are not compatible across all camera makes and models. Be sure to select an accessory kit that contains items that you can use with your particular device and lenses.

Your proficiency

If you are a seasoned photographer, you will want to seek out an accessory kit that contains more than just the basics. While beginners will find value in kits that include cleaning cloths and lens caps, more advanced photographers should seek out kits that contain extra lenses, shoulder straps and other gear.

What to look for in a quality digital camera accessory kit

Tripod

A tripod is a foundational tool that no photographer should be without. Even if your subjects are usually in motion or require quick reflexes to photograph, a tripod will prove to be indispensable when it comes time to take still shots.

Carrying case

Cameras are expensive, and most models are not built to sustain drops or rough travel. Make up for your camera’s fragility by choosing a kit that includes a padded case or bag. Many cases also have room for spare batteries, lenses and more.

Memory cards

Photographers agree that you can never have enough storage. Additional memory cards allow you to quickly and easily upgrade your available storage space, allowing you to continue shooting. Select an accessory kit with the highest capacity memory cards you can find.

Cleaning accessories

Touchscreens and lenses can quickly become difficult to use due to dust, grease and fingerprints. Microfiber cleaning cloths, cotton swabs and sprays will help you keep your equipment clean.

Basic photography tips

Learn your camera’s settings. The more familiar you are with your camera’s settings and your favorite configurations, the quicker you will be able to capture great photos.

Take your time. While plenty of iconic photos have been snapped quickly and in the moment, good understanding of light, shadow and angle takes time. If you’re working with a still subject, explore what camera settings and compositions work best.

Use whatever camera you are most comfortable with. A great photograph has little to do with the equipment or camera model that captures it and is largely dependent on the photographer’s ability to understand their gear and photography fundamentals. Focus on your craft, not the latest and greatest gear.

How much you can expect to spend on a digital camera accessory kit

Basic camera accessory kits can cost as little as $20, while kits that include a wealth of useful items, and even a camera itself, can cost $400 or more.

Digital camera accessory kit FAQ

Are there universal digital camera accessory kits?

A. Yes. Digital camera accessory kits that do not include lenses or filters and caps designed for specific models can be used across all cameras. Items like tripods, cleaning supplies and carrying cases are almost always universal.

Are there digital camera accessory kits for professionals?

A. Bundles aren’t just for beginners. Kits that include lenses and other more advanced accessories are available from photography retailers.

Are there accessory kits for GoPro cameras?

A. Yes. The small form factor and popularity of GoPros and other action cameras has led to the wide availability of accessory and attachment kits from cases used for underwater shooting to battery chargers and more.

What’s the best digital camera accessory kit to buy?

Top digital camera accessory kit

Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera Bundle

What you need to know: This kit includes a camera and everything you need to start comfortably taking great photos right away.

What you’ll love: Start your photography career with this Canon EOS Rebel T7 camera and accessory kit. Two included lenses and two memory cards allow for continuous, flexible shooting no matter what your subject may be.

What you should consider: Strangely, the flash included in this kit is not compatible with the camera itself. Thankfully, the camera’s built-in flash is suitable for almost any situation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top digital camera accessory kit for the money

Altura Photo Camera Accessories Bundle

What you need to know: This accessory bundle provides you with all the basics at an unbeatable price.

What you’ll love: This kit includes useful, compact accessories that all fit into its case. Its mini tripod also works as a rubberized pistol grip allowing for ease and stability while pointing and shooting.

What you should consider: These accessories are mostly plastic and may not be durable enough for the satisfaction of some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Professional Camera Accessory Bundle Kit for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Panasonic and Olympus Digital Cameras

What you need to know: If you already own a camera, this kit will provide you with just about everything else you’ll need.

What you’ll love: With its included tripod, cleaning cloths, memory cards, USB card reader, padded bag and memory card wallet, this accessory kit leaves little to be desired.

What you should consider: The case included with this kit is on the small side and may not fit cameras with large lenses attached.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Derek Walborn writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.