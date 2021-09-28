Best camera cleaning equipment

If your camera isn’t dirty, don’t clean it — you don’t want to overdo it. When you have to remove dirt or smudges, start by trying the least-abrasive technique, an air blower, and work up to using lens cleaning fluid.

Which camera cleaning equipment is best?

If you’re going to invest in a quality camera, it only makes sense that you take care of it. Camera equipment can be expensive and delicate, but some of the most significant damage can occur from the dust, dirt and smudges that can build up from everyday use over time.

The best way to prevent damage from ruining your camera is regular maintenance using camera cleaning equipment. Different situations require different cleaning equipment, but one top pick is the MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloth because it’s convenient and ideal for everyday use.

What to know before you buy camera cleaning equipment

Parts of the camera you need to clean

Lens: Both the front and back of the lens can collect dust and get smudged, which can impact the quality of your pictures.

Mirror: Some cameras have a mirror that can reflect light through the lens that can also collect dirt and requires cleaning.

Sensors: Sensors are located inside the camera on the other side of the mirror, and even though smudges might not be visible on the surface, they can also impact the quality of your photographs.

Type of camera

Different camera equipment might require different cleaning procedures and products. Make sure you follow specific instructions and use specific products that have been specially made for your type of camera.

What to look for in quality camera cleaning equipment

Microfiber cloths

Microfiber is a soft but durable material that allows you to gently clean dirt and smudges from the lens of your camera. Microfiber cloths may come with their own case and clip for easy access, and they’re safe to use on similar electronic devices.

Lens pen

If a cloth isn’t doing the trick, the next step up is a lens pen designed to specifically clean camera lenses, scopes and other optical devices.

Air blower

While cloth and pens allow you to directly clean your camera lens, an air blower is a more delicate option because it prevents you from having to directly touch the lens. The benefit of an air blower is that it can remove dust from crevices and hard-to-reach areas.

Lens cleaning fluid

Lens cleaning fluid may be made from rubbing alcohol and water. This solution doesn’t need to be used after every use or to remove the casual dust and dirt, but it works well to prevent any buildup that can accumulate over time.

Storage case

The best way to protect your camera is to prevent it from getting dirty or broken when it’s not being used. There are hard and soft cases available for both your lenses and your entire camera.

Depending on how often you use your camera, how many you have and how often they need cleaning, it might be in your best interest to purchase a camera lens cleaning kit with all of these products included.

How much you can expect to spend on camera cleaning equipment

Microfiber cloths, lens pens and lens cleaning fluid can all be found for less than $10. These products are available in packs, which can save you additional money. An air blower might be a little more expensive, in the $15 range, while camera and lens cases can run from $10-$100, depending on the type of camera and quality of the case.

Camera cleaning equipment FAQ

How often should you clean your camera?

A. If you’re a photographer using your camera for many hours a day, it’s recommended that you clean it twice per week. If you’re only using your camera for limited hours and on a non-regular basis, cleaning it every couple of months will suffice.

Can exterior dirt or soil on the camera cause deeper issues?

A. It’s possible smudges or dirt could lead to bigger issues, so if you notice soil on the lenses or dust on the image sensor, you should clean right away and assess the problem.

What’s the best camera cleaning equipment to buy?

Top camera cleaning equipment

MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

What you need to know: Soft, durable and effective, these premium microfiber cloths are engineered to clean.

What you’ll love: These cloths are completely safe for your camera’s screen, lens or surface. They’re made from fibers 200 times thinner than hair, which makes them capable of trapping dirt, dust, oil and smudges. Don’t worry about replacing them, because you can wash and reuse them more than 500 times.

What you should consider: Be sure to wash these cloths regularly and follow the instructions so they remain effective. Hand-wash and air-dry only, avoiding detergents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camera cleaning equipment for the money

Nikon Lens Pen Cleaning System

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-use non-liquid, budget-friendly lens cleaning system made by a top camera brand.

What you’ll love: The natural chamois tip easily removes dust, grit and fingerprints from your camera lens. The soft retractable brush whisks away dirt and dust and polishes lenses to help maintain perfect clarity.

What you should consider: Note that the item is smaller than it appears in the product images. However, the size has not caused any issues with performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Giotto’s Rocket Air Blaster

What you need to know: This blaster allows you to safely blow clean air to remove dust and dirt on the highly sensitive and delicate parts of your camera.

What you’ll love: This air blaster is constructed from natural, durable and eco-friendly rubber. The one-way valve feature on the bottom of the device brings in the air and doesn’t redistribute dirt around the camera’s sensitive mechanisms and sensors.

What you should consider: This product could have a short lifespan if not stored correctly; the rubber can crack if left in moist or ultra-dry conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

