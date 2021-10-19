Best camera cleaning cloth

After being introduced in 1986, microfiber cloth became the go-to material for cleaning a camera, especially the surface of a lens.

Which camera cleaning cloth is best?

It would be preferable if cameras never sustained damage or had contact with dirt, but it isn’t possible to use a camera consistently and avoid that completely. To maintain and clean the camera and the lens, gentle microfiber cloths are an important part of a professional camera cleaning kit.

If you need affordable and high-quality cloths for your camera cleaning gear, MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are the top choice. Premade cleaning kits include similar or the exact same cloth material because it’s so high-quality.

What to know before you buy a camera cleaning cloth

What part of the camera are you cleaning?

If you need to clean off the camera itself and not the lens, a simple cloth should do the trick. For cleaning a little dust or light fingerprints off a camera lens, a microfiber cloth can probably wipe it away. However, if your lens is particularly dirty, you may need wet wipes and liquid sprays for cleaning. A cleaning cloth alone won’t solve all your camera cleaning troubles.

Other cleaning equipment

Maybe you need extra cleaning cloths and have everything else you need. If not, it may be best to find a cleaning kit with cleaning fluid and other gear, rather than just a microfiber cloth.

Lens type

If your camera lens is particularly expensive and high-quality, it’s crucial that you don’t accidentally damage it by using cloths and cleaning supplies that aren’t intended for that equipment. There are plenty of cleaning cloths that are safe for use with electronics, but only products for precision coated optics are safe for special camera gear. If you use a very expensive lens, consider preventative measures like a protective filter that will prevent dirt from coming in contact with the lens itself.

What to look for in a quality camera cleaning cloth

Microfiber

Microfiber cloth is currently the basic standard for camera cleaning. The best cleaning cloths are washable and reusable, so you don’t need to purchase new cloths often. Microfiber cloths are included in various cleaning kits and other camera products, but check that the microfiber is of the quality needed to safely clean your camera lenses. Using a low-quality cloth on a very expensive lens could accidentally cause serious damage.

Size

Not all microfiber cloths are made for the same size and scale. If you use a particularly large camera or lens, a small cloth may not be convenient for cleaning. Find a cloth size that works well for your hands and equipment. Additionally,there are cleaning pens and other gear that can help you apply a gentle cloth to a lens without touching your fingers to the cloth itself. This can allow for precision cleaning that’s difficult to achieve with bare hands.

Usage

Some microfiber cloths are designed for dry cleaning without the aid of fluid lens cleaning solutions. For heavy-duty cleaning jobs and long-term care, using cloths also designed to work together with liquid cleaner sprays can be an efficient combination.

How much you can expect to spend on camera cleaning cloths

An individual reusable microfiber cleaning cloth is a few dollars, but you can find larger quantities or cleaning kits that lower the cost of each individual cloth. You can find decent cleaning kits and plenty of cloths for $10-$20.

Camera cleaning cloth FAQ

Why does my microfiber cloth make my lens dirtier?

A. Cleaning cloths that are meant to be reused eventually trap enough dirt and oils that they could create smudges if used on a camera lens. Always wash your microfiber cloths out so you only use a completely clean cloth for wiping down the camera.

Why should I use microfiber cloth?

A. Microfibers are special because they’re hundreds of times thinner than human hairs. With many small fibers woven together, it creates a soft and gentle cloth surface that can clean delicate surfaces like camera lenses without the chance of the fibers scratching or damaging anything. For light-duty cleaning, microfiber allows for a chemical-free cleaning process to maintain a camera.

What’s the best camera cleaning cloth to buy?

Top camera cleaning cloth

MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

What you need to know: These packs of microfiber cleaning cloths are gentle cleaning solutions for camera lenses and easily pull up dirt and unwanted particles.

What you’ll love: These are pretty affordable and come in packs of various amounts, ranging from two to 30. There’s also an extra-large option that comes with microfiber cloths measuring 16 inches by 16 inches if you need very large cloth surface areas. They’re durable and washable, so the cloths can be reused to remove smudges, smears and oil residue.

What you should consider: They don’t come in resealable packaging, so you’ll need to store the cloths in a separate container.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camera cleaning cloth for the money

Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit

What you need to know: This is a very affordable kit that includes multiple components for cleaning your camera.

What you’ll love: The kit contains multiple cloths, lens brushes, cleaning fluid, an air blower, lens paper and a case to store and carry it all. The cloths included are MagicFiber microfiber cleaning cloths. For an all-in-one cleaning kit with high-quality cleaning cloths, it’s hard to beat the price.

What you should consider: Unfortunately, the kit doesn’t contain cleaning procedures or instructions, so users will need to learn how to clean their equipment on their own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nikon LensPen Pro Kit

What you need to know: If you want a name-brand cleaning kit, the Nikon kit contains two specialized types of cleaning cloths as well as other gear you might need.

What you’ll love: There’s a microfiber cleaning cloth and a dry anti-fog cloth to keep the lens clear. The cloths are very durable and the kit comes with a protective carrying case to keep them clean. The kit also comes with reusable microcleaning pens to help users get a precise clean on a camera lens.

What you should consider: The pens aren’t as durable as they could be. The instructions state that the included cloth is not intended for high-quality SLR lenses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

