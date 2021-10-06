Best Bluetooth barcode scanner

Obstacles and objects between a connected device and the barcode scanner can limit the transmission distance.

Which Bluetooth barcode scanners are best?

A barcode scanner is a must-have for scanning and sorting mail, inventory and other items with barcodes in a retail environment. However, depending on the codes you need to scan, scanners have many different options and limitations.

The Teemi Bluetooth Barcode Scanner is the top choice if you need a reliable and efficient 1D barcode scanner. It is optimized for use with a wide range of different platforms and software.

What to know before you buy a Bluetooth barcode scanner

What do you need to scan?

Many barcodes and the like are easily scanned with a laser scanner that moves a light from side to side to read a code. However, your smartphone’s camera can function as a scanner too. Still, if you are working with 1D or 2D barcodes, a compatible laser scanner should be suitable.

What surfaces will you scan?

Some barcode scanners can read a code displayed on an electronic screen, but others can only read a printed code. Most scanners should work fine if you only need a barcode scanner for reading barcodes on paper. If needed, look for a scanner that can scan codes displayed on smartphone or computer screens. Scanners that are capable of doing this reliably may be a little more expensive.

How long-distance must the connection be?

The benefit of a Bluetooth-enabled barcode scanner is that it usually extends the range at which a barcode scanner can transmit data to a computer or other devices. As a result, some scanners will keep functioning at longer distances, especially if the signal is not blocked or obstructed too much. In most situations, a scanner will be used near the connected device, but it could be useful to have a strong connection over long distances.

What to look for in a quality Bluetooth barcode scanner

Functionality

High-quality scanners have different modes of operation, allowing them to automatically sense barcodes or continuously scan instead of requiring a button to be pressed. These features are very useful for the scanner to adapt to different tasks. In addition, an ergonomic and comfortable hand grip is ideal for barcode scanners that need to be used for long periods of time.

Pairing

The best Bluetooth scanners have stable, solid connections to the host device and easily send information wirelessly. It is also useful to have alternative connection methods if you need to connect to a device that is not Bluetooth-enabled. To have multiple scanners connected to the same device could be tricky. If that is needed, check that the scanner you intend to buy is capable of such connections.

Durability

The best scanners are built to last and survive bumps and accidental drops. If dust and other material can get inside a barcode scanner, it will not keep functioning at its best. More affordable scanners may not have the same longevity and durability that comes with an expensive investment.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bluetooth barcode scanner

For under $40, you can get simple barcode scanners. Higher quality scanners will cost about $40-$150.

Bluetooth barcode scanner FAQ

What types of barcodes are there?

A. Two major types of barcodes are 1D and 2D. UPC, EAN, Codebar and shipping barcodes (FedEx, UPS, USPS and more) use 1D barcodes. However, to scan a code displayed on an electronic screen, users will need a barcode scanner capable of 2D scanning. While a 2D barcode can hold more data in a smaller space, 1D barcodes can contain only simple alphanumeric data, like a sequence of numbers and letters for a tracking number. Barcode scanners only designed to read 1D codes are also unable to scan a QR code because the information is too complicated.

Are barcode scanners dangerous?

A. If used appropriately, there is no significant danger posed by the laser light produced by a scanner. Barcode scanners use low-level Class II lasers that are unlikely to cause serious injury to the user, but it is best to keep the light from shining directly in the eyes. Avoid aiming the scanner at anyone’s eyes to prevent potential seizures or harm from flashing lights.

What’s the best Bluetooth barcode scanner to buy?

Top Bluetooth barcode scanner

Teemi Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

What you need to know: This versatile and reliable Bluetooth scanner is optimized to work with many different platforms.

What you’ll love: It can wirelessly connect via Bluetooth from up to 60 meters away. It can connect with PCs, tablets and mobile devices, adapting to however you need to scan barcodes. It has an on-screen keyboard and an auto-scan mode for efficiency. The battery life lasts for up to 30 hours.

What you should consider: It costs more if you would like the scanner to come with its own stand. It only works with 1D barcode types.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Bluetooth barcode scanner for the money

NETUM Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

What you need to know: This is an affordable and easy-to-use barcode scanner solution to easily transmit scanned data over long distances.

What you’ll love: The maximum range of about 330 feet allows for easy carrying and use. Bluetooth allows for connections to PCs, tablets and some compatible mobile phones. The battery life lasts for 30 hours and recharges completely in only 2 hours with the included cable. The scanner’s CCD sensor allows it to also read 1D codes directly from an electronic screen.

What you should consider: Some users have had connection issues with this model, and it may not function optimally long-term.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ScanAvenger Wireless 2D Bluetooth Barcode Scanner

What you need to know: This high-quality 2D scanner option is best for users who need a device capable of scanning almost all barcodes and QR codes out there.

What you’ll love: It has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and regular wireless connectivity with the included USB component. The transmission distance can potentially go up to 493 feet. It can scan manually and continuously, and it can automatically sense codes to commence a scan.

What you should consider: These scanners are a pretty expensive investment. Some users have had issues with the manuals and getting the scanners working.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews.

