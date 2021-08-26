The best Bose soundbar

Bose’s universal remotes use Bluetooth to connect to the soundbar and do not require a line of sight to operate.

Which Bose soundbars are best?

Bose has been passionately engineering and developing audio technology for the better part of 50 years. Dedicated to innovation and technology, the company has been delivering quality products that challenge and innovate the auditory landscape by creating products like their smart headphones, earbuds and soundbars.

Bose high-quality soundbars provide stereo sound for home theaters and bedrooms. Their soundbars are durable, sleek and capable of turning any home speaker system into a full-immersive experience. Our top pick, the Bose 3.1 Home Theater Set, provides a comprehensive soundscape by pairing the Bose Soundbar 700 with the Bass 700 subwoofer.

What to know before you buy a Bose soundbar

Control methods

Many Bose products allow users to control them from the Bose Music app, which is available in the Apple and Google Play stores. This app lets you control your volume and sound preferences from the convenience of your smartphone. It can even cater to multiple users for different things, dictating control to one user for music while another handles streaming options.

Some newer Bose systems can also connect with a virtual assistant, allowing users to go hands-free and control it via voice commands. Another method is the universal remote that is included with many Bose purchases.

Sound system

Thanks to the Bose ecosystem of products, all Bose soundbars can pair perfectly with any other Bose speaker. Additional systems can be amplified with a soundbar to provide a richer and fuller auditory experience. Some of these options may include products like subwoofers, surround speakers and small bookshelf speakers. If you’re interested in learning more about how Bose soundbars can match up to the rest of their sound system options, check out the Bose soundbars review on BestReviews.

ADAPTiQ

Many of Bose’s products include ADAPTiQ technology. This technology allows soundbars and other Bose products to calibrate sound needs based on the specific rooms they’re located in. ADAPTiQ allows Bose soundbars to calibrate and optimize the acoustic performance of any room without compromise. This means that you’ll get the best sound for your space no matter where you decide to mount your Bose soundbar.

What to look for in a quality Bose soundbar

Soundbar size

The length of a soundbar influences the amount of sound emitted from the speakers, but not by much. Primarily, the length is used to help the speaker adapt to different-sized televisions and monitors while fitting your room’s overall aesthetic. Many Bose soundbars are somewhere within the range of 30 to 40 inches long. However, both longer and shorter models are available, meaning you can pick a soundbar that will perfectly fit your sound system or television setup.

Mounted soundbars

Some Bose soundbars come with the option to be mounted on a wall. This is most beneficial when your smart TV is also mounted, as you may not have the room to place the soundbar on an entertainment center. Soundbars that are set against the wall can also help distribute sound more evenly throughout a room.

Soundbar color

Most older Bose models only come in one color — black. However, many newer Bose models allow you to choose between black and white options. As there are no distinguishable differences in quality, choose the color based on the aesthetics and layout of your living or bedroom as well as your personal preference.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bose soundbar

Most older Bose models sell for under $200, making them the least expensive options with mid-range models costing between $200-$600. The newest Bose soundbars featuring the highest-quality audio are upwards of $600 and often come with bonus features.

Bose soundbar FAQ

What size soundbar will work best for my TV?

A. Soundbars should be a few inches shorter in length than your television. Make sure to measure your television lengthwise when picking your soundbar, as many TV measurements are based on screen size when measuring diagonally from one corner to another and won’t be a good estimate for how big of a soundbar will be the best fit for you.

Do I need to pair a Bose soundbar with the same series of speakers?

A. All Bose products are capable of pairing with one another through wireless and Bluetooth connectivity regardless of series. However, pairing to the same series complements the technology better.

What’s the best Bose soundbar to buy?

Top Bose soundbar

Bose 3.1 Home Theater Set

What you need to know: This two-in-one sound system combines the Bose Soundbar 700 and the Bass 700 subwoofer for a rich, comprehensive sound.

What you’ll love: With a voice assistant, remote and app connectivity, this soundbar can be controlled from anywhere. The Bass 700 subwoofer is specifically designed to deliver full sound when combined with the Soundbar 700, giving you a great audio experience.

What you should consider: This is a pricier set than other options.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon.

Top Bose soundbar for the money

Bose TV Speaker

What you need to know: The Bose TV Speaker is a great, affordable soundbar choice for watching television.

What you’ll love: This soundbar creates a balanced, clear sound and has dialogue enhancement and bass adjustment features. At 23 inches long, this model is also a great choice if your space options are more limited.

What you should consider: Bass sounds are lacking, and there may be some compression artifacts when pushed.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon.

Worth checking out

Bose Smart Soundbar 300

What you need to know: The Smart Soundbar is an excellent option for mixed-use, with Bluetooth connectivity and voice control.

What you’ll love: This model boasts built-in features like Alexa and an adjustable bass tool. The sound is able to get quite loud while still being expansive and precise.

What you should consider: Some users reported that it lacks low-end bass richness.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon.

