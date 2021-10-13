You can buy wall mounts and stands for the majority of Sonos speakers if you’d like. Otherwise, you can simply set them on a flat surface.

Which Sonos speaker is best?

Although CDs aren’t quite dead, the majority of people stream music directly from phones, tablets, and computers. Sonos speakers allow you to play streamed music through them, utilizing the Sonos smartphone application. Some Sonos models are designed for use with your television, too.

We’ve created this guide to help you find the best Sonos speaker, plus we’ve listed a few recommended models.

What to know before you buy a Sonos speaker

Music vs. home theater

Originally, Sonos speakers were designed for use with music alone. You can still buy Sonos speakers designed just for music, but you can also buy Sonos playbars and home-theater systems. These are primarily designed for use with your television, but you can use the Sonos app to stream music through them. Sonos home-theater speakers are versatile, but because they’re unidirectional, music will sound best when you’re sitting in front of them, which isn’t always convenient.

Multi-room

One of the great bonuses of Sonos speakers compared to other speakers designed for streaming is their multi-room function. If you have several Sonos speakers in different rooms, you can use the Sonos app to pair them together. That way the same music is playing through two or more of these speakers. You can have the same music playing in your living room, dining room, and kitchen.

Streaming services

Using the Sonos app, you can connect to a number of different streaming services, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Pandora, though you generally need to pay for these services. You also have access to free digital radio stations.

What to look for in a quality Sonos speaker

Alexa compatibility

Some newer Sonos speaker models are compatible with Alexa, so you can control them via voice commands, which is highly convenient.

Subwoofers

Larger Sonos speakers have built-in subwoofers for richer lows, which can bring both music and TV to life. However, if you’re all about that bass, you can also buy a separate subwoofer to link to your Sonos system. It’s overkill for some, but it does bring an extra dimension to your sound.

Boost

Sonos speakers need to be connected to your Wi-Fi to work. While you can simply wire your Sonos speaker into the Ethernet port of your router or connect wirelessly, a Sonos boost creates a dedicated network for your Sonos system. That’s great for anyone with poor Wi-Fi or if you have issues with your Sonos connection dropping out.

How much you can expect to spend on Sonos speakers

You can buy a basic Play:1 for about $150, whereas the most expensive home-theater systems can cost more than $1,500. Play:3 and Play:5 speakers cost about $400 to $500 apiece.

Sonos speakers FAQ

Q. Can I pair two Sonos speakers together?

A. Sonos speakers usually produce stereo sound within a single speaker, but you can choose to pair two speakers together in the same room. When you do this, each speaker will produce mono sound, so the pair give you separated stereo.

Q. Can I attach my Sonos speakers to a record player?

A. Sure, Sonos speakers are geared toward streaming music, but what if you like to go old school sometimes and listen to music from your record player or hi-fi? Some Sonos speakers have a line in, so you can attach them to a record player or hi-fi. That way you don’t need to have multiple sets of speakers. You can even use the aux input to connect your Sonos speaker directly to your phone if your Wi-Fi isn’t cooperating.

What are the best Sonos speakers to buy?

Top Sonos speaker

Sonos Move – Battery-powered Smart Speaker

Our take: This entertainment system is designed to be used with smartphones or tablets and you can stream music from it, making it a hugely versatile option.

What we like: Alexa is built-in. The battery lasts up to 11 hours of continuous play. It has auto-tuning for an enriched audio experience.

What we dislike: It’s pricey.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top Sonos speaker for the money

Two Room Set with all-new Sonos One – Smart Speaker

Our take: The all-new Sonos One is a convenient option for any room. It offers great value when you consider the quality, even though you can find cheaper Sonos speakers.

What we like: Provides excellent sound quality that rivals top speaker brands. In addition to playing music, you can also check traffic updates and news.

What we dislike: Requires download of the Sonos app.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Sonos Play:1

Our take: It isn’t as loud as larger Sonos speakers, but this model is great for its size and low price.

What we like: Clear crisp sound with an excellent range. Can stream music from a wide range of services using Wi-Fi. Voice control via Alexa. 360º sound.

What we dislike: No aux input.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

