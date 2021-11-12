Best high-end CB radio

If you need to increase your CB radio’s transmission range, try bouncing the signal using a shooting skip and let the ionosphere help push the limits of the antenna and CB unit.

Which high-end CB radios are best?

Simple CB radios can get the job done, but they are often unreliable. High-end CB units can do more than limit static and maintain a steady signal. Smart features, app integration and Bluetooth connectivity are a few of the useful features that may be worth the investment.

If you are seeking a high-end, Bluetooth-enabled CB with smart features, the Cobra 29 LX MAX Smart Professional CB Radio is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a high-end CB radio

Do you need a high-end CB?

If you want a CB radio mostly for use in emergencies, a high-end model may be a bit too expensive. If you do not plan on using the radio often, getting a feature-packed model is probably unnecessary.

How much space do you have?

If you have enough room in your vehicle to store and use a large CB unit, this may not be a concern. However, the weight and size of radios could be a concern for those with smaller vehicles. There are plenty of CB radios available with compact designs that are not heavy and do not take up much space.

Do you need smart features?

High-end CB radios can be Bluetooth-enabled and capable of more than just accessing simple signals and emergency broadcasts. Consider what additional functionality would be useful for your CB unit to have before you buy. Most high-end devices have built-in noise filtering functions, but not all CBs will have public-address (PA) modes for loudspeakers.

What to look for in a quality high-end CB radio

Microphone

The best CB radios come with high-quality microphones with simple controls and automatic noise-canceling. Microphones should be easy to hold or hang up for later use. Some come with hardware for hanging the mic above or around your dashboard for easy access.

Display

The best high-end CB radios have easy-to-read digital displays. They need to be backlit and bright, but dimmable for safe driving at night. Some models have adjustable color schemes. One of the most important features is that the buttons and dials are easy to use and the display clearly shows the user all the information needed.

Emergency access

All CB radios can access the emergency broadcasts on Channel 9, but some users may want to hear the NOAA emergency weather broadcasts. The best high-end CB radios can access multiple sources of emergency broadcasts from CB channels, weather reports and mobile applications.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end CB radio

You can find simple CB units with a limited range for less, but if you want a good high-end radio, expect to spend over $100. Particularly expensive units can get over $200, but you can find devices with Bluetooth connectivity and other high-end features for under $200.

High-end CB radio FAQ

What should I listen to?

A. If you are investing in a high-quality CB radio, you are probably already familiar with Citizen’s Band channels to some degree. If you are traveling on the road, stay tuned to Channel 19 and Channel 9 for communication with most truck drivers and access to the emergency channel, respectively. Also, check out what channels are commonly used in your area to get the most out of your device.

Do you need Bluetooth?

A. CB radios having Bluetooth connectivity is not necessarily a crucial feature, but it can provide added convenience. If you are willing to invest in a high-end system, a good antenna and microphone, you might want to be able to use your CB setup as your communications hub for your vehicle. You can communicate via CB channels, make and accept phone calls, listen for emergency broadcasts and more while on the go. If you will be spending a considerable amount of time with the CB unit, it is worth getting the newest smart features.

What’s the best high-end CB radio to buy?

Top high-end CB radio

Cobra 29 LX MAX Smart Professional CB Radio

What you need to know: This is a professional-quality, Bluetooth-enabled CB unit with iRadar app integration.

What you’ll love: Users can connect to the iRadar app and receive live police and safety reports. Your mobile phone can connect via Bluetooth to the unit for phone calls. The radio automatically records the last 10 seconds of all transmissions for playback, in case you just missed whatever was said. The LCD display is backlit and adjustable for night driving. It can access the usual 40 CB channels and NOAA weather reports too.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the unit they received was defective, or that some parts easily break.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end CB radio for the money

Uniden Bearcat 880 40-Channel CB Radio

What you need to know: This high-end CB radio provides access to emergency weather reports.

What you’ll love: It has access to the 40 standard channels and NOAA weather channels. It has a PA function and a backlit digital display. The display can be dimmed and adjusted for day or night use. It comes with a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: It is too heavy and large for use in a compact car or smaller vehicle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Texas Ranger Elite Professional 40 Channel AM CB Radio

What you need to know: This professional-grade CB unit with a frequency counter includes many useful features.

What you’ll love: It has access to the standard 40 channels and includes a noise-canceling microphone. The unit automatically limits noise and cuts down on static. The digital displays are bright LED screens. It has a built-in fast Channel 19 button in addition to the regular tuners and dials.

What you should consider: Some users reported getting units that malfunctioned and stopped working.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

