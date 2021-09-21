Best DVD case

Fasteners like zippers, clasps and buttons prevent most DVD cases from being waterproof. Your best bet for keeping DVDs safe from a spill is to store them on a high shelf and away from any sources of moisture or high-traffic areas.

Which DVD case is best?

For those who have a beloved collection of DVDs at home, storing and transporting them can be challenging if you don’t have the right container. A dedicated DVD case can help protect your discs from regular wear and tear as well as damage from heat, light, debris and impact.

Make finding your favorite collection, movies or albums easier by sorting your CDs and DVDs in a single case holder. If you’re looking for a cheap yet durable DVD case, the CCidea CD/DVD Storage Cases is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a DVD case

The essential elements when choosing a DVD case are its size and capacity. Take time to estimate dimensions and count your collection before investing in a DVD case. For more information, take a look at the complete DVD case buying guide from BestReviews.

Size

DVD cases come in various dimensions. Consider where you will store your case and whether or not you plan to travel with it. Measure any shelves, cabinets or suitcases where you plan to keep it before making your purchase.

Number of DVD slots

Along with size, the number of DVD slots you need depends on how many DVDs you want to store. Storage cases can hold anywhere from 10 to 400 discs. Make sure you have a solid idea of how many DVDs you need to store before choosing a case. Keep in mind that you may want extra room for new DVDs in the future or other CDs you have.

What to look for in a quality DVD case

Features like sewn-in handles can help differentiate quality DVD cases from your average storage solution. Consider which features you need before choosing a durable case for your DVD collection.

Material

DVD cases can come in different exterior materials, including nylon, molded EVA foam and plastic. Hard plastic cases are the best at holding their shape over time, as they can’t move or bend. However, that means they’re also more prone to cracking or breaking. Soft-shell cases made from fabric or foam are more durable against falls and flexible enough to fit onto crowded shelves.

Handle

If you want to transport your DVD storage case on long trips, to a family event or a friend’s house, a sturdy handle makes it much easier to pick up and carry. The larger the capacity, the more cumbersome it is to carry without a built-in handle.

Closure

Cases generally close with a plastic clasp or metal zipper. Either way, make sure your case closes easily with high-quality materials. Zippers tend to offer more flexibility, while plastic buckles can break or crack if too much pressure is applied.

Labels

Some DVD cases offer space inside for adding labels to your collection. This is helpful if you have an extensive assortment of DVDs, if you want others to be able to easily find what they’re looking for or if you’re going to organize your discs by a specific genre, mood or type.

How much you can expect to spend on a DVD case

Most DVD cases range in price from $5 to $15. More expensive options offer a larger DVD capacity and are often larger in overall dimensions.

DVD case FAQ

Will a DVD case protect your DVDs from getting scratched?

A. Most of the time, yes. When appropriately used, DVD storage cases are built to house multiple DVDs inside flexible or stiff compartments, covering the edges and surfaces to prevent scratches and scuffs. Insert and remove your DVDs gently, and avoid letting any dirt or debris inside the case as that can cause damage, too.

Are DVD cases waterproof?

A. Generally, no. Most DVD cases are made of nylon, plastic or a mix of fabrics and include fasteners and clasps that allow air into the case. Fasteners such as zippers, buckles and buttons prevent most DVD cases from being waterproof. Your best bet for keeping DVDs safe from a spill is to store them on a high shelf or cabinet and away from any sources of moisture or high-traffic areas.

What’s the best DVD case to buy?

Top DVD case

CCidea CD/DVD Storage Cases

What you need to know: This DVD case offers a durable solution for storing lots of DVDs and transporting them efficiently with a built-in handle.

What you’ll love: The case can hold up to 128 DVDs or CDs, counting four DVDs per page. There is space for labels on the side of the binder to help keep discs organized. The sewn-in handle makes it easy to carry DVDs or CDs with you on the road. Choose from five colors.

What you should consider: The case will be very tightly packed once all slots are filled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top DVD case for the money

Case Logic Molded CD/DVD Wallet

What you need to know: This square-shaped case protects your DVDs for a modest price.

What you’ll love: The long-time case brand Case Logic offers an easy-to-use storage solution for up to 24 DVDs or CDs. The molded EVA exterior provides a hard-sided case, shielding your discs from impacts, dust, dirt or scratches. ProSleeves help organize each disc and further protect them from damage. The zipper closure gives a smooth seal that opens the case like a book. Choose from blue, black or red.

What you should consider: Since the shell is rounded but the inserts are square, the zipper can catch on page corners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics CD/DVD Binder

What you need to know: This hefty storage binder is ideal for any movie or music buff looking to store a precious collection of DVDs or CDs.

What you’ll love: The binder can hold up to 400 discs at once. The outside shell protects against dust and debris. Inner sheets of eight pages each offer simple slide-out disc storage. A single zipper closes the entire binder, holding its contents together.

What you should consider: At this capacity, the binder is cumbersome once full.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

