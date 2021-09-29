Best disc cleaners

Did you know that the CD was first invented in 1979 and was brought to the public by Phillips and Sony in 1980?

Which disc cleaner is best?

While the sale of physical copies of video games, music and other forms of CDs has fallen drastically since the introduction of digital media purchases, any Millennial or member of Generation X likely has a respectable number of discs at hand. For those who prefer to keep to the old ways, ensuring that your discs remain clean and free of both smudges and scratches is crucial for their continued utility. A reliable disc cleaner like TME Compact Disc Cleaning Solution Fluid can help keep your discs clean and in good working order for years to come.

What to know before you buy a disc cleaner

Cleaning abilities

As anyone who received an original PlayStation or Xbox can attest that if you fail to properly store your CDs in a clean, suitable environment, they can accumulate scratches and smudge marks with ease. In addition, it can be all too easy for a simple drop on an improperly cleaned surface or a desperate cleanup with too rough a cloth to cause permanent damage to your discs. While a good disc cleaner can occasionally perform a minor miracle or two, some discs are simply too damaged to be made whole and useful again.

Safe to use

While no one should have to learn this particular lesson from experience, using the wrong type of fluid when cleaning your discs and other electronic equipment can lead to expensive and irreparable damage. For example, the kind of fluid that is suitable for cleaning a modern CD may not be compatible with a vinyl record or a Blu-Ray DVD. If you care enough to buy a disc cleaner to keep your beloved collection in good condition, make sure you buy the right kind of cleaner for the job.

What to look for in a quality disc cleaner

Fluid vs. wipes

The type of cloth used to clean your discs can have just as much of an impact on the repair process as the disc cleaner itself. As such, unless you happen to have a selection of microfiber cleaning cloths available to hand, you should consider purchasing a disc cleaner that comes with it’s own special wipes or a cloth.

All-purpose disc cleaners

Whether you happen to be in the car, relaxing at home or reinstalling software via CD on your work computer, having the ability to clean discs is equally useful. Don’t limit yourself with a disc cleaner that will only performs well with one of your media devices. Before you finalize your purchase, make sure that you aren’t painting yourself into a corner with a product that has limited applications. There are many all-purpose disc cleaners to choose from to suit your needs.

Money-back guarantee and warranty

If there’s anything more frustrating than failing to revive an ailing CD whose content is incredibly difficult to replace, it’s not being able to get a refund from a manufacturer of inferior disc cleaning products. Thankfully, the best disc cleaners are backed up by multi-year warranties and, in some cases, a full customer satisfaction guarantee. If there’s one thing that people obsessed with discs can appreciate, it’s making sure they remain in the best possible condition.

How much you can expect to spend on a disc cleaner

Depending on the composition of the disc cleaner, how much you buy and any included products, a quality disc cleaner can cost anywhere from $6-$16 and sometimes more.

Best disc cleaner FAQ

Can I use household products to try and clean my discs?

A. While the internet is full of potential suggestions on how to safely clean your discs, purchasing a water-based formula that is specifically designed to clean CDs is often the best solution.

Is it ok to use solvents to clean stubborn stains on my discs?

A. Absolutely not. Any use of solvents on your CDs such as benzene or acetone will cause permanent physical damage to any disc they are applied to.

What’s the best disc cleaner to buy?

Top disc cleaner

TME Compact Disc Cleaning Solution Fluid

What you need to know: This disc cleaner is great for lifting dirt out of scratched CDs.

What you’ll love: This product comes in a handy 8 ounce Black or Limited Edition Natural Spray Bottle, and it is safe for use on CDs, DVDs, CD-Rs and DVD-Rs. It is composed of a nontoxic and nonflammable formula.

What you should consider: Users report being underwhelmed by the product’s stated ability to clean scratched CDs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top disc cleaner for the money

Allsop CD and DVD FastWipes

What you need to know: This affordable disc cleaning pack does the job and does it well.

What you’ll love: This product comes with lint-free wipes for cleaning DVDs, CDs, PS1 discs, PS2 discs, XBOX discs and XBOX 360 discs that are perfect for removing fingerprint smudges, dust, dirt and other kinds of undesirable material.

What you should consider: Some users report the cleaning discs feeling rough and even leaving fine scratches on CDS.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Record-Happy Record Cleaning Solution with Vinyl ClothModel

What you need to know: This disc cleaning pack is ideal for audiophiles who love their records.

What you’ll love: This product includes both a 6.7 ounce bottle of cleaning fluid and a 7 inch by 7 inch microfiber cloth for cleaning and is ideal for getting deep into the groove of vinyl records to remove dirt and debris. It also comes with a two-year warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: Some users have reported issues with the product failing to clean sufficiently and the cloth being of poor quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Daniel Martin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.