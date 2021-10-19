Best camcorder HDMI cable

There is no such a thing as a 4K HDMI cable. What companies mean is that the cable is capable of high enough speeds to reliably transmit 4K resolution.

Which camcorder HDMI cable is best?

HDMI cables have become essential technological gear in recent years, but there are many different options to consider when choosing which one is best for you. Most cables produced are likely of sufficient quality to function with your camcorder.

If you need an HDMI cable that excels in 4K video and allows for reliably high speeds, the top choice is the AudioQuest Chocolate HDMI Cable.

What to know before you buy a camcorder HDMI cable

How long of a cable do you need?

Most home theater setups probably don’t need a particularly long HDMI cable, but there are very long ones available. The maximum length for the reliable transmission of video and audio is about 50 feet long. This length of cable isn’t common, but they’re certainly available for users who need the extra cord length. It’s best to avoid a longer than necessary HDMI cable so it doesn’t take additional time for the signal to pass from one end of the cord to the other connector.

What video resolution does your camcorder use?

If you use standard resolution, you shouldn’t need anything more than a standard HDMI cable. However, if you use a 4K camcorder, you may want to invest in a high-speed HDMI cable. To get the best possible visual performance out of your equipment, higher-speed connections are useful.

Do you need to plug in your camcorder?

Viewing footage off of a camcorder may be convenient, but if you plan to put the video files on your computer for editing or storage, it may not be necessary to use an HDMI cable to stream footage directly from the camcorder. You may be able to play your video files from a different storage device, such as your computer or a hard drive, without the need for additional high-speed cables.

What to look for in a quality camcorder HDMI cable

Durability

The main cause of lost function in HDMI cables is direct damage to the cord. The best HDMI cables are manufactured with heavy-duty insulation and protection around the wires.

Speed

Standard HDMI cables can handle up to 1080i resolution with 30Hz refresh rates. Higher-speed cables can allow for higher resolution at the same speed or a much faster refresh rate. Premium and ultra high-speed cables are best for 4K video because they allow efficient transmission of high-resolution footage at high refresh rates. However, a camcorder probably doesn’t need the fastest possible speeds.

Optimization

Some HDMI cables are optimized for 4K or high dynamic range footage. HDR makes the recorded visuals more lifelike, and 4K is an overall higher resolution. Depending on personal taste, you may prefer one over the other, or your camcorder may only be able to handle a certain resolution. Check that your HDMI cables can transmit footage at a high enough speed for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a camcorder HDMI cable

You can get functional cables for your camcorder for less than $10. If you need particularly long HDMI cables or very high-quality cords capable of high resolutions and speeds, you could spend $15-$80, depending on how long and durable the cables are.

Camcorder HDMI cable FAQ

Can HDMI cables go bad over time?

A. Yes and no. Old HDMI cables don’t deteriorate due to time, but they can be easily physically damaged. If your HDMI cable sustains damage that exposes the internal wires or crushes it with extreme force, it could be an issue. Sometimes it’s just a problem with system settings, but HDMI cables don’t last forever, especially if they’re particularly long. Cables shorter than 25 feet generally don’t deteriorate as much under normal use.

What kind of HDMI cable can transmit 4K resolution?

A. Most HDMI cables can support 4K resolution. If you want the best and most reliable experience with high-definition footage, a high-speed cable is best. Higher transmission speeds improve video quality, whether it’s 4K or not. Even if you don’t plan to use high-resolution video, a high-speed HDMI cable will still provide a better experience.

What’s the best camcorder HDMI cable to buy?

Top camcorder HDMI cable

AudioQuest Chocolate HDMI Cable

What you need to know: This high-speed, premium HDMI cable is for users who need the best visual and audio quality out of their tech.

What you’ll love: This was designed and optimized for 4K and HDR videos. It can support high-end audio like Dolby Audio. The cord is flexible and highly durable, protecting and shielding the cables for a secure connection. The brand creates cords of varying lengths and colors if a size other than 6 feet would be better for your setup.

What you should consider: It’s a fairly expensive investment in an HDMI cable, but you’re paying for quality. If you don’t need such a high-quality signal, you could buy a less expensive cord.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top camcorder HDMI cable for the money

Monoprice Certified Premium HDMI Cable

What you need to know: This affordable option allows a 4K camcorder hookup for a lower price than other HDMI cables.

What you’ll love: It’s hard to beat the low price. It’s designed to work with video resolutions up to and including 4K. It’s available in different lengths, depending on what size cable users need. It supports 3D, high-definition and multi-view audio and video formats. It comes in two color options: black and white. A lifetime product warranty is available.

What you should consider: The cables are plastic coated, not braided. The cords are also fairly stiff and rigid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Nylon Braided 4K HDMI Cable

What you need to know: This simple but sturdy HDMI cable is an affordable and quick solution for your camcorder setup.

What you’ll love: It’s inexpensive and comes in many different sizes, ranging from 3-25 feet long. The cable is optimized for 4K video. The braided cords are highly durable, and the connectors have gold plating.

What you should consider: It’s a very thick and rigid HDMI cable. Some customers have reported receiving defective copies or accidentally received cables incapable of 4K video.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.