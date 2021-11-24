13 best tech gifts for dancers

Archaeologists have found evidence of early dance in 9,000-year-old paintings in India at the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka and Egyptian tomb paintings dated c. 3300 BC.

Which tech gift for dancers is best?

Dance is one of the oldest forms of human expression. Even the earliest civilizations used forms of dance before they had the written word. Dance has evolved throughout the centuries and includes many different forms and purposes. Now, in the modern age, dancers can use technology to enhance their dance experiences. From gadgets that monitor their health to machines that will comfort them after a long rehearsal, any of the following tech gifts are great for dancers.

How to choose a tech gift for dancers

When you choose a tech gift for a dancer, you must consider their needs. All dancers can use products that help them restore their physical health like fitness trackers and massagers. Dance teachers need items that can assist them in their dance classes, so gifts like cameras to record dances to help their students improve are a great idea. Young dancers need products that motivate them to practice their technique and routines in an encouraging and fun way. Music is essential to a dancer’s life, so gifts that keep the beat going are ideal. Dancers also need time to unwind and have fun in the dance room, so you should look for whimsical gifts that inspire amusement and creativity.

Keep in mind that dancers are often in motion, so you should try to choose gifts that are portable and wireless if you want to give them something to use while they dance. Dancers also put a lot of stress on their bodies, so you can help them soothe and rejuvenate by purchasing items that encourage good health for the body, mind and spirit. Whether you are buying a tech gift for a beginner dancer or a professional, you can find something they’ll love.

Gifts for good health

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker

Dancers must make their health a priority, and this slim fitness tracker makes it fun and easy to do. You can track their activity all day, including your steps, distance, hourly activity and how many calories you burned.

Bluetooth Speaker and Water Bottle

Stay hydrated with this water bottle with a wireless speaker embedded in the bottle’s top. Combining two essentials for any dance session, water for hydration and music for movement, this speaker truly makes a splash.

Sanitize Anything Wand

Keep dancers healthy with this rechargeable handheld UV light wand that will disinfect anything in the dance room in fewer than 30 seconds. Clean dance shoes, props and even the barre without using harsh cleaning products.

Gifts for comfort

Sharper Image Shiatsu Foot Massager

Pamper your feet after a long day of dancing with this foot massager that fits up to men’s size 12 and women’s size 14. Knead away foot aches and pains with 12 massage heads and 3 different intensity levels.

HoMedics Bubblemate Foot Spa

When your feet need rejuvenation, let them relax in this comforting foot spa that features massage water jets and a removable pumice stone. Made for convenience with a splash guard and a toe-touch on/off switch, this foot spa will calm you after a long day on the dance floor.

Sharper Image Deep Tissue Massager

You can help sore muscles after an intense dance session with this state-of-the-art deep tissue massage gun that uses percussion to loosen sore muscles and knots in your neck, back, arms, thighs and calves. You can fully customize the massage by changing the strength, speed and attachments to suit your needs.

Gifts for the dance floor

Disco-to-go USB light

Liven up the practice room with this portable disco ball USB light. All you have to do is plug it into the USB port on a laptop or wall charger, and you’ve converted your dance room into a disco club.

Bose Sport Earbuds

Perfect for rehearsal rooms, earbuds keep others from hearing your music while you dance. They have simple touch controls like swiping and tapping to change the volume or pause the music. These wireless earbuds were engineered for people who move and won’t fall out no matter how intense your dance gets.

Pocket DJ Mixer

Every dance needs a beat, and this miniature mixer allows dancers to customize theirs to suit their music and dance needs. Just plug it into the headphone jack of any device to mix your own beats without a giant mixing board to create music that suits your rehearsal or recital.

FAO Schwartz Rhythm Step Play Mat Dance Mixer

Keep little dancers moving with this dance playmat with adjustable volume and music speed. This mat is perfect for dance students because you can choose one of the five dance tracks or your own music. You can dance in two different modes: freestyle or keep-the-beat.

Sound Activated Party Lights

Ideal for bringing a pop of color to the rehearsal room or stage, this 2-pack of LED party lights has 3 sound-activated modes, 7 lighting modes and rotating speed control. Light up the room with red, green, or blue, or any combination of those colors by using the sound of your music or the tap of your own feet.

Korg Digital Metronome

This digital metronome allows you to practice dances at a variety of tempos with a broad selection of beats and rhythm patterns. With an easily readable display and enhanced volume and crisp sound, this metronome makes keeping the beat even more convenient.

GoPro Hero 7 Digital Action Camera Kit

Whether you’re creating an audition reel, recording a rehearsal to analyze the footage later or recording an actual performance, this camera will help you capture every last leap and twirl. Thanks to its video stabilization, the camera can predict movements and correct the camera shake to deliver smooth footage.

