12 gifts photographers are sure to love

Which gift for photographers is best?

If you’re trying to pick out the perfect gift for a photographer, it can get intimidating pretty quickly. Between professional gear, artistic accessories and out-of-the-ordinary novelty items, there are hundreds of photography gift ideas available. Choosing from a list of photo-inspired gift ideas can help narrow your search to quality, unique hand-picked items that any passionate photographer will use and cherish.

Consider the level of skill the photographer has, what may help them along their creative journey or bring them joy in their workspace. Following their own passion for the craft can help you choose the perfect gift for the photographer in your life.

Camera gear for photographers

When it comes to gift shopping for photographers, you can’t go wrong with classic camera gear. Upgrading, replacing or adding to a photographer’s collection of accessories is a great way to engage with their craft and learn more about how they create their magic. If you want to go above and beyond, ask them what items they want or need most and try to shop accordingly.

If you’re looking for a crowd-pleasing gift that a modern photographer will love, check out the full instant photo printers for iPhones buying guide from BestReviews.

Best camera gear gifts for photographers

Fujifilm INSTAX SHARE SP-2 Mobile Printer

This portable photo printer produces crisp, colorful prints wherever you want to create tangible memories. It’s ideal for the smartphone aficionado in your life. The prints come out similar to a Polaroid, offering a hefty dose of nostalgia.

Sold by Amazon

Etekcity 24″ 5-in-1 Light Reflectors for Photography

These 5-in-1 reflectors are lightweight and easy for photographers to take on the go. The set includes gold, silver, white, black and translucent reflectors in your choice of 24-inch or 43-inch discs. The discs are collapsible and come with a carrying bag.

Sold by Amazon

Foto&Tech Wireless Remote Control

This is the perfect gift for the photographer who always sets up group photos or wants to step away from the lens when shooting wide shots. The remote control removes vibrations usually caused by physically pressing the shutter release, and it can operate up to 16 feet away. It’s compatible with Nikon cameras.

Sold by Amazon

LensPen NLP-1 Lens Cleaner

A favorite among photographers, this lens pen offers a double-sided solution for keeping your photographer’s camera lenses clean and protected. Dirt and debris can cause serious damage to professional lenses, so keeping them tidy is the love language of photographers.

Sold by Amazon

Camera-inspired products for photographers

When in doubt, camera inspired goodies are always a crowd-pleaser. A novelty item that honors their passion for photos is a worthy gift choice. You may be able to find a photo-themed gift that connects with something else they enjoy, such as coffee, journaling or editing on their laptop.

Best camera-inspired gifts for photographers

Dogxiong Adobe Photoshop Shortcuts Hot Keys Silicone Keyboard Cover

Every photographer who uses Adobe products will appreciate this silicone keyboard cover featuring hot keys for Photoshop. This is a fun gift for your photographer friend to show off their hobby or simply remember which key to press when editing their masterpieces.

Sold by Amazon

YOURNELO Retro Camera Desktop Pen Holder

Give the gift of quirky office organization with this retro pen and pencil holder. The 360 degree resin mold of a retro camera is stunningly realistic and small enough to fit on most desks and shelves.

Sold by Amazon

Create Your Own Reel Viewer

This nostalgic throwback lets you customize your own set of reels to view through the throwback viewfinder. Memorialize your friends, family gatherings or years gone by with this surprisingly fun gadget. You can select one reel of seven images or purchase additional reels separately.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Chasing Y Camera Lens Coffee Mug

Help the photographer in your life stay caffeinated for their next shoot with this realistic camera lens coffee mug. Large enough to hold an 8 ounce cup of coffee or other beverage, this is the perfect gift for a photographer on the go. The transparent lid is leakproof, and the mug comes with a stainless steel stirring spoon.

Sold by Amazon

Yatai 64GB Camera Bag Shaped USB3.0 Novelty Flash Drive

Every photographer needs a place to upload and transport their data, and this novelty flash drive is the perfect solution. The two parts of the drive feature a camera body and lens, which plugs directly into a USB port. Choose from 16GB, 32GB or 64GB storage options.

Sold by Amazon

Photography books for photographers

Books on and about photography can inspire the artist behind the lens over and over again. An activity book can engage younger kids as they explore their love for framing subjects, while a professional version with photo assignments can also inspire the seasoned photographer. A coffee table book of captivating portraits is a classic choice for the minimalist artist who loves to study other photographers’ work.

Best photography book gifts for photographers

The Photographer’s Playbook: 307 Assignments and Ideas

Inspire your photographer with a book of fresh photo assignments, ideas, stories and anecdotes from some of the world’s most renowned photographers. This is ideal for a life-long learner or aspiring professional.

Sold by Amazon

Go Photo! An Activity Book for Kids

This playful book is the perfect gift for the photographer kid in your life. It’s filled with prompts, experiments and playful ideas for kids to explore alone or with friends. Each project features instructions and pictures to guide them through the prompt.

Sold by Amazon

Humans of New York: Stories

This must-have coffee table book is the sequel to the now-famous project named Humans of New York. The photographer Brandon Stanton shares the interviews with his photography subjects in this deeply personal look at locals living their lives in New York City.

Sold by Amazon

