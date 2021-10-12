The home-gym market has been booming and is expected to continue. High-end, all-in-one home gyms and bikes continue to lead the way.

Which tech gifts for health nuts are best?

Finding the best gifts for health nuts isn’t always easy. If you want to wow them with a gift they can use and don’t already have, look to some of the latest offerings in fitness tech. When it comes to tech, good gifts for health nuts are ones that can contribute to furthering their lifestyle without being something they have to constantly fidget with.

The 10 best tech gifts for health nuts

Garmin Venu Sq

At the core of every health enthusiast’s arsenal is a good fitness tracker. For the money, there is no better gift for the health-conscious people in your life than this Garmin watch. Retailing at just over half the price of a new Apple Watch, this Garmin tracks fitness data, as well as blood oxygen levels and sleep quality with no subscription fees. For an extra $50, you can upgrade to the Garmin Venu Sq Music version.

Fitbit Charge 4

If you’re buying something for a burgeoning health nut who isn’t sold on a watch, the fitbit is a great middle ground. With the sleep and fitness tracking that you expect from a Fitbit, this is a worthy entry-level option. At a 25% savings over the Garmin Venu Sq, you still get GPS, health monitoring, Spotify support and Fitbit Pay. The companion app is genuinely useful, and the basic interface is a help, not a hindrance, for someone early in the journey of health.

AfterShokz Aeropex

The health nut in your life may not consider the long-term effects of earbuds and loud music when working out. These AfterShokz headphones conduct their sound through your jaw and leave your ears open. These lightweight headphones have an eight-hour battery life and dual noise-canceling mics for taking calls on the go. Not only can these reduce the strain on your ears, but runners will appreciate the ability to hear the world around them when running through cities. Should anything go wrong, AfterShokz customer service is helpful and responsive.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale

There’s more to health than simply a number on a scale. This smart scale offers full health data, including full body composition, overall weight trends, and health insights tailored directly to the user. The whole family can get their body composition data, as this smart scale supports up to eight users. Wi-Fi integration allows you to place this scale on any surface for accurate data, as well as supports integration with more than 100 health and fitness apps.

Hidrate Spark 3

Even the most ardent health nuts sometimes don’t remember to drink as much water as they should. The Hidrate Spark 3 has solved that problem by tracking your hydration habits via Bluetooth and illuminating when it’s time to drink more water. This is one water bottle you don’t want to misplace, but luckily the Spark 3 comes with location tracking, so you don’t need to worry about losing your investment.

Theragun Mini

Massage guns have quickly risen to popularity and Theragun stands alone at the top. For the health enthusiast on the go, the Theragun Mini is portable and provides quiet relief at three different speeds. With a battery life of 150 minutes, you won’t have to worry about finding charging outlets on the go. There are more robust Theragun models at higher price points, but the Mini is an option that should suit most health enthusiasts whether they travel frequently or otherwise.

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 Roller

If you’re looking for something to take your foam rolling to the next level, consider this German-engineered vibrating foam roller. With a combination of foam rolling and massage, the health nut in your life is sure to appreciate the recovery aspects of the Vyper. With a compact design measuring less than a foot long, the Vyper is a great travel or gym bag companion.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

If the health nut you’re shopping for doesn’t find wearing a sleep tracker comfortable, there is another option. The new iteration of Google’s Nest Hub added sleep tracking via Google Soli, a motion-tracking chip. While this isn’t exclusively for health, as it has plenty of home use too, the ability to get sleep data without wearing anything can’t be overlooked. Since Google owns Fitbit, you can be assured the quality of the personalized sleep suggestions will be top-notch.

NURVV Run Smart Insoles

If you’re buying for someone who runs often, this may be a game-changer. The NURVV insoles offer data to track your running form, efficiency and overall running health. These insoles are compatible with all major fitness tech and apps. NURVV also offers coaching apps and real-time data for running, as well as a community of like-minded runners to join on Strava. While chips have been used in shoes previously, smart insoles are a more cutting-edge way to get all the data runners could want.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

How much you’re willing to spend on gifts for health-conscious loved ones really depends on how much you actually like them. If this health nut is extremely important to you, this NordicTrack cycle is worth every penny. With two different screen sizes (at a difference of $400), NordicTrack offers a trainer in your living room, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and 22 variable-resistant levels.

