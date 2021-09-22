The best gifts for computer science majors

Can’t choose what type of gift to get for your computer science college student? Assemble them a care package with a variety of techie gifts.

Gift the techie in your life something they’ll love

Computer science students are critical thinkers who spend long hours absorbing technical information, completing exercises in computer labs, solving new problems and parsing code for bugs.

Show them you’re thinking of them and rooting for their success with a thoughtful gift. Whether they’re just getting started in their coding journey or already searching for a job, they’ll adore a nerdy product or new gadget.

Best tech gifts for computer science majors

If you’re shopping for the computer science major in your life, you needn’t look any further than cutting-edge technology. Of course, that’s a vast category, covering anything from a top-notch smartwatch to an ergonomic keyboard designed to keep their wrists comfortable during long coding sessions.

Top tech gift for computer science majors

2020 Apple MacBook Pro

What you need to know: Make the computer science student in your life feel like they just won the lottery with a laptop ideal for both taking notes in class and long hours of coding.

What you’ll love: A 20-hour battery life, Apple-designed M1 chip with 8-core CPU and GPU, 16-core Neural Engine and 8GB of memory make this laptop an excellent choice for nearly instantaneous performance.

What you should consider: A pricey investment, but one you can be sure your giftee will use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tech gift for the money

Razer Basilisk V2 – Wired USB Gaming Mouse

What you need to know: A highly accurate mouse with smooth controls to make the computer scientist in your life a little more comfortable during long hours behind a screen.

What you’ll love: Just as an ergonomic keyboard is a serious upgrade for a computer science major’s quality of life, a high-quality mouse will make a coding student’s studies much more enjoyable. This precise and programmable mouse scores high on customizability and response. Sure to satisfy all techies with its smoothness and subtlety.

What you should consider: If the computer scientist in your life has a minimalist aesthetic, they may not like the visual weight of this mouse.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best organizational gifts for computer science majors

Getting organized is essential for success for all college students and especially paramount for coders and techies, who need to spend long hours evaluating scripts on a screen without becoming distracted or discombobulated. Just try debugging code while staring at a mess on your desk.

Top organizational gift

TAVR Dual Monitor Stand

What you need to know: Keep monitors at ergonomic eye level and store supplies neatly nearby with this simple dual monitor stand.

What you’ll love: Spacious storage and an adjustable length and angle make this product an ideal solution for versatile office supply organization and ergonomic monitor usage. If the coding student in your life has their own computer desk but could use a bit more storage, they’ll appreciate this elegant and easy-to-assemble stand.

What you should consider: This item could scratch a wood desk if not careful and may benefit from the addition of protective felt pads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top organizational gift for the money

Iron Forge Cable Management Box

What you need to know: Turn a computer workstation from a jumbled mess to an organized and aesthetically pleasing command center with a box that tames cords and cables.

What you’ll love: Computer scientists tend to accumulate gadgets, which can make for a workstation cluttered with cables. Quickly declutter by hiding away exposed cables in this chic and minimalist box.

What you should consider: Some customers find the price of this box a bit high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best merch for computer science majors

Unique coding-themed merch is a fantastic way for coding students to show off their passion. T-shirts, mugs, socks and jewelry are all excellent choices for the computer science student in your life. A merch gift can be as simple as a great pair of socks or as luxurious as a hand-stamped silver binary bracelet.

Top computer science merch

Livhò Blue Light Blocking Glasses

What you need to know: These glasses are a lifesaver for computer science students whose long hours of coding can strain their eyes and make it harder to fall asleep at night.

What you’ll love: Gift a computer scientist these blue light-blocking glasses to protect their eyes and prevent fatigue and strain. By blocking ultraviolet radiation from screens, students can preserve their sleep quality after long periods of programming.

What you should consider: These glasses are a little tight on larger heads.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top merch for the money

Funny Nerd Socks

What you need to know: These binary socks are sure to appeal to the techie in your life.

What you’ll love: These socks are ideal for computer programmers who love geeky fashion products. Suitable for most sizes of feet. These use a comfortable and stretchy blend of spandex and cotton.

What you should consider: These socks will begin to wear down after several washes, causing the crispness of the graphics to wear down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best books for computer science majors

With the abundance of information on the internet, it’s easy to disregard books as a gift option entirely, especially when buying for a techie. Still, there’s something singularly satisfying about the physical experience of reading a book. Choose a book that even a hacker will make room for in their backpack.

Top book

Python Crash Course, 2nd Edition: A Hands-On, Project-Based Introduction to Programming

What you need to know: Approachable content and in-depth exercises make this book a must-have for self-taught Python programmers.

What you’ll love: Python is one of the most popular languages among programmers, but many computer science programs don’t dive in until at least the second year of their program. Help ignite a computer science student’s passion and keep them curious with this self-guided crash course on coding in Python, complete with approachable lessons and exercises.

What you should consider: The quality of the spine on this book could be higher, as the glue doesn’t hold up exceptionally well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top book for the money

Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions

What you need to know: Computer science students learn to think algorithmically to code effectively, and this book applies those concepts to human problems for an interesting read.

What you’ll love: This book is especially ideal for computer science students with a general interest in psychology and habit. A plain-English introduction to algorithmic approaches to daily living.

What you should consider: Some readers found the concepts in this book a bit complex.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

