If you’re limited on space in your classroom, consider investing in drawer organizers or stackable storage units that can save room and help maintain a tidy, constructive atmosphere.

WHICH TEACHING MATERIALS ARE BEST?

As a teacher, any tools that make it easier to focus on your lessons are priceless. Which is why many teaching materials place a high focus on organization and efficiency or can even function as multipurpose learning tools. The best teaching materials can help create a constructive learning environment for your students, help you become more prepared for each lesson and aid in keeping essential information and learning tools within reach.

Wondering which teaching materials you should buy for your classroom or homeschool? Take a look at our buying guide, which features a few recommendations at the end, including our favorite, Welmors Office Mobile Whiteboard with Stand. Not only is this two-sided whiteboard magnetized, but it’s also on wheels so you can easily move it wherever you need.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY TEACHING MATERIALS

Needs

Before you start shopping for teaching materials, prioritize your classroom needs. Organization is typically a top concern, followed by cleaning or office supplies. If your classroom could benefit from technology resources, you may wish to invest in tools like interactive software or 3D printers to give your students an edge. Schools undergoing renovation often have temporary classrooms, in which case you may wish to buy teaching materials that help normalize the makeshift space.

Budget concerns

Putting together a dynamic classroom on a tight budget is no easy task. Depending on your needs, you may want to sink all your money into a high-ticket item, such as an interactive whiteboard, or you might choose to round up a host of affordable materials. If your budget is too small to purchase much of anything that would aid your students, consider applying for education grants to secure the necessary funds.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN QUALITY TEACHING MATERIALS

Based on your needs you will make a choice on what kind of teaching materials to buy, these are the different options available:

Furniture

Many teachers buy furniture for their classroom to make the most of their space. This can include floor-based seating like cushions or mats or bookshelves to store the classroom literature collection. The subject you’re teaching is also a factor: Music or art teachers, for instance, may choose specialized furniture or equipment such as instrument mounts or drafting tables, respectively.

Organizer systems

Organizer systems remain one of the more popular choices for teaching materials. These include cubby systems, shelving units, filing cabinets, or modular racks. While they take up considerable space, if you choose carefully, you actually end up with more usable space in your classroom.

Office supplies

Some teachers purchase office supplies for themselves or students.

Supplies for teachers may include lesson planners, reward stickers, and stationery, while student supplies consist of writing implements, crafting supplies, or manipulatives.

Technology resources

Printers, Cricut machines, laminators, smart boards, interactive software, or electronic manipulatives can enhance the classroom experience both for you and your students. Many STEM toys and tools fall under this category, such as coding software or robotics kits.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON TEACHING MATERIALS

Basic teaching materials like office supplies cost $10 and below. More specialized teaching materials, such as lesson planners or organizers, can cost anywhere from $15-$50. If you’re ready to make a large investment in technology or furniture, be prepared to spend as much as $200 or more.

TEACHING MATERIALS FAQ

What teaching materials are recommended for new teachers?

A. New teachers benefit from teaching materials that give them structure and organization when managing their first class. Lesson planners and grade books are helpful, many of which are now digital and have convenient companion apps. Teaching materials that aid in icebreaker activities are also useful.

What teaching materials are recommended for teachers who change classrooms?

A. If you travel between classrooms, choose teaching materials that are portable. This can include a rolling cart or file organizer, or a small whiteboard with wheels. Another consideration is to choose space-savvy, lightweight materials that can be neatly tucked into your folio or tote.

WHAT TEACHING MATERIALS ARE BEST TO BUY?

Top teaching material

Welmors Office Mobile Whiteboard with Stand

Our take: This is a portable two-sided whiteboard with lockable metal casters.

What we like: Its size is right for small group work. It has a magnetized board and pen tray.

What you should consider : You may need to bend down to lock the casters.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top teaching material for the money

Pretty Simple Planners’ Weekly and Monthly Teacher Planner

Our take: This is a sturdy, well-made planner with plenty of room for notes and lesson plans.

What we like: It offers a well-organized layout with fun, inspirational designs. as well as a foldable spiral design.

What you should consider: It doesn’t include the grading log section.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Classroom Keepers Mailbox

Our take: This is a convenient paperwork organizer with countless applications.

What we like: It can be used for student cubbies or general storage. It’s made from recycled and recyclable materials.

What you should consider: The cardboard might bow a little in the middle if too much weight is put on it.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.