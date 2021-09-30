Best real estate exam prep books

Real estate exam prep books are meant to help you get a better understanding of real estate practices and principles.

Which real estate exam prep book is best?

If you have dreams of making a high income, setting your own schedule and goals and working for yourself, you might want a career in real estate. First, you need to pass your state real estate licensing exam. That’s where real estate exam prep books come into play. These books are meant to help you get a better understanding of real estate practices and principles.

It’s important to know which features to look for in real estate exam prep books. Barron’s Test Prep Real Estate Licensing Exams is a comprehensive test guide from a trusted name in test preparation.

What to know before you buy a real estate exam prep book

Professional requirements

The professional requirements you need to become a licensed real estate agent can differ from one state to another. For example, in some states, students are only required to take particular courses within a specified time after they take and pass the real estate licensing exam, while in other states, courses are required before students qualify to sit for the test. Keep in mind that these professional requirements change from time to time, so you should figure out the current requirements by contacting the Real Estate License Commission in your state.

Organizational skills

It’s important to understand the administrative and organizational skills you’re required to complete as a real estate agent. For example, you need to organize property showings, schedule meetings, arrange appointments and create and maintain accurate electronic filing systems. You also need to prepare legal documents, rental agreements and lease records, list and market properties, inspect properties for rent or sale and update the listings of homes sold and homes that are new to the market.

Test breakdown

Also known as PSI exams, state real estate licensing exams include 100-160 multiple-choice questions that emphasize general real estate topics. These exams are broken up into two portions, and applicants must pass both parts to become licensed real estate agents. It’s beneficial to practice answering as many potential state test questions as you can by finding real estate exam prep books that include plenty of practice test questions.

What to look for in a quality real estate exam prep book

Mock test questions

Mock test questions typically mirror the questions that you see on the actual state real estate exam. Make sure to find a real estate study guide that features state-related questions, since these make up the biggest part of the exam.

Online study component

Choose real estate study guides that come with online study components, including digital flashcards, mock tests and printed supplemental worksheets.

Accessories

Many real estate exam prep books also come with accessories like vocabulary guides, business dictionaries and flashcards.

How much you can expect to spend on a real estate exam prep book

Expect to pay about $5-$10 for a budget-friendly paperback pocket study guide. You can pay around $10-$30 for a mid-range, softbound paper book and $30-$90 for higher-end, hardcover real estate exam prep books. If you purchase a textbook as part of a pre-licensing course with electronic flashcards, mock exams and study guides, expect to pay $140-$500 for the entire course.

Real estate exam prep book FAQ

What do you need to take with you to the real estate exam?

A. All U.S. states require two out of three potential forms of ID, including a United States passport, a state ID or a valid driver’s license. The second form of ID you bring needs to have your pre-printed legal name and your signature.

Is there a national real estate license that’s good in all states?

A. No, there is no national real estate license. Rather, in the majority of U.S. states, you need to pass the real estate exam in the state where you’ll be doing real estate transactions. You usually need to choose a state-specific book for studying, since experience and education requirements differ from one state to another. There are some states that have reciprocal licensing agreements, which means you can get a real estate license in one state and use it in another.

What’s the best real estate exam prep book to buy?

Top real estate exam prep book

Barron’s Test Prep Real Estate Licensing Exams for 2019 & 2020 (11th Edition)

What you need to know: This comprehensive real estate exam prep book features nine full-length practice exams, answer explanations and online digital flashcards.

What you’ll love: This exam prep book includes mock exams, flash cards and detailed examples of real estate contracts, finance and law. The book also explains all the vocabulary in an accessible way.

What you should consider: This book comes with very thin paper, which makes it difficult to highlight the reading material without the highlighter bleeding through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top real estate exam prep book for the money

Real Estate Math Express: Rapid Review and Practice with Essential License Exam Calculations

What you need to know: This concise and budget-friendly real estate study guide emphasizes the more difficult math components of the real estate exam.

What you’ll love: This affordable real estate exam prep book is perfect for anyone who needs a math refresher. You can work through the entire book and practice test questions fairly quickly.

What you should consider: This study guide only comes with 110 sample test questions.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

Pearson VUE Real Estate Exam Prep by Jim Bainbridge

What you need to know: This helpful real estate study guide provides easy-to-understand information on the topics and principles you need to know to understand United States real estate practices.

What you’ll love: This Jim Bainbridge real estate exam prep book features a glossary of terms to know, as well as math review materials and a practice test answer key with comprehensive explanations so you fully understand why an answer is correct or incorrect.

What you should consider: This book only includes one practice test with 80 questions and might not offer sufficient detail on some topics.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

