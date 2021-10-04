Best GMAT prep book

Which GMAT prep book is best?

If you’re thinking about earning your MBA, you may already be aware of the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). Taking the GMAT can be a grueling yet necessary step in earning one’s MBA, but with the right tools and preparation, it can be easier, and you will have more confidence to pass the exam.

Although there are many options on the market, the Manhattan Prep All the GMAT prep book is the best choice for providing affordable, quality material.

What to know before you buy a GMAT prep book

School expectations

Doing a bit of research on the college or university you are interested in attending and looking over its MBA program information before you apply can give you an idea of what to expect and what you’ll need to prepare. In addition, visit the GMAC (Graduation Management Admissions Council) website and review the procedures for the exam. This will help when deciding the right test prep book.

Additional resources

Not all GMAT prep books are the same. When looking for a test prep book, you want one that offers practice tests and online resource materials. These products help get you more familiar with the GMAT before registering for the exam.

While buying used books helps cut costs for the consumer, most if not all GMAT books include an online access code unique to that specific book. Try to avoid purchasing used in this case. If the book you are thinking of purchasing does not include an access code, purchasing used should not be an issue.

What to look for in a quality GMAT prep book

Mode of information

Prep books that include free online components and tests are highly sought after and recommended if you are going to take the GMAT. You’ll access affordable information at your convenience.

Extensive material

Find a prep book with extensive content and resource material you can refer back to long after you’ve finished the exam. You can use it as a reference guide or study material for your degree path.

Sections included

The test prep book you pick should include sections for analytical writing, integrated reasoning, quantitative and reasoning. These are the sections used to measure your score on the exam.

How much you can expect to spend on a GMAT test prep book

The overall price range for a GMAT test prep book is between $30 and $150.

GMAT prep book FAQ

Do you need a book with online tests?

A. While this is not mandatory, it’s highly encouraged to practice taking the exam a few times, and the majority of prep books offer free online tests to customers.

Is it worth the money to purchase a test prep book?

A. If you are highly interested in pursuing an MBA and want to receive a score of 700 or above, then yes. With all the content they offer, such as study guides and online resources, test prep books can be worth the investment.

What’s the best GMAT prep book to buy?

Top GMAT prep book

Manhattan Prep All the GMAT

What you need to know: This book includes thorough information — from online components to free tests and prep guides — at a competitive price.

What you’ll love: It’s packed full of useful information to make sure you are fully prepared for the exam.

What you should consider: While the price is not astronomical, other GMAT prep books are cheaper.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top GMAT prep book for the money

GMAC GMAT Official Guide 2022

What you need to know: This book comes from the Graduate Management Admissions Council, guaranteeing the information provided is on par with the exam.

What you’ll love: It is cheaper than most books and includes a mobile app for studying on the go.

What you should consider: This is not an all-in-one book and you may need to purchase other prep books.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mometrix GMAT Prep Book 2021 and 2022

What you need to know: This book provides straightforward, detailed information and includes prep for the four test sections.

What you’ll love: The prep book is very affordable and offers test-answer explanations for clarity.

What you should consider: The online learning feature is not very useful and more information is within the prep book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

