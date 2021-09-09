Which GED prep book is best?

Preparing for the General Educational Development (GED) test can be intimidating, especially if you’re just getting started. The right GED prep book will guide you through the process of studying independently or with a tutor to ensure you’re ready and confident on exam day.

Before you grab your pencils and calculator, find the right GED prep book to provide the essential information about the GED skills you need. For comprehensive exam prep at a smart price, the Mometrix GED Study Guide All Subjects is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a GED prep book

To select the best GED prep book, it’s important to understand the format of the test and the various options available to students. To learn more about GED prep options, take a look at the full GED prep book buying guide from BestReviews.

GED prep book sections

GED prep books should feature chapters on each of the five GED test sections: Language Arts (Reading), Language Arts (Writing), Social Studies, Science and Mathematics.

Many GED prep books also include practice tests and sections on test-taking and time management, using your calculator to perform mathematical operations and how to set a study schedule.

GED prep book structure

GED prep books tend to be structured either with an emphasis on a chronological overview of the entire exam (subject by subject) or with an emphasis on practice questions and drills. Both structures have their benefits.

If you’re just starting out or don’t have a lot of confidence with GED material, the text-focused, comprehensive guide is a good starting point. It requires more reading than the question-focused format, but it’s a good option for students preparing independently for the exam.

Question-focused GED prep books are less text heavy. Instead, they’re made up of questions that serve as drills to prepare for the exam. While they won’t provide as much foundational knowledge, they can help diagnose your subject strengths and weaknesses.

What to look for in a quality GED prep book

Subject areas

Select a GED prep book that covers each of the subject areas that appear on the exam: Mathematical Reasoning, Reasoning Through Language Arts, Social Studies and Science.

For targeted practice, select a book that breaks each of these overarching subject areas into topical chapters, such as chemistry, algebra, geography and civics.

Test-taking strategies

Besides becoming familiar with the subject content on the GED, the most important way to prepare for the GED is to learn and integrate test-taking strategies. Be sure to select a GED prep book with a section dedicated to test-taking strategies such as decision-making through educated guessing or elimination and time-management techniques.

Practice tests

Reproducing the conditions of the actual GED exam through timed practice tests is an essential component of an effective preparation plan. Your GED prep book should contain multiple practice tests. Use these practice tests effectively by taking them timed in a quiet room, using only those materials allowed during the actual exam.

How much you can expect to spend on a GED prep book

GED prep books generally cost $15-$30. Expect to pay around $20 for a comprehensive GED prep book with practice questions and exams, test-taking strategies and supplemental online study materials.

GED prep FAQ

Do you need a GED prep book if you’re already confident in the GED subjects?

A. Yes. To pass the exam, it’s essential to schedule study sessions in which you’ll go through the subject-related content, test-taking strategies, tutorials and practice tests in your GED prep book.

What materials can you use to supplement the GED prep book?

A. If you like to use technology as an aid in your learning, select an exam book with supplemental online tests. You can download a mobile app with subject-specific flash cards. If you tend to learn best from a teacher, invest in a tutor to work through your GED prep book material with you.

What’s the best GED prep book to buy?

Top GED prep book

Mometrix GED Study Guide All Subjects

What you need to know: This is a comprehensive GED prep book from a trusted brand, with an array of practice questions and study materials to increase your knowledge in all GED subject areas.

What you’ll love: This book offers a rounded approach, combining subject-specific knowledge with test-taking skills and time-management strategies. It includes three practice tests and supplemental online materials.

What you should consider: Some customers found the number of practice questions included in this text was relatively limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top GED prep book for the money

Accepted GED Study Guide All Subjects

What you need to know: This is an easy-to-use complete review of GED subject topics and practice drills to ensure you’re ready to take the exam.

What you’ll love: A user-friendly approach to the GED with topics broken down into subjects, it includes practice questions, an answer key and test-taking strategies.

What you should consider: This GED test prep guide provides access to two online practice exams, but unlike some other guides, it doesn’t include a full exam at the end of the book.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Test Prep Books GED Study Guide All Subjects

What you need to know: This is an effective GED prep book with a range of updated material to cover all GED subject areas.

What you’ll love: This GED prep study book emphasizes time management, educated guessing and other test-taking strategies. It includes subject-specific breakdowns of key knowledge, sample questions and detailed explanations of answers. It also includes two practice exams.

What you should consider: Some customers wish this book included more practice exams.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

