How to ease your child’s back-to-school separation anxiety

Researchers believe that combining the roles of the parent and the teacher could contribute to some young children having more separation protests this year compared to others.

Five easy ways to help your child ease back into in-person school

Researchers are predicting there will be more separation anxiety as children head back to the classroom this school year. A huge reason: the pandemic. For the last year and a half, kids have spent almost all their time at home with their households.

With both the children and the parents feeling the added pressure during this back-to-school season, researchers are suggesting ways to alleviate some anxiety. The key is creating routines and staying firm during the moments of separation. Above all, researchers suggest checking your parental anxiety and understanding how that can impact your child.

Separation anxiety during a pandemic

While many children experience some level of separation anxiety when returning to school, researchers say they expect to see more “separation protests” than usual. Experts say that children could have “separation protests” like whining, tantrums or clinginess. While expected of younger children, even older children can experience some number of separation protests.

Parents are also likely to feel some separation anxiety, which could exacerbate the feelings in their children.

How to ease back-to-school separation anxiety

Although checking on your child may seem like a good option, there are also other ways to make the transition easier for everyone.

Give your child some control

Students don’t get to control when they go back to school, but giving a student some degree of choice will help them feel like they are in charge of the situation.

Make it safe

A fear for many parents is the safety of their kids with the pandemic ongoing and variants still on the rise. But there are a number of ways to prepare to help you and your child feel safe.

Stock up on some pandemic basics, like disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer. One way to do this is by creating a disinfecting station, complete with wipes, sanitizing spray and hand sanitizer so you can quickly and efficiently wipe down your child’s backpack, lunchbox and school supplies.

It’s also a good idea to stock up on some cloth masks for your child. Choose one that is properly fitted to their face and one they’re excited about. This will help encourage them to keep their mask on, which will keep them safe.

Help them decompress

No matter how old your kids are, they will need to decompress. Some researchers suggest having your children draw out their anxieties before returning to school using art therapy as a way to help your children process the many changes this year.

Be prepared

Another way to relieve the back-to-school jitters is to be as prepared as possible. Make sure you double-check with your child’s school and teachers to be sure you know what your child will need to be successful.

Remind them of home

One of the best things you can do to ease separation anxiety is to give your child a little reminder of home. Notes in their lunch box are great, as are things like a picture in their binder or a keychain.

