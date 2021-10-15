Best chore chart for adults

The best way to ensure you and your roommates stick to a chore chart is to put it somewhere where everyone will see it every day.

Which chore charts are best for adults?

Chore charts are an excellent way to distribute household duties among roommates. They make it easy to keep track of what tasks have already been completed and what needs to be taken care of. If the people you live with often forget to help clean your shared space, chore charts are great for communicating civilly and productively.

Even if you don’t have housemates, a chore chart can still be useful for planning out your responsibilities. The best one for adults is the Magnetic Chore Chart Calendar Bundle.

What to know before you buy a chore chart for adults

The number of roommates

The chore chart you choose for your house should be large enough to accommodate everyone who lives there. There should also be room for a proportionate amount of chores to keep it fair for everyone. If you’re planning on using a chart just for yourself or you and your partner, you can get a smaller one that takes up less space. You might also consider getting a different colored marker for each person for the sake of organization.

How much space you have

Make sure you have adequate wall or fridge space for your new chore chart. It should fit in a common space that’s easily accessible to everyone in the house. Chore charts for families or large housing situations will be bigger in order to fit everyone, but they don’t have to be in the way. Some are magnetic and will fit on the fridge. It shouldn’t be so big that it’s inconvenient, but it shouldn’t be so small that it’s easy to overlook.

Reward system

Most chore charts for adults don’t have a written reward section. However, just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you shouldn’t reward yourself for completing household duties. If you want to use a system to motivate yourself, think about getting a chore chart with a notes section or memo space where you can write up your own.

What to look for in a quality chore chart for adults

Dry-erase or chalkboard

Chore charts for adults are usually either on dry-erase boards or chalkboards. There are paper ones as well, but these tend to be more wasteful and costly. Chalkboard charts can be messier, while dry-erase boards are easier to keep clean. Both can easily be smudged when multiple people use them, but chalk tends to stick a little better. It ultimately comes down to your preference. Some sets include dry-erase markers or chalk. If you already have a lot of one or the other, you might consider getting a compatible chore chart.

Included accessories

Some sets have compatible markers and erasers so you can get started as soon as you receive your product. These are often magnetic or attachable to the board. Some chore charts also include a calendar or other writing pads for further organization. Consider the supplies you already have before buying a chart with markers or other extras.

Spacing size

Some chore charts have smaller writing spaces to make room for more rows, while others have fewer and larger rows. The spaces on the chore chart you choose should be big enough to fit your handwriting and the names of your roommates. There should also be enough spaces for all of the chores you want to include. Having an idea of the right balance between the two can help you find the perfect chore chart for your house.

How much you can expect to spend on a chore chart for adults

Chore charts for adults typically cost between $10-$30. Smaller ones may be cheaper, while bundles that include markers and calendars may cost more.

Chore chart for adults FAQ

How should you organize a chore chart?

A. Chore charts can be organized in whatever way makes the most sense to your household. You can color-code each person to make it easier for them to find their chores. You can also list the tasks in order of importance.

What tasks should you put on a chore chart?

A. If you have roommates, your chore chart should include all of the cleaning duties for common spaces. If you live alone or with a partner, you can write down anything you need to do regularly.

What’s the best chore chart to buy?

Top chore chart for adults

Magnetic Chore Chart Calendar Bundle

What you need to know: For easy household organization, this bundle includes two detailed dry-erase planning boards with colorful markers.

What you’ll love: This bundle includes six fine tip markers and an eraser. Both the boards and the accessories are magnetic for simple storage. The board is sturdy and easy to clean. The markers leave behind little residue. It’s a great set for dynamic organizing.

What you should consider: The markers aren’t the best. The magnets occasionally fail.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chore chart for adults for the money

JJPRO Magnetic Reward Chore Chart

What you need to know: This bundle includes three different organization boards, as well as a chore chart with the days of the week in columns.

What you’ll love: In addition to the chore chart, you get one blank dry-erase board and a reusable to-do list. The boards are stain-resistant and easy to wipe clean. They’re completely magnetic and small enough to fit on most fridges, even mini ones.

What you should consider: The surface is slightly streaky. The corners of the boards often peel, and the markers could be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dry Erase Chore Chart for Multiple Kids and Adults

What you need to know: This strong magnetic chore chart has lots of space and days of the week columns.

What you’ll love: This chart includes six vibrant fine tip markers with eraser caps. The surface is streak and stain-free. There’s space for notes and plenty of room for longer names and multiple tasks.

What you should consider: Some customers received dried-out markers. The board doesn’t have structure aside from the magnet back.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

