Best investing book

Don’t judge a book by the date inside the cover. The books Warren Buffett credits for his success were published in 1949, 1934 and 1776.

Which investing book is best?

If investing were easy, everyone would be rich. But many investment strategies are relatively simple once explained by someone who’s in-the-know.

Most renowned financial experts began as novices, and many of them share what they’ve learned by writing books detailing their strategies. For consumers, an investment in one of these books can pay for itself – and then some. With the right investing book, you can get the insight and knowledge needed to have success with your money. But it’s hard to know whose strategy will boom and whose strategy will bust in your specific situation.

When looking for leading investment experts, it’s hard to go wrong with Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. Our top pick is the first installment of his Three Favorite Books series.

What to know before you buy an investing book

When looking for an investing book, you must first consider the reading audience: yourself. Are you a beginner? A veteran looking to up your game? Or someone in between? What are your financial goals? What is your risk tolerance?

Classics: An old investing book isn't necessarily an outdated book. Some superstars credit their success to books that are decades or more old. Many classics — or updated volumes — discuss methods that still work today, as well as the strategies and philosophies adopted by the pros.

Advanced: Advanced investing books are for seasoned investors looking for higher-level methods, such as buying up undervalued stocks or investing in high-earning companies. Not for the casual reader, they often contain data and discussions that require foundational market knowledge.

Real estate: Investing in homes and property is a whole different animal. Flipping a house isn't always as easy as it sounds, and landlord territory can be rife with landmines. If you're looking at flipping or renting, books focusing on these topics can help you navigate the process and come out ahead.

What to look for in a quality investing book

Resources: Even new editions can't stay up to the minute. Many authors promote websites where they offer additional content or market-responsive tips.

Glossary: It's hard to make good decisions when you don't know the terminology. A glossary defining the lingo establishes a beginner's foundation for success.

Concrete plan: Some books outline the step-by-step instructions you need to translate what's on the page into daily life.

Some books outline the step-by-step instructions you need to translate what’s on the page into daily life. Personal examples: Many books break up dry content with real-life success stories. Some books are penned by superstar investors, so you can see how their methods changed their lives.

How much you can expect to spend on investing books

Most investing books won’t break the bank.Paperbacks from lesser-known financial experts start as low as $6 and cap at around $11. Books in the $12 to $20 range may be either paperback or hardcover and often come from better-known authors. Like the financial heavyweights who write them, pricier hardcover books have staying power.

Investing book FAQ

What’s the best age to start investing?

A. It’s never too early to start. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t have thousands in play. Even $50 per month can grow into a sizeable nest egg, thanks to compounding interest — a term you’ll learn when you start reading. If this sounds like your speed, look for a book for beginners, preferably one tackling the anxieties of investing in a shoestring budget.

What’s the best investing book to buy?

Top investing book

Warren Buffett’s Three Favorite Books, Book 1

What you need to know: A relatable book, it distills complex strategies into straightforward plans that are easy to implement.

What you’ll love: It focuses on classic investment tools like stocks and bonds.

What you should consider: The book could feature a wider variety of investment methods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top investing book for money

The Only Investment Guide You’ll Ever Need

What you need to know: Valuable for both newbies and veterans, this book shares timeless strategies that are relatable and applicable to today’s economy.

What you’ll love: Entertaining and informative, it relates both everyday and high-level hints.

What you should consider: It avocates primarily low-risk methods. Some may find its approach too conservative.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Book on Rental Property Investing

What you need to know: A how-to guide, it gives up-to-date, market-savvy advice for aspiring landlords and those who’ve taken the plunge.

What you’ll love: Refreshingly genuine, it’s not excessively sales-focused. It’s based on present-day market conditions.

What you should consider: The author seems overly eager to promote his website.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

