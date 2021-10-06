Best kids’ desk chair

Kids’ desk chairs come with many of the same features as desk chairs for adults. They also come in a variety of styles, including wobble chairs, plain stools, ergonomic chairs and adjustable chairs.

Which kids’ desk chair is best?

It’s crucial to find the right desk chair for your child, whether they have a committed space for remote learning or a homework desk. They most likely spend at least a few hours a week sitting at a desk, so their desk chair should offer support and comfort.

Kids’ desk chairs come with many of the same features as desk chairs for adults. They also come in a variety of styles, including wobble chairs, plain stools, ergonomic chairs and adjustable chairs. For a great, high-quality chair, the SitRite Ergonomic Kids’ Desk Chair is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a kids’ desk chair

Think about your child’s age range

Desk chairs made for kids are usually created for specific age ranges. There are many desk chairs out there that are suitable for children ages three to six, for example. Find a chair that works best for your child’s age range, but keep in mind that you need to figure out how well the desk chair will fit based on the chair’s weight limit and dimensions.

Consider the chair materials

Many kids’ desk chairs are made of metal, vinyl, plastic and mesh. Mesh helps improve airflow throughout the chair, while child-safe plastic is common in chairs for younger kids. Metal and vinyl desk chairs are more popular for older kids.

The right style of chair for your kid

The most common kids’ desk chair styles include stationary chairs, stools, computer chairs and wobble chairs. Stationary chairs are fairly common because they are most similar to classroom furniture. Stools are great if you want an affordable option that doesn’t take up much space. Computer chairs are perfect for children who spend a lot of time in front of a screen and wobble chairs are meant to help children better concentrate by offering them an outlet to move around while they are seated.

What to look for in a quality kids’ desk chair

Ergonomic design

It’s important to purchase a kids’ desk chair with an ergonomic design. These chairs can help promote good posture and improve your child’s spinal alignment with their contoured seats and seat backs. Many of these chairs also feature memory foam for extra support and comfort.

Accessories

Many kids’ desk chairs come with accessories like a desk lamp, a desk organizer or a computer chair mat. Desk chair mats are an excellent option if you want to reduce or prevent damage to your hardwood floors. Desk organizers can help your child organize all of their school supplies, including pencils, pens, markers and more.

Matching desk

Look for a desk and chair that are created by the same manufacturer if you want a matching study desk and chair setup. If you shop from the same brand, it’s much easier to locate coordinating pieces of furniture.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ desk chair

You can typically expect to spend between $15 and $125 on a kids’ desk chair, but more involved chair designs tend to be more pricey. Budget-friendly desk chairs usually cost between $15 and $50, while mid-range chairs range in price from $50 to $75 and the more high-end computer chairs go for $75 or more.

Kids’ desk chair FAQ

Can you just buy a kids’ desk that comes with a chair?

A. Yes, it’s fairly common to buy a kids’ desk that comes with a chair for children who are six years old or younger. That being said, many older kids over the age of six outgrow their kids’ desk and chair sets, which is why many kids’ desk chairs are sold and purchased on their own.

How do you know when your child has outgrown their desk chair?

A. You will know that it’s time to buy a larger desk chair for your child when they start complaining about discomfort. You can also tell if your kid’s knees are higher than their hips when they are sitting at their desk chair. When this happens, you should search for a desk chair with longer legs.

What’s the best kids’ desk chair to buy?

Top kids’ desk chair

SitRite Ergonomic Kids’ Desk Chair

What you need to know: This durable ergonomic chair from SitRite is an excellent option for kids over the age of four to keep them feeling comfortable and focused.

What you’ll love: This kids’ desk chair promotes improved posture and provides lumbar support and comfort. The chair also includes a foot bar to help shorter kids sit without straining too much.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that this chair doesn’t work well for tall kids or those over the age of eight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ desk chair for the money

Burgkidz Plastic Toddler Chair

What you need to know: This simple, budget-friendly plastic chair is perfect for your toddler’s coloring time and snack time.

What you’ll love: This affordable plastic toddler chair is super simple to clean and features triangular legs to decrease the risk of tipping and a curved backrest to increase comfort. The portable chair comes in pink, yellow, macaron, and blue.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that this chair doesn’t withstand roughhousing or standing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GreenForest Kids’ Desk Chair

What you need to know: This lightweight and versatile kids’ desk chair gives your children more control and can be used as a standalone seat or at a desk.

What you’ll love: This lightweight desk chair is simple for children to move around and adjust by themselves. It is also very easy to put together and needs no extra tools or help.

What you should consider: The desk chair’s plastic material makes it a little uncomfortable for longer desk sessions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

