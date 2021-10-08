Best Mediterranean diet books

If you’re looking to improve your health, a Mediterranean diet book can be a great way to learn how to cook some healthy recipes from all over the Mediterranean, including parts of northern Africa and southern Europe.

Which Mediterranean diet book is best?

The Mediterranean diet is fairly plant-based with an emphasis on using different kinds of healthy fats as well as cooking with legumes and lean meats like poultry and fish. This diet has been praised for the health benefits it offers for decades on end. If you’re looking to improve your health, a Mediterranean diet book can be a great way to learn how to cook some healthy recipes from all over the Mediterranean, including parts of northern Africa and southern Europe. It’s important to learn the features to look for in Mediterranean diet books, as well as some of the best options out there.

The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen has 500 diverse and delicious recipes.

What to know before you buy a Mediterranean diet book

Types of books

There are a few different kinds of Mediterranean diet books out there, including guides for beginners, diet cookbooks and books that combine both. If you’re fairly new to the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle, you should buy a book that gives you a full explanation and overview of the diet. Diet cookbooks, on the other hand, are perfect for those who already know what the Mediterranean diet is but need more recipes. Combination books give you the whole package.

Lifestyle and goals

Consider your goals and lifestyle. For example, are you trying to change your lifestyle entirely or do you just want to try the Mediterranean diet for a couple of weeks or months? A book with a short-term menu plan might work if you just want to try it over the short term, but if you want to change your diet over the long term, look for a diet book with an in-depth overview and plenty of recipes and resources.

Photography

Cookbooks and diet books tend to be dull without any photos. It’s much easier to cook new recipes when you have a visual reference or photo next to it. Look for Mediterranean diet books with plenty of gorgeous, high-resolution food photography.

What to look for in a quality Mediterranean diet book

Layout

Before purchasing a Mediterranean diet book, take a look at the table of contents to get a sense of the layout of the book. Make sure that the recipes and information are arranged in a way that suits your needs and lifestyle.

Number of recipes

If you’re fairly new to cooking, choose a diet book with lots of recipes to guide you through the Mediterranean cooking process. If you’re fairly experienced in the world of cooking or simply don’t like following recipes, you may not need a full book of recipes.

Resources

If you’re new to the Mediterranean diet, it might be helpful to have some extra recipes, guidelines or kitchen help. Make sure to choose a book with plenty of resources, especially if you’re a beginner.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mediterranean diet book

Most simple Mediterranean diet books that feature a few recipes and a quick overview of the diet cost $20 or less, but higher-end Mediterranean diet books with lots of recipes and high-res food photography cost more. Keep in mind that digital versions of these books cost less than physical cookbooks, but they’re also more difficult to browse.

Mediterranean diet book FAQ

Does following a Mediterranean diet mean you have to give up other foods you enjoy?

A. No, the Mediterranean diet is actually very flexible and much less restrictive than other diets and eating plans. There’s definitely a focus on whole foods, but the Mediterranean diet promotes flexible eating, so you can eat some desserts and treats in moderation.

Is the Mediterranean diet the same as the Whole30 diet?

A. No, the Mediterranean diet is actually very different from the Whole30 diet. The Whole30 diet is considered a restrictive, short-term eating plan that eliminates nearly all foods besides healthy fats, vegetables and lean proteins.

The Whole30 diet includes more meat in most of the recipes and doesn’t allow any consumption of alcohol or added sugar. The goal of the Whole30 diet is to achieve a quick body reset before reintroduction of food groups to help dieters determine if they should cut out certain food groups like dairy, grains, gluten, legumes, sugar or alcohol over the long-term.

The Mediterranean diet, on the other hand, is much less restrictive and actually promotes the consumption of red wine in moderation. The Mediterranean diet is considered more of a long-term lifestyle change than a short-term diet and encourages you to consume whole, natural foods.

What’s the best Mediterranean diet book to buy?

Top Mediterranean diet book

The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen

What you need to know: This America’s Test Kitchen Mediterranean cookbook comes complete with 500 recipes, as well as plenty of helpful information and tips.

What you’ll love: This beautiful and accessible cookbook features simple, delicious and healthy recipes from all over the Mediterranean, including parts of northern Africa and southern Europe.

What you should consider: Some customers say the ingredients are too expensive or difficult to find.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mediterranean diet book for the money

The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook by Serena Ball

What you need to know: This affordable cookbook from Serena Ball and Deanna Segrave-Daly features beautiful and delicious recipes, as well as a list of ingredients to keep in your pantry.

What you’ll love: Written by a couple of registered dietitians, this budget-friendly cookbook is an excellent option for people with busy schedules, because it includes more than 100 healthy Mediterranean diet recipes that you can make in less than 30 minutes.

What you should consider: Many customers say that they wish there were more photos in this cookbook.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Mediterranean Slow Cooker Cookbook by Salinas Press

What you need to know: This slow cooker cookbook features simple and delicious recipes with flavor profiles from five different regions in the Mediterranean.

What you’ll love: This Salinas Press cookbook comes with 101 versatile slow cooker recipes, as well as helpful information and tips for slow cooking. The cookbook also hones in on heart-healthy natural ingredients.

What you should consider: Some customers report there’s more prep work involved with these recipes than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

