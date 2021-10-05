The DASH diet works well for people who want to reduce their blood pressure through changes in their diet rather than medication.

Which DASH diet cookbook is best?

DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. The DASH diet works well for people who want to reduce their blood pressure through changes in their diet rather than medication.

What to know before you buy a DASH diet cookbook

There are a few things to consider before buying a DASH diet cookbook.

Types of DASH diet cookbooks

There are a few different types of DASH diet cookbooks, including introductory, dedicated and theory cookbooks. Introductory books are beginners’ DASH diet cookbooks geared towards people trying the diet for the first time. In contrast, dedicated DASH diet cookbooks are best for the cook with a preferred appliance like a slow cooker or a favorite cuisine. Theory cookbooks are less about the recipes and more about giving a full overview of the DASH diet.

Try more than one cookbook

It can be helpful to try more than one DASH diet cookbook to get a larger collection of recipes. This can help you figure out which recipes work best for your diet, situation and needs.

Invite others to help you in the kitchen

It can also help to invite other family members and people to participate in the meal prep to promote healthy eating in your household. Getting their hands dirty in the kitchen will help your fellow household members see moderate portion sizes and encourage accountability for their eating habits.

What to look for in a quality DASH diet cookbook

Online support

Many DASH diet cookbooks come with specialized access to online support and online communities. These online platforms give readers new recipes, additional information and forums where you can connect with other people following the DASH diet. Some of these cookbooks provide a free trial to the platform, while other books will offer unlimited access.

Photography

Some of the best DASH diet cookbooks include a large collection of food photos, which can help readers know what the recipes look like. Photos of cooking techniques and food prep can also be helpful for beginners and novice cooks that want to improve their cooking skills. Keep in mind that the more high-quality photos a cookbook have, the more expensive it is in most cases.

Variety of recipes

It’s important to find a quality DASH diet cookbook with a wide range of different recipes arranged by the level of difficulty and meal type, including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

How much you can expect to spend on DASH diet cookbooks

DASH diet cookbooks typically range in price from $8-$30, depending on the photography and the level of detail. Beginners’ DASH diet cookbooks are usually more budget-friendly with prices $8-$15, while high-quality DASH diet cooks with superior photography are closer to $30.

Diet DASH cookbook FAQ

Do DASH diet cookbooks explain how to follow the diet away from home?

A. Yes, DASH diet cookbooks focus on explaining the theory behind the formula, which can help you make better choices when you’re eating out. These books can help you make the needed substitutions when you order meals, from switching fries for vegetables to using low-fat milk to asking the kitchen to hold the salt. The DASH diet promotes moderation, so many cookbooks explain why it’s okay to enjoy treats occasionally.

Can I follow the DASH diet if I’m allergic to fish, seafood and shellfish?

A. Yes, there are thousands of DASH-friendly recipes out there with alternate forms of protein, including meat and poultry. Even with fish recipes, you can substitute meat or chicken for fish in many cases. Most DASH diet cookbooks will explain how to properly make substitutes in your recipes by making small adjustments or changing the ingredient amounts.

What’s the best DASH diet cookbook to buy?

Top Dash diet cookbook

John Chatham’s DASH Diet Health Plan

What you need to know: This comprehensive DASH diet cookbook features 99 different recipes for every meal of the day.

What you’ll love: This cookbook contains helpful information, including tips for navigating grocery shopping, a list of DASH-friendly foods, a menu planner and a 28-day workout plan.

What you should consider: Some customers say the recipes are a little too high in sodium and don’t have a nutritional breakdown.

Top Dash diet cookbook

Top DASH diet cookbook for the money

Karen Frazier’s DASH Done Slow: The DASH Diet Slow Cooker Cookbook

What you need to know: The DASH Diet Slow Cooker cookbook is an excellent option for those who want to follow the DASH diet while still consuming comfort food favorites.

What you’ll love: This affordable cookbook features 100 healthy and delicious recipes and tips on the best use of slow cookers. The techniques are well explained, and the book is easy to read overall.

What you should consider: Some customers don’t like the lack of photos in this cookbook, and the recipes don’t work for everyone.

Top DASH diet cookbook for the money

Worth checking out

Gina Crawford’s The DASH Diet for Beginners

What you need to know: This amazing instructional guide goes over the basics of the DASH diet and the history behind it, including how it was created and how and why the DASH diet works.

What you’ll love: This easy, clear and informative beginners’ cookbook features tips like lowering sodium and focusing on smaller portions, as well as information on how to make lifestyle and diet choices that comply with DASH.

What you should consider: Some customers think the information found in the book is too basic or similar to other diets.

Worth checking out

