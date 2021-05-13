Colorado students named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

DENVER (KDVR) — Three Colorado high schoolers have been recognized as 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program selects a young woman and a young man from each state — including Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia — who have shown academic excellence. In addition, 15 scholars are chosen at-large.

6,000 high schoolers qualified for the award this year after receiving outstanding marks on the College Board SAT or ACT exams. Candidates can also be nominated by a Chief State School Officer.

The 2021 Colorado U.S. Presidential Scholars:

Whitney Blue — Fairview High School, Boulder, CO.

Nicole Yee Chen — Cherry Creek High School, Englewood, CO.

Kayson M. Marler — Loveland High School, Loveland, CO.

“I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

A full list of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars can be found on the U.S. Department of education website.