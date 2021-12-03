Best thank you cards for teachers

Teacher Appreciation Day is celebrated in the United States on the first Tuesday of the first full week in May.

Which thank you card for teachers is best?

Teachers are some of the most valuable professionals, but also some of the least appreciated. Their duty is to educate children, but their obligations extend far beyond the classroom as they play multiple roles in children’s lives. If your child has an exceptional teacher and you would like to show your gratitude, a thank you card can be the perfect way to do so. Ask teachers what their favorite gifts from students are and most of them will say that it’s not the mugs, candles, and soaps that they treasure most, but the hand-written notes of thanks from students and their parents.

If you are looking for thank you cards with beautiful artwork and sweet sentiments, the Hallmark Teacher Appreciation 8-Card Assortment is a top choice from one of the most trusted greeting card companies.

What to know before you buy thank you cards for teachers

Type

Thank you cards come in many varieties. For younger children who are unable to write, cards with pre-printed messages are best. For older kids who want to express their gratitude in a more personal way, a blank card with ample space to write might be a better choice. Consider the size of the card to be sure you or your child has enough room to write a personal message.

Some cards are more sentimental, while others can be quite funny. Consider the personality of the teacher and your relationship with them when you choose a card. If they are the joking type, you can find many cards with silly school puns. If you want to speak more from the heart, you can find thank you cards with more poetic messages.

Personal vs. impersonal

Most people remember a very special teacher who touched their lives or inspired them in a way that they will never forget. Those teachers deserve cards with sentimental and personal messages that express how much they mean to students. When students have many teachers, they may wish to thank all of them, but some may stand out more than others. You can choose thank you cards that are less personal for teachers who may have done a great job but didn’t necessarily touch your heart the way your favorite did. This way, you can thank everyone, but give a special card to the teacher who changed your life the most.

Age appropriateness

Some cards are created for younger children to give to their teachers. They may have childlike sentiments and pictures which may not be appropriate for a teenager or young adult to give to a teacher or professor. When you choose a card, be sure to consider the age of the student who will send it. Parents or guardians who wish to express gratitude to a teacher can choose adult-like cards that are more sophisticated.

What to look for in quality thank you cards for teachers

Design of card

Thank you card designs can range from plain to ornate and from ordinary to beautiful. Since your teacher will most likely keep your card, you will want to choose the perfect one to suit their personality and preferences. Teacher thank you cards often have school-related designs like schoolhouses and chalkboards, pencils and papers. Another popular theme is apples for the teacher. Some cards have quotations about teachers that express how they inspire kids and change the future by changing lives. Consider your teacher’s personality and your relationship with them when choosing a thank you card design.

Boxed sets

Boxed sets make it very convenient for students with several teachers to thank a bunch with one collection. They are also useful for families with multiple children. Lots of options make finding the perfect card easier.

Holiday themes

Cards designed for Teacher Appreciation Day acknowledge the extraordinary efforts made by educators. Christmas thank you cards made especially for teachers give kids the chance to express their thanks around the holidays. Let educators know that you realize that one of the greatest gifts for a child is a teacher who cares.

How much you can expect to spend on thank you cards for teachers

A single card costs from $2-$10, depending on its size and embellishments. Boxed sets cost between $11-$15, depending on how many cards are in the set.

Thank you cards for teachers FAQ

Do any teacher thank you cards come with matching envelopes and seals?

A. Yes. You can find thank you cards for teachers with envelopes that have matching liners. Some come with sticker seals for the envelopes that match the design of the card.

Are there teacher thank you cards with gift-card holders?

A. Yes. Hallmark has a set of gift card holders with envelopes to thank teachers.

What are the best thank you cards for teachers to buy?

Top thank you cards for teachers

Hallmark Teacher Appreciation 8-Card Assortment

What you need to know: This 8-card set printed on high-quality paper stock includes eight different designs with classroom decorations with enough variety for students of any age to give to their teachers.

What you’ll love: The cards include short sentiments but have enough room for you to write your own message. They are 5.5-inches by 4-inches. They come with envelopes.

What you should consider: Some people received an envelope in the pack that didn’t fit any of the cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top thank you cards for teachers for the money

American Greetings Teacher Appreciation Cards 48-Card Assortment

What you need to know: This set includes six designs with eight cards of each design for a total of 48 cards with white envelopes.

What you’ll love: The fronts of the cards have cute and colorful themes. The insides of the cards are blank so that you can write your own personal message.

What you should consider: The designs look childlike, so they might not be appropriate for high school or college students.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VNS Creations Set of 10 Teacher Thank You Cards with Matching Envelopes

What you need to know: This box set of 10 lovely teacher thank you cards printed on high-quality paper features five pastel watercolor designs in sets of two.

What you’ll love: The fronts of the cards have inspiring quotations about teachers in a beautiful font. They are blank on the insides for you to write your own message. The envelopes have matching liners. Seal the envelopes with apple-shaped stickers that say, “Thank You.” The cards are 4.25-inches by 5.75-inches. You can store them in the box.

What you should consider: Always consider the size of the card to be sure you have enough space to write your message.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lorianne Palinkas writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.