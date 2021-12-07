Best books to help you learn how to crochet

The crochet technique can’t be replicated by machines and must be done by hand.

Which book to help you learn how to crochet is best?

The hardest part of starting a new hobby is the very first step. Maybe you’ve been perusing Etsy and Pinterest and took notice of all the crochet goods — how cool would it be to know how to make those yourself? Luckily, there are dozens of books out there to get you started on your crocheting journey.

Modern Crochet: Patterns and Designs for the Minimalist Maker by Debrosse is a recently released crochet guidebook for beginners and experts alike. It has an extensive guide to stitching with helpful tips and a large selection of patterns for you to put your art to the test.

What to know before you buy a book to help you learn how to crochet

What is crochet?

Crochet is a needlework technique that uses a hook and yarn to create a plethora of goods including but not limited to accessories, clothing and home decor. Crochet is frequently confused with knitting since both skills use yarn for their projects. However, you can easily tell the difference between a crocheter and knitter by observing the tools they use — crocheting uses a hook while knitting uses two needles. If you want to try out both hobbies, consider investing in a knitting kit along with your crochet one.

Consider your skill level

If you’ve never held a crochet needle before, you may want to consider a different book than an adept crocheter who’s looking to learn a few new stitches. Some books cater to many skill levels, but beginners should choose a book that introduces basic techniques, such as the chain stitch.

A beginner book should also cover the tools of crochet: the hook and yarn. Both your yarn and hook can come in different sizes, shapes and materials.

Crochet vocabulary

Before losing yourself in a needlework textbook, consider your skill level and familiarize yourself with terms so that the learning process isn’t so arduous. You should have a grasp of simple vocabulary, including:

The chain stitch is the most common stitch and is often used to start projects and create spaces in the project.

is the most common stitch and is often used to start projects and create spaces in the project. Single crochet is the most basic stitch.

is the most basic stitch. Double crochet is the same as single crochet but twice the size.

is the same as single crochet but twice the size. A slip stitch is used to create a border and does not add length to the project.

is used to create a border and does not add length to the project. A foundation chain is the first row of stitches.

is the first row of stitches. A turning chain is the connection between rows of stitches.

You should also know a few common abbreviations that may be in your book:

Ch or chs refers to the chain stitch.

or refers to the chain stitch. Sc means “single crochet stitch.”

means “single crochet stitch.” Dc stands for “double crochet stitch.”

stands for “double crochet stitch.” If any of these abbreviations are followed by a number, that number refers to how many stitches you need to make. For example, “ch 100” means 100 chain stitches.

What to look for in a quality book to help you learn how to crochet

Reference guide

A quality book should have both a vocabulary list and an abbreviation guide. Each stitch should be clearly distinguished from the others, and the author should explain how it’s done, what it looks like and how difficult it is to perform.

Step-by-step instructions

Learning to crochet takes careful and precise movement with your hook and yarn. The book should provide thorough explanations of each stitch and be accompanied by images for visual aid.

Many crochet book authors also have online blogs and sites dedicated to the needlework technique. Their sites may have streamable how-to videos for you to watch when the text and images don’t suffice.

Patterns

The biggest perk of a crochet book is its included patterns. These patterns are given a difficulty rating, along with detailed instructions and pictures for you to follow.

How much you can expect to spend on a book to help you learn how to crochet

Most paperback crochet books cost $18-$25. Kindle versions are half the price or cheaper.

Book to help you learn how to crochet FAQ

Can left-handed people crochet?

A. Both left and right-handed people can crochet. Traditional instructions are usually written for right-handed people, but newer patterns usually have a left-handed version as well.

Is crocheting easier than knitting?

A. Crocheting is easier than knitting in several ways — you only need one tool, you don’t need to move stitches between needles, and simple mistakes are less likely to ruin your entire project.

What’s the best book to help you learn how to crochet to buy?

Top book to help you learn how to crochet

Modern Crochet: Patterns and Designs for the Minimalist Maker

What you need to know: This is a comprehensive guide with step-by-step instructions and patterns.

What you’ll love: This book has 16 original patterns, more than 150 helpful images, an abbreviation legend and detailed instruction for over 15 stitches and techniques. This book comes with an online resource library with more than 25 video tutorials.

What you should consider: The font is small and may be difficult to read if you have poor eyesight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top book to help you learn how to crochet for the money

Crochet For Beginners: A Complete Step by Step Guide

What you need to know: This guide to crochet includes illustrations, tips and patterns.

What you’ll love: This book includes 27 tricks and hacks and 25 patterns with complete instructions and images. There’s an entire section for left-handed crocheters.

What you should consider: The e-book does not have links in the instructions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Complete Crochet Course: The Ultimate Reference Guide

What you need to know: This is a guide that explains what tools, materials and techniques go into crocheting.

What you’ll love: This book covers the foundations of crochet, explaining how to choose a hook and yarn, do specialty stitches and add details. There are ten patterns included.

What you should consider: Some reviewers described the book as “nonlinear” and difficult to follow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.