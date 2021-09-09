The best Coleman cot

You can clean your cot by vacuuming and washing it by hand with warm water and gentle detergent. To reduce the risk of mold and mildew, always allow the cot to dry fully before putting it in storage.

WHICH COLEMAN CAMPING COT IS BEST?

Did you know that the first nighttime football game was illuminated by Coleman lanterns? Since those early days, the company has expanded to be a trusted manufacturer of a wide variety of camping gear and accessories. Coleman’s innovative cots, for instance, offer a level of comfort not typically available in portable bedding options.

If you want to camp out in style, look for a Coleman cot that is not only large enough for your frame, but also comes with padding so you can have a restful night’s sleep free of tossing and turning. That’s precisely why Coleman’s ComfortSmart Deluxe Camping Cot is our favorite — it’s large, durable, and comfortable. If you’d like to learn more about the features available in this and other Coleman cots, keep reading.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A COLEMAN COT

Weight limit

While most models support 275 to 300 pounds, it’s important to double-check the weight limitations, as some Coleman cots are only designed to support 225 pounds.

Length

If your toes are hanging over the edge of the cot, you probably aren’t going to be happy. Coleman offers cots that range from 69 inches to 80 inches. Choose a model sized for your needs.

Height

Coleman cots range from a little over 12 inches high to just under 24 inches high. If you want a model that offers more room to stash your personal items underneath, look for one that’s higher above the ground.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY COLEMAN COT

Comfort

Cots are not designed with the same features found in a permanent bed. If you’re after comfort, choose a Coleman cot that comes with a mattress pad. If you want the best Coleman sleeping experience, however, consider a model that includes an inflatable mattress.

Base

If you’re going to be placing your Coleman cot in a tent with a floor, use a model with a rounded base so there’s no chance of the legs tearing through the floor. Alternatively, you could purchase furniture coasters and use them to help protect the tent from the cot’s feet.

Fold-out tables

If you’d like more of a luxury experience, look for a cot with a fold-out table. This feature provides a convenient night stand that can hold a beverage and your devices or anything else you like to keep within reach when you sleep.

HOW MUCH CAN A COLEMAN CAMPING COT COST

If you’re looking for a basic, affordable sleeping solution, a bare-bones Coleman cot is available for around $40. For a Coleman cot with special features such as a side table, a foam pad, or adjustable positions, you can pay $60 to $80. A larger model that includes an air mattress and is suitable for two individuals is closer to $120.

COLEMAN COTS FAQ

Q. Is there anything I can do to make my Coleman cot more comfortable?

A. If you purchased a Coleman cot without a mattress pad, you can buy a foam pad to place on top of the cot to make your sleeping experience a little more supportive.

Q. I’m not fond of camping — why would I want a cot?

A. If you don’t have a spare bedroom, a cot is the perfect answer for any houseguests you may have. It’s much more affordable than a bed and it can be easily folded up and stored when it’s not in use.

WHAT ARE THE BESTS COLEMAN COTS TO BUY?

Top Coleman cot

Coleman ComfortSmart Deluxe Camping Cot

Our take: This deluxe version of Coleman’s ComfortSmart cot is significantly longer and can support more weight than the standard model.

What we like: This durable six-and-a-half-foot cot features a steel frame that can support up to 300 pounds. It comes with a thick foam sleeping pad for added comfort and a one-year warranty for peace of mind.

What we dislike: The velcro strap used to secure the cot for storage may wear out more quickly than expected.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top Coleman cot for money

Coleman Trailhead II Camping Cot

Our take: A sturdy and reliable low-end option that’s best when used with additional padding.

What we like: This military-style camping cot can support up to 300 pounds. It’s 6 feet 2 inches long and designed not to sag in the middle.

What we dislike: The cot requires a great deal of strength to assemble.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Coleman Camping Cot, Air Mattress, and Pump

Our take: A cot designed for individuals who are primarily interested in sleeping comfort.

What we like: This model comes in either twin or queen size. It includes a leak-proof air mattress with a sewn-in cover. The two pull-out side tables have built-in cup holders.

What we dislike: If you’re purchasing the larger size, it’s important to realize it weighs nearly twice as much as smaller cots.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

