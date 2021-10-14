Coleman sleeping bag. vs. North Face sleeping bag

By using a sleeping bag liner you can add extra warmth and keep the interior of your sleeping bag cleaner.

Are Coleman or North Face sleeping bags best?

Anyone familiar with camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities has likely come across two major brands: Coleman and North Face. These companies have been creating high-quality and trusted outdoor equipment for years, becoming some of the biggest names in the industry.

If you’re looking to buy a sleeping bag for your next outdoor adventure, you’ll have to decide which brand is best. While both Coleman and North Face have a variety of sleeping bags options available, Coleman sleeping bags are best suited for casual car campers, while North Face sleeping bags are geared more towards backpackers.

What to know about Coleman sleeping bags

Coleman introduced its sleeping bags in the 1960s and they’ve been a favorite among campers ever since. Coleman sleeping bags come in a variety of temperature ratings, colors, and designs.

One of the most appealing aspects of a Coleman sleeping bag is the price. Coleman offers budget-friendly options that don’t skimp on quality. Almost all Coleman sleeping bags can be purchased for under $75, with some models costing as little as $28.

Coleman sleeping bag pros

Affordable . The affordability of a Coleman sleeping bag is hard to beat. While other brands may charge several hundred for their sleeping bags, Coleman is the best option for campers on a tight budget.

. The affordability of a Coleman sleeping bag is hard to beat. While other brands may charge several hundred for their sleeping bags, Coleman is the best option for campers on a tight budget. Comfortable . With more space than more restrictive mummy-style bags, Coleman sleeping bags allow users to stretch out and usually feature a soft interior lining for all-night comfort.

. With more space than more restrictive mummy-style bags, Coleman sleeping bags allow users to stretch out and usually feature a soft interior lining for all-night comfort. Ideal for warmer weather​​​​​​. If you know you’ll be camping in colder climates or at higher elevations, there are Coleman bags that can keep you warm at temperatures below freezing. However, a majority of their sleeping bags are best suited for milder conditions, such as spring and summer camping.

Coleman sleeping bag cons

Large . If you plan on backpacking or hiking long distances, a Coleman sleeping bag may not be your best bet. While they can easily roll up for storage, they are often too large to fit in a backpack.

. If you plan on backpacking or hiking long distances, a Coleman sleeping bag may not be your best bet. While they can easily roll up for storage, they are often too large to fit in a backpack. Heavy . In general, Coleman options are on the heavier side, which is why they aren’t ideal for lightweight backpackers.

. In general, Coleman options are on the heavier side, which is why they aren’t ideal for lightweight backpackers. Limited insulation options. Coleman sleeping bags use synthetic polyester insulation, so anyone wanting a down-filled bag may want to look elsewhere.

What are the best Coleman sleeping bags to buy?

Coleman Green Valley 30-degree Sleeping Bag

Featuring a no-snag zipper and Thermolock system to help retain heat, this sleeping bag is ideal for cool summer nights or warmer days in the spring and fall. The soft flannel lining provides a cozy feel and extra comfort.

Coleman Brazos 20-degree Sleeping Bag

Fit for temperatures as low as 20 degrees, this sleeping bag is the perfect cool weather companion. It can also be used as a comforter or quilt when fully unzipped. If this sleeping bag happens to get dirty after a campout, simply throw it in the wash for easy cleaning.

Coleman Sun Ridge 40-degree Sleeping Bag

The Sun Ridge sleeping bag is one of Coleman’s most affordable models. Great for beginners and occasional weekend campers, this sleeping bag is perfect for warm-weather camping.

What to know about North Face sleeping bags

The North Face has been manufacturing sleeping bags almost as long as Coleman and has focused on creating reliable outdoor gear that excels in performance and durability. North Face sleeping bags range in style, insulation, and cost, though all are built for use in rugged conditions.

The most affordable North Face sleeping bag options can be found for just over $100, while the most expensive cold-weather models cost up to $500. Though they come at a higher cost, you can expect long-lasting quality

North Face sleeping bag pros

Warm ​​​​​​. If you need a warm sleeping bag, North Face has a plethora of models designed for chilly mountain nights. You can choose between summer-weight bags and warmer four-season options.

​​​​​​. If you need a warm sleeping bag, North Face has a plethora of models designed for chilly mountain nights. You can choose between summer-weight bags and warmer four-season options. Good for backpacking . North Face options are generally more compact and lightweight, making them easier to compress and fit in your pack when heading out on multi-day treks.

. North Face options are generally more compact and lightweight, making them easier to compress and fit in your pack when heading out on multi-day treks. Durable . Because they are meant mainly for backpackers and mountaineers, North Face sleeping bags are built using strong materials to withstand harsh conditions and extended use in the backcountry.

. Because they are meant mainly for backpackers and mountaineers, North Face sleeping bags are built using strong materials to withstand harsh conditions and extended use in the backcountry. Multiple insulation options . Whether you prefer a synthetic sleeping bag for its insulative properties when wet, or down-filled sleeping for the superior warmth to weight ratio, there are multiple fill options from which to choose.

. Whether you prefer a synthetic sleeping bag for its insulative properties when wet, or down-filled sleeping for the superior warmth to weight ratio, there are multiple fill options from which to choose. Mummy style available. Those who prefer the specific mummy shape and the insulating hood will likely prefer a North Face sleeping bag, though rectangular options are also available.

North Face sleeping bag cons

Expensive . The main drawback for many first-time campers is the price. Paying up to several hundred dollars for a sleeping bag isn’t always feasible.

. The main drawback for many first-time campers is the price. Paying up to several hundred dollars for a sleeping bag isn’t always feasible. Not necessary for casual campers. Anyone who goes car camping once or twice a year likely won’t need to invest in a more serious North Face sleeping bag when a more basic option would do the trick.

What are the best North Face sleeping bags to buy?

The North FaceCat’s Meow 20-degree Sleeping Bag

One of their most popular models, this ultralight sleeping bag backs neatly into the included stuff sack for easy transportation. The nylon ripstop shell and Heatseeker Pro insulation will keep you warm and protected from the elements throughout the night.

The North FaceEco Trail 20-degree Down Sleeping Bag

This 3-season bag is a great hybrid option you can use for backpacking or car camping. Both the fabric and down insulation are made from recycled materials for a more sustainable product.

The North Face The One Sleeping Bag

One of the most unique sleeping bag options available, this model from North Face utilizes a 3-in-1 design so you can remove or add layers depending on the conditions. The use of both down and synthetic insulation makes this bag a versatile option for all types of campers.

Should you get a Coleman or a North Face sleeping bag?

In the end, which sleeping bag is right for you? Well, it all depends on your specific needs and priorities. Casual campers on a budget will enjoy the comfort and savings offered by Coleman. Long-distance hikers and backpackers will almost definitely want to choose a North Face sleeping bag as a lightweight and portable addition to their gear setup.

