Best rocking camp chair

Rocking camp chairs are a great alternative to stationary models for those looking for a bit of extra relaxation.

Which rocking camp chairs are best?

Regular chairs are fine, but they simply can’t compete with rocking chairs when you want to relax. Thankfully, your living room and porch aren’t the only places you can use a rocking chair. Rocking camp chairs allow you to take that comfort anywhere you go.

Like traditional camping chairs, rocking camp chairs are designed to fold up and be easily carried. They also come with a variety of features including cup holders, pockets, headrests and more depending on the model. The Coastrail Outdoor Folding Rocking Chair stands out for boasting all of these features, as well as removable rockers for when you want to use it as a stationary chair.

What to know before you buy a rocking camp chair

Weight and size

The two determining factors for how portable a camp rocking chair is are its weight and overall size when folded up. Unfortunately, all rocking camp chairs are heavier than regular camp chairs, which can weigh as little as 2 pounds. Instead, you should expect any rocking camp chair to weigh at least 5 pounds, with most weighing between 10 and 20.

Most models are reasonably compact when folded up, so they shouldn’t be too difficult to carry, especially if they have a handle or come with some kind of carrying bag. There are also some models where the rockers are removable, which can reduce the overall size and weight when taking them on the go.

Comfort

Unlike portability, which only requires you to take two factors into account, several things can affect comfort, one of which is the sitting position. If the back of a rocking chair is too upright, it won’t feel as relaxing to sit in. Likewise, if the materials are rough or hot, or there isn’t enough padding, your comfort will be significantly diminished. You should also take into account the size of the sitting area. Chairs that are too narrow can feel restrictive, especially for larger users.

Durability

A rocking camp chair’s durability is determined by its materials. Metal frames are sturdier than plastic ones, but they can also be heavier, especially those made from steel. Likewise, thick nylon or polyester fabric is less prone to ripping than a thinner material, but this, too, adds to the weight.

Features to look for in a quality rocking camp chair

Cup holders

Everyone likes to keep a beverage close at hand when relaxing outside on a hot day, and a built-in cupholder in your chair is the most convenient way to do that. Depending on the model, the cup holder may be integrated into the armrest, attached to the frame or part of an accessory flap.

Pockets

Along with a beverage, you may want to keep a phone, reading material or other items close at hand. Pockets, built into the chair or attached as part of an accessory flap, offer the perfect way to do this.

Canopy

While relaxing in the sun feels nice on a cool day, when the weather is hot you’ll be happy for a bit of shade. A rocking chair with a canopy ensures that you’ll always have some protection from the sun, even if using your chair on the beach or in a treeless campsite.

Removable rockers

On some models, the rockers are removable to let you use them as regular non-rocking chairs. These can also be convenient if you want to lighten the chair’s weight when you’ll be hiking far to a campsite.

Carrying bag

Most rocking camp chairs come with a storage bag, but on some this doubles as a carrying bag. You can easily tell which bags work well for carrying by the inclusion of a shoulder strap.

How much can you expect to spend on a rocking camp chair

Most rocking camp chairs cost between $50-$150.

Rocking camp chair FAQs

Do rocking camp chairs require assembly?

A. Most rocking camp chairs come fully assembled. If anything, you may have to attach the rockers or sometimes a few accessories, like a flap with pockets, a cup holder or a canopy, but this should be very easy and take a couple of minutes at most.

Is it safe for a child to use a rocking camp chair?

A. Generally, it is considered safe to allow a child to use a rocking chair, as long as an adult supervises. That said, this should only be allowed if your child is old enough to understand the dangers of trying to rock too hard and fast.

What is the best rocking camp chair to buy?

Top rocking camp chair

Coastrail Outdoor Folding Rocking Chair

What you need to know: This versatile option can be used as a standard chair or rocker and has a high 350-pound weight capacity.

What you’ll love: It features a nice combination of pockets and a drink holder to keep accessories and a beverage close at hand.

What you should consider: It can’t be folded up without removing the rockers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rocking camp chair for the money

GCI Outdoor Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair

What you need to know: If you want to relax in shady comfort, you’ll definitely appreciate the adjustable canopy on this rocking chair.

What you’ll love: It features breathable mesh panels on the sides to keep you cool on warm days, and the sling-style seat cradles your body nicely. It uses a spring mechanism for exceptionally smooth rocking, no matter what the ground is like.

What you should consider: It isn’t suitable for users heavier than 250 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Portal Oversized Quad Folding Camping Rocking Chair

What you need to know: It has an X-shaped frame that makes folding to a small size easy, and a carry bag is included.

What you’ll love: It has a durable steel frame and a comfortable padded headrest as well as a mesh back that allows air to circulate for better cooling. There’s a pocket underneath for your cellphone.

What you should consider: The armrests are hard, which won’t please those who want a padded or fabric-covered armrest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

