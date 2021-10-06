Best folding sideline bench

For spectators, a bench that has a backrest is preferable. A backless sideline bench is better for players who aren’t spending as much time sitting.

Which folding sideline bench is best?

When the kids are playing football, baseball, or softball, you often need to bring your own seating to the field. If you dislike lugging several folding chairs to the event, look for a folding sideline bench, which consists of one unit with seating for four, six or more people.

Finding the right folding sideline bench takes more than just counting how many seats you need. Pay attention to the sturdiness of the design and any extra features you want.

Our top pick, the sturdy Kwik Goal Kwik Bench, easily holds six people and comes with a nylon bag to carry it.

What to know before you buy a folding sideline bench

Materials

When trying to judge the durability of a bench, look for an all-steel frame. Powder-coated steel guards against rust.

The material used to make the seats and backrests needs to be sturdy, too, such as nylon or polyester. For sturdier material, look for double layers and double stitching at the stress points.

Some backrests will consist of mesh material, rather than solid material, which provides a bit of airflow that’s helpful on hot days.

Weight limit

The manufacturer of the bench often will list a weight limit rating for a bench, which is typically about 180 pounds per seat. More durable benches will offer greater weight limits.

What to look for in a quality folding sideline bench

Armrests

Armrests are not common on these types of benches, but some will have them. These models may have one armrest only on the outermost seats in the bench, while others will place armrests between each seat.

Armrests may cut down on the seat width, especially if they also have cup holders, while adding weight to the overall unit.

Backrest

For extra comfort, you will want to select a bench that has fabric backrests that extend the full length of the bench. It is a lot more comfortable to sit for long periods of time when you have support for your back.

However, you will pay a little more for a unit with a backrest than for one without.

Carrying size

Portable sideline benches fold down to a reasonably small size, so you can carry them in your trunk. Many of them fit inside a carrying bag for convenience.

Still, you can expect the entire unit to weigh between 15 and 25 pounds, so some people may struggle to carry it for a long distance to the playing field.

Feet

Because the multiple-person sideline bench will be supporting such a large amount of weight, the legs may sink into soft ground. If the legs of the bench have feet on them, the legs will be less likely to sink, as the feet help to distribute the weight.

Seating area

The average width of each seat on the bench is about 17 to 18 inches. Anything smaller than that may be uncomfortable for adults to use.

How much you can expect to spend on a folding sideline bench

Typically, you’ll pay more for a bench that has more seats and more features. The cheapest benches run $45-$65. More expensive models run $65-$120.

Folding sideline bench FAQ

How do you clean the nylon on the seating area?

A. Don’t try to remove the nylon fabric, as this could damage the bench. You can use a hose, a soft-bristled scrub brush and a little bit of dish soap to clean spots with the fabric attached to the frame.

How do you get shade over the top of the bench?

A. Don’t expect to attach large umbrellas or shade tarps to the back of the bench, as the entire unit could tip. Your best hope is to find a tree and sit under it or to use a freestanding umbrella.

What’s the best folding sideline bench?

Top folding sideline bench

Kwik Goal’s Kwik Bench

What you need to know: This bench has excellent durability for those who need to use this portable bench on a regular basis.

What you’ll love: It folds down to fit in a carrying bag and there is plenty of space for six people on a durable steel frame.

What you should consider: The nylon seat cover may pop loose from the frame when trying to unfold it for use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top folding sideline bench for the money

Yaheetech’s Folding Sideline Bench

What you need to know: Great price for a six-person portable bench, it maintains a better-than-expected level of stability.

What you’ll love: This bench uses double-layer nylon in the seats to resist weather-related damage. It has a lower-than-average price.

What you should consider: Stitching at the pressure points isn’t as good as it could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crown Sporting Goods’ Folding Sideline Bench

What you need to know: For those who don’t need the largest benches, this four-person folding bench is a nice alternative.

What you’ll love: Set up goes quickly with the smaller four-person size. There is plenty of width per seat.

What you should consider: The bench folds down to fit into a carrying bag, but the bag is not as durable as it should be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kyle Schurman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.