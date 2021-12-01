Best camping chair with footrest

When sitting in your camping chair for an extended period, use your footrest to move your legs and practice active sitting. This will improve your circulation.

Which camping chair with footrest is best?

Having a nice camping chair can make or break the outdoor experience for many people, especially while sitting next to a warm campfire or while trying to relax. Some people can get away with using a camping stool or butt pad, but many others will want something more ergonomic and comfortable.

The ALPS Mountaineering Escape Camp Chair is one of the best-selling and most recommended camping chairs currently available. It is foldable, comes in many different colors, and offers amenities like a footrest, cup holder and reclining options.

What to know before you buy a camping chair with a footrest

Types

Just about any chair could be used for camping, but certain types of chairs have found themselves interlinked with outdoor usage.

Zero gravity chairs have become popular. Initially designed for astronauts, these chairs allow you to sit in a neutral position that takes the pressure off your lower spine. They are very comfortable and always come with foot support.

Big and tall camping chairs accommodate bigger/taller people. They are sturdier than many chairs, higher off the ground and they can hold more weight.

Swivel chairs have become more popular in recent years. Though swiveling is more common in an office setting, it also has its uses in an outdoor setting.

Ultra-light camping chairs are compact and made with light materials. Some of these chairs come with footrests, but many don’t since the focus is on a minimalist design.

Director’s chairs have started to rise in popularity. They have prominent armrests and strong back support. Outdoors variants often come with tables and footrests for maximum comfort.

Footrest benefits

Most people think about comfort when it comes to using a footrest. While they certainly make for a more cozy experience, there are other benefits to using a footrest.

They allow you to remain active while sitting. Rocking your feet or legs is called active sitting.

Footrests can help with posture. They allow you to keep your body more upright while increasing your lung capacity when seated.

Some studies show that using footrests can help promote better circulation.

Usage and complexity

Not all camping chairs are built the same, and everyone might want something a little bit different. It’s essential to think about how big you want the chair to be, and conversely, how that will affect the weight. It’s also good to think about how easy it is to set up the chair. Generally speaking, the fewer parts that come with a chair, like pads, tables and coolers, the simpler it will be to set up.

What to look for in a quality camping chair with a footrest

The right size

If you are a smaller person or someone who doesn’t weigh much, it will be easy to fit in most chairs. However, bigger or taller people might find many camping chairs do not accommodate their body type. Always look at the weight capacity of a chair, and if possible, try it before you buy it. Even if you don’t weigh much, some chairs sit lower to the ground than others, while others are narrow or wide.

Extra features

It’s nice to have one camping chair that can do it all. Having features like a built-in cooler, cup holder and table means carrying around less gear. It simplifies camping life and saves you time and space. At the same time, all these extra features can mean added weight and bulk to the chair, so if you prefer to be more minimalist, it’s easy to find simple chairs that still have a footrest.

Durability

Camping chairs can be pricey, and it’s nice to have a chair that can last many years. Many chairs are made of nylon or polyester, and brand names usually come with a certain level of quality assurance and maybe even a good warranty.

At the very least, read reviews on the chair you wish to buy to see what others say about the design and durability.

How much you can expect to spend on a camping chair with a footrest

A nice camping chair will generally cost $50-$150. Many quality camping chairs with footrests are right around $100.

Camping chair with footrest FAQ

What kind of camping chair can I bring backpacking?

A. Backpacking with a chair is a luxury, and many hikers do not carry one. That said, some very small chairs are lightweight that can fit in a bag. Unfortunately, hiking with a camping chair would likely mean giving up on a footrest and a certain level of comfort.

Can my camping chair get wet?

A. Some can and some can’t. Camping chairs that can get wet are usually advertised as water-resistant. While most chairs can handle a few raindrops, if your chair gets wet, it is best to dry it off and avoid leaving them outside when not in use.

What’s the best camping chair with a footrest to buy?

Top camping chair with footrest

ALPS Mountaineering Escape Camp Chair

What you need to know: This comfortable camping chair is foldable with a removable footrest.

What you’ll love: This is one of the most reputable camping chairs on the market. It is made of water-resistant polyester material and is very comfortable with a removable footrest.

What you should consider: The chair design is narrow and may not be comfortable for bigger people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top camping chair with footrest for the money

GCI Outdoor 3-Position Reclining Director’s Chair

What you need to know: This is a durable director’s chair that can hold up to 250 pounds and recline.

What you’ll love: This is a great all-purpose chair for bigger and taller people. It can recline and has three positions as well as a footrest. It is made of nylon and is very durable.

What you should consider: Despite the quality, it is heavier than some people will like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Chair Oversized Recliner Padded Folding Patio Lounge Chair

What you need to know: This is a great zero gravity camping chair that can recline, and it supports up to 350 pounds.

What you’ll love: Almost anyone can fit in this chair. The zero gravity design is comfortable and keeps you in a neutral position. It comes with a footrest as well as a small table. It can recline for maximum comfort.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than some of the other options and takes a little bit more effort to unfold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.