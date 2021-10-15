If you are going on a long trek or spending time in the wilderness, put some electrolyte powder packets in your first-aid kit in case of dehydration.

Which is the best electrolyte powder?

If you hit the gym regularly or do intensive workouts, you’ve most likely heard of electrolytes. They’ve become something of a buzzword in the fitness industry. Sports drinks containing electrolytes can be bought in stores or you can buy the powder yourself and make your own personalized sports drink.

The advantage to buying electrolyte powder is that you have more control over what you consume and how much you use. The Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier is a great option since it contains no artificial ingredients, and it comes in individual packets that are easy to take to the gym or on that next run.

What to know before you buy electrolyte powder

What are electrolytes?

Electrolytes are minerals naturally found in our bodies and in the food we consume. They assist with many bodily functions such as blood pressure regulation, nervous system function, bone growth and so on. These minerals get dissolved into our bodies’ fluids, emitting an electrical charge.

How long are you exercising?

It is a misconception that everyone who exercises needs electrolytes. If you exercise for less than an hour, you probably don’t need a sports drink. A simple bottle of water should suffice. However, if you do intensive exercise that lasts longer than 60-90 minutes, then it’s worth grabbing a sports drink that will replenish electrolytes and carbohydrates.

Your nutritional intake

Sports drinks are great, but they should not be used to replace minerals found in our natural diet. You should still consume healthy food that contains electrolytes. For example, magnesium is the most common electrolyte in the human body. A lot of people in developed countries have magnesium deficiencies due to not eating enough magnesium-rich food—such as nuts, avocados and spinach. A sports drink that contains magnesium cannot be used to offset getting any magnesium in your natural diet.

What to look for in a quality electrolyte powder

Less sugar and natural sweetener

Sports drinks tend to have some kind of sweetener to make the drink taste better. However, consuming too much sugar can lead to health problems such as obesity and heart disease. Look for an electrolyte powder that is low in sugar. You can also check to see what kind of sweetener is in the electrolyte powder. Stevia is a natural sweetener commonly used to replace sugar.

Taste

It goes without saying that you want a drink that tastes good. However, taste is subjective, and some electrolyte powders are sweeter or more sour than others. While there is no real way to know whether or not you will like the taste of something before trying it, try to read some reviews on the flavor of the electrolyte powder you want to buy.

What electrolytes are included

There are many different electrolytes in the human body. Some of the most common electrolytes include potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, phosphate and chloride. Check to see which minerals your electrolyte powder contains. Some electrolyte powders also contain other nutrients, such as vitamins or zinc. Make sure you know what nutrients you want to consume and which ones you are getting in your electrolyte powder.

Vegetarian/vegan options

For those with special diets, you may have to do a little bit more digging than someone without any dietary restrictions, but there are still many vegetarian and vegan electrolyte powder options on the market. They will generally advertise this on the packaging or in the product description online.

Electrolyte powder FAQ

How do you know if you are low on electrolytes?

A. You will experience symptoms of dehydration, such as excessive thirst, a dry mouth and exhaustion. However, there are many different electrolytes in the human body, so symptoms do vary. The best way to make sure you don’t run low on electrolytes is to stay hydrated, eat a healthy diet and make sure you intake electrolytes when you work out.

Is it safe to drink electrolytes every day?

A. Since electrolytes occur naturally in your diet, they are safe to consume daily. The one caveat is that you want to be careful with supplements and electrolyte powder that are loaded with sugar and/or artificial ingredients. You will get most of your electrolytes from your diet, but if you are an athlete, a healthy electrolyte powder is safe to consume regularly.

What’s the best electrolyte powder to buy?

Top electrolyte powder

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

What you need to know: This electrolyte powder hydrates cells faster than water, and it’s free of any GMOs, dairy, gluten or soy.

What you’ll love: You can choose from many different flavors and sizes. Liquid I.V. uses cellular transport technology to get the electrolytes into your bloodstream more quickly. There are no artificial ingredients used. Also, for every purchase made, a serving is sent to someone in need.

What you should consider: One serving contains 11g of sugar, making it more sugary than some of the competition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top electrolyte powder for the money

LyteShow Sugar-Free Electrolyte Supplement

What you need to know: This is an all-natural, sugar-free electrolyte that includes magnesium, and it’s safe for vegans to consume.

What you’ll love: Magnesium, sodium, chloride, potassium and zinc are included in the mix. There are no sugars or calories, and it’s GMO-free and vegan-friendly. It can be consumed hot or cold, and it’s made in the USA.

What you should consider: Because of the lack of sugar, some people reported a slightly salty taste that was unpleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ultima Replenisher

What you need to know: This is a sugar-free, vegan-friendly electrolyte powder that comes in many different flavors and sizes, and includes a large dose of minerals and vitamins.

What you’ll love: This is sugar-free and safe for vegans to consume. It is available in different sizes and in a variety of fruity flavors. Every serving includes electrolytes such as magnesium, potassium, chloride and calcium, on top of additional vitamins.

What you should consider: This is a pricier option, and some people report a strange taste since it is sugar-free.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

