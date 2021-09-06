Tailgate like a pro: This gear is sure to impress your friends

Deck out your cooler with stickers from your team of choice to add some personal flair to your gear.

How to tailgate like a pro

Tailgating is a favorite fall tradition among sports fans and partygoers alike. It’s a great way to get pumped up for college football season, have a good time with friends and family and to unwind before big games.

There’s no denying that tailgating has become a sport unto itself. As anyone with tailgating experience knows, tailgating is less about having an actual tailgate and more about the gear you bring along. This gear, along with your beverage of choice and a delicious party dip, is sure to impress your friends.

Best coolers for tailgating

Every tailgate party needs a quality cooler to keep your drinks and snacks cold for the duration of the game.

Top cooler for tailgating

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler

What you need to know: YETI is a crowd favorite when it comes to coolers, and their flagship cooler, the Tundra 35, is no exception. This ultra-durable cooler is built to last and great for tailgating.

What you’ll love: This cooler can hold 21 cans with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio and comes packed with great features.

What you should consider: Can be a bit pricey if you don’t plan on using it often.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top cooler for tailgating for the money

YETI Hopper Flip 8 Cooler

What you need to know: Another quality cooler from YETI, the Hopper Flip 8 is a smaller, more portable option that’s great for a day spent tailgating.

What you’ll love: This cooler is just as durable as other YETI products and keeps things cold for hours thanks to its rubber material. The strap is convenient and adds to its portability.

What you should consider: Although this cooler is smaller, it’s undoubtedly easier to transport to and from the game when compared with larger and heavier coolers.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

Pelican IM 30-Quart Elite Cooler

What you need to know: The Elite Cooler by Pelican is durable and large enough to keep your tailgate party going for hours.

What you’ll love: This cooler is exceptionally good at keeping ice, even on the hottest of days. It comes in a few different color options. Since it’s durably constructed, it can double as a seat or table while tailgating.

What you should consider: This cooler is heavy-duty and can weigh a lot when filled with drinks and ice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best tents for tailgating

No tailgate party would be complete without a canopy or tent for shade. These tents can be set up easily and are durable enough to last you multiple seasons.

Top tent for tailgating

UNIQUECANOPY 10 x 10-Foot EZ Pop-Up Canopy Tent

What you need to know: This canopy tent comes in a variety of colors, so it will be easy to find one that shows off the colors of your favorite team.

What you’ll love: Very sturdy and durable, this canopy tent comes with sandbags to help keep it in place. It’s easy to set up, adding to its portability.

What you should consider: The stakes that come with the tent aren’t long enough to secure the tent in high winds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tent for tailgating for the money

Core 10 x 10-Foot Instant Shelter Pop-Up Canopy Tent

What you need to know: This pop-up canopy from Core is a steal with its bargain price tag.

What you’ll love: This canopy’s material is formulated to block out 97% of UV rays, which makes it perfect for use while tailgating.

What you should consider: While this tent may be fine in light rain, some users have noticed that water will pool and cause the tent to collapse in heavy rain.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rightline Gear SUV Tailgating Canopy

What you need to know: This canopy offers a fresh take on shade — it attaches directly to your SUV and extends outward from the back of your car.

What you’ll love: This unique design is bound to garner some attention from your friends while you’re tailgating.

What you should consider: Some users have said that the canopy is too light, but this can be offset by using rocks to weigh it down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Other gear for tailgating

Top grill for tailgating

Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill

What you need to know: This little Weber grill is an excellent option for tailgaters due to its small size.

What you’ll love: This grill can hold up to eight burgers and is made with a Weber burger press built in. With this grill, you can easily cook for four people or more while tailgating.

What you should consider: Since it’s a smaller grill, you probably won’t be able to get it hot enough to cook whole cuts of meat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chair for tailgating

GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker

What you need to know: This portable rocking chair is cozy and great for tailgating.

What you’ll love: Smooth rocking action coupled with handy features like a built-in cupholder make these chairs stand out.

What you should consider: The back of the chair could be too upright for some people, but it’s made this way with the assumption that you’ll be rocking back and forth or leaning back.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top table for tailgating

TREKOLOGY Small Folding Camping Table

What you need to know: This foldable table is small but mighty. It’s great for tailgating and the perfect size to be used with a small Weber grill.

What you’ll love: At its cheap price, you could buy as many as you need. These little tables will last for years.

What you should consider: If you plan on playing tabletop games at your tailgate party, consider a larger folding table.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top speaker for tailgating

JBL CHARGE 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: This stylish little speaker will fuel your tailgating party with music as it’s meant to be experienced.

What you’ll love: The long-lasting battery on this speaker can keep the party going for hours. With the PartyBoost feature, you can link up multiple JBL speakers for a truly immersive music experience. The multiple color options make it easy to find one that matches the rest of your tailgating gear.

What you should consider: Since it’s a portable speaker, you’ll have to make sure it’s charged up before heading out to the game.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

