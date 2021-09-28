Osprey Atmos 65 vs. Osprey Talon 22

Osprey packs are available in different sizes depending on torso length, which is why it’s important to get measured beforehand.

Which Osprey pack is best?

Heading out on a hike? You’ll want a sturdy and reliable backpack to comfortably carry all of your gear, accessories, food and water. Osprey is a well-known and trusted brand in the outdoor industry and their popular packs are used by both day hikers and long-distance hikers around the world.

Two of the most popular Osprey pack options are the Atmos 65 and the Talon 22. While the Atmos 65 is ideal for longer backpacking trips, the Talon 22 serves as a perfect day hiking companion.

What to know about the Osprey Atmos 65

If you’ve spent any time out on popular thru hiking trails such as the Appalachian trail or Pacific Crest trail, you’ve likely seen hikers using an Atmos 65. With a capacity of approximately 65 liters, this large but comfortable pack is meant for longer trips, primarily those lasting a week or more.

The Atmos 65 usually costs $270 when not on sale. While this may seem a little pricey to some people, for others, the multitude of features and comfortable suspension system are more than enough to justify the purchase.

Osprey Atmos 65 pros

The 65-liter capacity means you’ll have plenty of room to store your tent, bear canister, sleeping bag, cooking supplies and everything else you’ll need for an extended stay in the wilderness. Anti-gravity suspension: The ventilated suspension system allows you to achieve a custom fit while simultaneously reducing pressure and stress on your shoulders and back. This pack can effortlessly carry loads 30-50 pounds.

Osprey Atmos 65 cons

When empty, the Atmos 65 weighs approximately 4.5 pounds. While it may not seem like much, hikers concerned with their base weight may want to look for a lighter option. Unnecessary for shorter hikes: Being a multi-day pack means that day hikers or those going on short overnight trips likely won’t need all the extra capacity or bells and whistles the Atmos 65 provides.

Atmos 65 accessories

Osprey Hydraulics Reservoir

This slide-sealing reservoir is a smart way to keep yourself hydrated on difficult hikes and great for storing extra water on long dry stretches. It includes a fast-flowing bite valve and on-off switch.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Osprey Packs Ultralight Rain Cover

When the weather turns, you’ll want a waterproof pack cover to keep all your essentials from getting soaked. Made from 40D ripstop nylon, this model weighs only a few ounces and won’t take up much room when not in use.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

What to know about the Osprey Talon 22

Unlike the Atmos 65, the Talon 22 isn’t built for a thru hike, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its own unique benefits. Sporting a lightweight and breathable design and with enough storage capacity for an all-day outing, the Osprey Talon 22 is one of the top daypacks available.

While still not one of the cheapest daypack options, the $130 price tag is more affordable when compared to the Atmos 65. This pack is especially worth it if you also want a pack to use while cycling. To check out other hiking pack options, take a look at the BestReviews hiking backpack guide.

Osprey Talon 22 pros

The durable material used to build this pack is actually recycled high-tenacity nylon. Decent suspension: While it doesn’t use the same anti-gravity suspension as the Atmos 65, the Talon’s AirScape suspension system still provides needed breathability, comfort and stability on uneven terrain.

Osprey Talon 22 cons

The suspension system and pack materials are rated to comfortably carry a load weighing 10-20 pounds. While this shouldn’t be an issue for most day hikers, it may not be best for those carrying heavy equipment. Small pockets: The side mesh pockets are not overly large but can still fit an average-sized water bottle.

Osprey Talon 22 accessories

Osprey Hi-Visibility Raincover

The small, high-visibility pack cover will protect your Talon 22 and all of its contents from inclement weather while also making it easier to spot at night or in emergency situations.

Sold by Amazon

Osprey UltraLight 12 Dry Sack

For superior rain and water protection in wet climates, you may want to consider keeping your dry clothes, food or any electronic devices inside an ultralight waterproof dry bag.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Should you get an Osprey Atmos 65 or an Osprey Talon 22?

There really is no right answer as to which of these Osprey packs is best, as it all comes down to preference and which model best suits your lifestyle. Backpackers and thru hikers will undoubtedly want to choose the Atmos 65 due to its large capacity and premium suspension. Casual Day hikers are better off using the Talon 22, as it will cut down on unnecessary bulk while providing plenty of storage space for your essentials.

