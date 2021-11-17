Best Tubbs snowshoes

Tubbs has been making snowshoes since 1906 and was even the first brand to make snowshoes specifically for women in 1998.

Which Tubbs snowshoes are best?

You’ve likely seen people in movies and television shows walk in the snow wearing what appear to be tennis rackets on their feet, but snowshoes have evolved quite a bit since then. Many snowshoes are now made of aluminum or carbon fiber and feature technology that reduces fatigue while snow-hiking. If you’re looking for a great pair of snowshoes, Tubbs produces some genuinely fantastic ones, such as the Wayfinder snowshoes that feature rotating toe chords to help eliminate excess snow.

What to know before you buy a pair of Tubbs snowshoes

How snowshoes work

When you put a pair of snowshoes on, you increase the surface area of the bottom of your feet. This increase in surface area redistributes your weight while simultaneously increasing the amount of snow supporting you with each step. Because of this, you can walk in snow that’s several feet deep without sinking to the bottom.

Snowshoe length

Because snowshoes work by redistributing your weight, your weight will directly impact the snowshoe length you require. If you intend to use snowshoes while carrying a heavy backpack, you’ll have to factor that into your snowshoe length as well.

If you weigh less than 80 pounds or up to 140 pounds, purchase snowshoes that are between 20-22 inches long.

If you weigh between 140-180 pounds, purchase snowshoes that are between 25-26 inches long.

If you weigh between 180-220 pounds, purchase snowshoes that are around 30-inches long.

If you weigh over 220 pounds, purchase snowshoes that are between 35-36 inches long.

Snowshoes vs. crampons

Crampons are steel-or-aluminum spikes that strap to the bottom of your snow boots. Generally, crampons are either used for ice climbing or walking on slippery ice and tightly-packed snow. Crampons don’t increase the surface area of your steps, so they aren’t ideal to wear in loosely-packed snow that you sink into while walking.

On the other hand, snowshoes are ideal for deep, loosely-packed snow. Although many snowshoes have small crampons on the bottom to help with traction, they aren’t great for walking long distances on slippery ice. So, be sure to purchase the correct snow gear based on your environment.

What to look for in a quality pair of Tubbs snowshoes

Comfort

A great pair of snowshoes should be comfortable and help reduce fatigue while hiking through the snow. Many snowshoes feature frames that help relieve joint impact while walking, making them ideal for long snowshoeing adventures. You’ll also want snowshoes with bindings that are snug but not too tight. Alternatively, if your snowshoes are too loose, your ankles and legs may begin to hurt while you’re snowshoeing.

Weight and durability

Lightweight snowshoes can make you feel like you’re floating on air as you trek through the snow. Additionally, lightweight snowshoes will keep you from tiring out while snowshoeing. Still, you don’t want to sacrifice durability for weight. Many Tubbs snowshoes are made with durable aluminum and composite materials that are light and built to last.

Articulation

Articulation refers to how much the snowshoe’s binding allows your feet to move while walking. Snowshoes drop away from the heel of your feet while you walk — if they didn’t, the added length of the shoe would likely cause you to trip.

Some snowshoes feature full-rotation bindings that allow your heel to come all the way up from the shoe while walking. These full-rotation snowshoes are ideal for most purposes, although, if you need more maneuverability, you may opt for a fixed-rotation system that lifts the heel of the snowshoe off the ground as you walk. It’s also easier to step backward when wearing fixed-rotation snowshoes. Many people who use their snowshoes for running prefer fixed-rotation snowshoes.

How much you can expect to spend on Tubbs snowshoes

Depending on the size and style of the shoe, a quality pair of Tubbs snowshoes will run you about $200-$300.

Tubbs snowshoes FAQ

Does Tubbs make snowshoes for children?

A. Yes, Tubbs has a wide selection of snowshoes that are designed for children.

What does “flotation” mean?

A. Flotation is a snowshoe’s ability to distribute your weight over a large, flat area evenly. Snowshoes that are wider and longer tend to have better flotation.

What are the best Tubbs snowshoes to buy?

Top Tubbs snowshoes for men

Tubbs Wayfinder Snowshoes

What you need to know: These durable snowshoes feature recreational crampons on the front and back of the shoes to help improve traction.

What you’ll love: You can quickly put the Wayfinder snowshoes on or take them off by clicking a button. The bindings are snug, comfortable and durable. The toe-chords rotate, allowing excess snow to fall off the shoes. These shoes are lightweight and have excellent flotation for most users.

What you should consider: Although the crampons improve traction, they aren’t the best quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Top Tubbs snowshoes for women

Tubbs Panoramic Snowshoes

What you need to know: The lightweight Panoramic Snowshoes by Tubbs are easy to put on and remove.

What you’ll love: These shoes are made of lightweight aluminum and feature sturdy steel crampons to improve traction. The straps stay tight while you’re walking, so you don’t have to constantly bend down and adjust them.

What you should consider: The paint on these snowshoes scratches easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Worth checking out

Tubbs Wilderness Snowshoes

What you need to know: These snowshoes feature rotating toe-chords that help the toe crampons sink into the snow.

What you’ll love: Like most other Tubbs snowshoes, these are incredibly easy to put on and remove. The Wilderness Snowshoe frames help reduce the impact on your joints while walking. These snowshoes can be purchased in solid black or a blue-and-black camo design.

What you should consider: These snowshoes are heavy compared to others by Tubbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.