Don’t waste your time indoors all winter when the best snowshoes will guide you to distant waterfalls, stunning views and plenty of winter wonderlands.

Which snowshoes for women are best?

Many of us can enjoy the tranquil beauty of a good snowfall, but not all of us know to appreciate the floating feeling of traversing through a snowy landscape. Never believe the lie that the outdoors are closed during the winter season. The best snowshoes for women are your passport to reaching breathtaking, wintry terrain.

When choosing a snowshoe, you want something that will prevent as much sinking and struggling as possible, offering proper float and traction. If you want the best, check out the Tubbs Panoramic Snowshoes.

What to know before you buy snowshoes for women

Clarify your plans

Before you set out on an outdoor snowy adventure, you want to be clear on your plans. Not only do you want to dress appropriately in snow pants and a warm coat, but different snow terrain requires compatible snowshoes. If you plan on crossing a gentle flat, you use different snowshoes than if you’re about to scale an impressive mountain. Consider your weight and what gear you need to bring. This helps you choose a snowshoe with the correct float to support your total weight.

Understand float

While many users do say that it feels like you’re floating when you walk in snowshoes, that’s not necessarily what the term “float” means. When referring to snowshoes, float speaks to the amount you sink into the snow with a particular pair. Depending on how packed the snow is, your feet can sink considerably — though not nearly as much as you would sink without your snowshoes. Learning the flotation of a snowshoe will help you understand its compatibility with different snow types and terrain. Powdery snow and heavier users require the longest snowshoes for staying afloat while smaller snowshoes are suitable for compact snow and smaller users.

Terrain and snow type makes a difference

Different types of terrain are covered best with different types of snowshoes. Here are some to consider as you shop:

Flat terrain: Best for casual users. Expect the snowshoes to have a lower price, minimal traction and no heel lift to help in inclines.

Best for casual users. Expect the snowshoes to have a lower price, minimal traction and no heel lift to help in inclines. Rolling terrain: Best for moderate slopes but not steep, icy surroundings. You’ll find moderately aggressive crampons to increase the traction, an adjustable binding system and a heel lift in some models to help with low inclines.

Best for moderate slopes but not steep, icy surroundings. You’ll find moderately aggressive crampons to increase the traction, an adjustable binding system and a heel lift in some models to help with low inclines. Mountain terrain: Best for steep, icy terrains. Expect these to cost the most and include aggressive crampons for maximum traction. Advanced binding systems keep them attached to bulky boots and they should all have a heel lift to help with slippery inclines.

What to look for in quality snowshoes for women

Traction

Even casual snowshoes for flat terrain require traction. You must trust your feet on slick snow. The more intense the terrain you plan on traversing, the more intense the traction ought to be on the bottoms of your snowshoes. The best snowshoes for women for the most intense terrain will feature aggressive crampons, particularly around the toe.

Ergonomic stride

Many antique snowshoes cause the wearer to proceed in a duck-like waddle. Modern snowshoes are carefully designed to help create a more ergonomic stride. While wandering through the snow will always be less comfortable and more laborious than your average stride on a sidewalk, the best snowshoes for women allow a comfortable gait. Expect to widen your steps and avoid stomping on your feet as you learn to walk in snowshoes.

Intuitive use

Sometimes you’re in a hurry due to inclement weather and sometimes you’re just excited to go for a walk in the snow. Either way, you want your snowshoes to be intuitive. If each snowshoe takes several minutes to get on, you won’t likely enjoy them. Additionally, you don’t want to have to constantly adjust your snowshoes throughout your experience.

Secure fit

If your snowshoes don’t fit securely, then it doesn’t overly matter what other features they provide. Snowshoes come with various binding designs. Some are stretchy while others are stiff. Choose one that’s durable and fits your boots, allowing you to walk with confidence and security.

How much you can expect to spend on snowshoes for women

On the cheaper end, snowshoes for women are between $75-$100. The best snowshoes for women can be $150-$300, especially for steep, icy terrain.

Snowshoes for women FAQ

How do I know what size snowshoes to get?

A. You choose the size of your snowshoe based on your weight. Adults between 80-160 pounds need a shoe somewhere around 22 inches. Adults weighing between 120-220 pounds may prefer a shoe around 26 inches.

How do you walk in snowshoes?

A. Walking in snowshoes is strange but relatively easy. You don’t need any experience with winter sports to pick it up. It’s much like normal walking, only heavier and a little more awkward. Start on flat terrain until you feel comfortable.

What are the best snowshoes for women to buy?

Top snowshoes for women

Tubbs Panoramic Snowshoes — Women’s

What you need to know: These snowshoes help you float through wintry slopes and across various other snowy surfaces with an array of effective modern technology.

What you’ll love: With a Fit-Step aluminum frame, carbon steel Cobra crampons and a Soft-Tec deck, you’ll be floating across the snow comfortably and reliably. This pair of snowshoes is sturdy and dynamic. Heel risers help you ascend with less fatigue.

What you should consider: These snowshoes run a tad small.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top snowshoes for women for the money

Yukon Charlie’s Women’s Advanced Float Snowshoes

What you need to know: If you want a casual pair of beginner snowshoes for gentle strides through the snow, these shoes with easy pull binding are ideal.

What you’ll love: With a Rapid Lite Flex Heel Strap and “Easy Pull” binding, these affordable snowshoes slip on easily. An ultrastrong rocker frame will keep you sturdy and secure. A sizing cheat sheet helps you figure out your ideal fit.

What you should consider: These snowshoes don’t have the best traction.

Where to buy: Sold by Dicks Sporting Goods and Amazon

Worth checking out

Tubbs Wilderness Snowshoes — Women’s

What you need to know: Reduce ankle strain and prepare yourself for long incline hikes with these wilderness-approved snowshoes.

What you’ll love: Enjoy a comfortable fit and impact-reducing aluminum frame when you clip on these snowshoes. With binding that’s easy to secure and padded for extra warmth, you’ll feel confident the entire hike. The toe crampons give excellent grip throughout a variety of conditions.

What you should consider: This product could be a little too much snowshoe for beginners wanting a casual hike.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

