Best rifle cleaning kit

Which rifle cleaning kit is best?

Avid hunters will know the importance of keeping their rifles in the best condition — even when it’s out of season. But if you are new to rifles or hunting, you might not know what you need or where to get it.

While there is a multitude of weapons available, the Marksman Precision Universal Gun Cleaning Kit is the best choice for any rifle. It’s a complete kit that can be used to clean everything from long guns to shotguns and pistols.

What to know before you buy a rifle cleaning kit

Read the manual

You might know a lot about rifles or handguns, but many owners make the mistake of throwing away the gun owner’s manual or not reading it thoroughly. Not only does it tell you how to take care of your rifle, but it will also tell you how to safely take the rifle apart and clean it. This is especially important for a rifle that you are not familiar with.

Know the gun parts

It is important that you know the individual parts of your rifle. Not only will it make the cleaning easier, but it will give you a good indication as to the right rifle cleaning kit you’ll need. There are many different kits available, and if you don’t have the right tools for the job, your rifle won’t be in the best condition. To keep everything away from unauthorized people, you’ll also need a gun cabinet where you can store your cleaning kits, ammo cans and weapons.

Price

While having the correct tools is important, you don’t need a kit that costs the same as your rifle. Basic kits will have most of the equipment you’ll need to give your rifle a good cleaning, and you can add to your supplies as you go along. Unless you have a specialty rifle that requires specific tools, a universal rifle cleaning kit will do the trick in most cases.

What to look for in a quality rifle cleaning kit

Cleaning rod

One of the most important pieces of a rifle cleaning kit is the rod. This is used to clean the inside of the rifle barrel from any debris or foreign materials. A quality rifle cleaning kit will have a cleaning rod that is made from a softer material than your rifle’s barrel — most often carbon fiber or aluminum. This is to make sure that the rod doesn’t scratch the inside or damage the grooves.

Cleaning patches

Next to the cleaning rod, another important component of the rifle cleaning kit is the patches. These small pieces of cloth are attached to the cleaning rod and inserted into the barrel to remove any dirt particles. A quality rifle cleaning kit will have an ample supply of cleaning patches, as these patches are designed to be used only once. If you reinsert them into the barrel, you might transfer some dirt back into the barrel.

Lubrication

Once everything is cleaned, the moving parts need to be lubricated to keep the rifle in the best possible working condition. A quality rifle cleaning kit will have synthetic, light greases or oils included. Thick oils or grease is no good for rifles, as it slows down the friction points and movements.

How much you can expect to spend on a rifle cleaning kit

The average price of a rifle cleaning kit will largely depend on what the kit consists of and who the maker is. Entry-level gun cleaning kits with basic tools retail for between $20-$30. Larger kits with multiple tools sell for between $80-$100.

Rifle cleaning kit FAQ

Is it safe to use cleaning solutions on your rifle?

Yes, and in addition to lubricating all the moving parts, the entire rifle can be wiped down with a cleaning solution. Just make sure that the solution is recommended by the rifle manufacturer.

Can you fly with a rifle cleaning kit?

You will be allowed to fly with your rifle cleaning kit as long as it is stored with your checked luggage. You are not permitted to bring a rifle cleaning kit onto an airplane as carry-on luggage. According to the TSA, rifle accessories must be transported in checked luggage.

What’s the best rifle cleaning kit to buy?

Top rifle cleaning kit

Marksman Precision Universal Gun Cleaning Kit

What you need to know: This is a full-featured cleaning kit with everything that you need.

What you’ll love: Perfect for cleaning long rifles, handguns and shotguns, this cleaning includes 13 jags for all calibers, nine threaded cotton mops, three muzzle guards, multiple brass rods for different calibers, bore brushes and slotted tips. The kit also includes 250 cleaning patches. It is all neatly packaged in a concealable carry case, which weighs only 3 pounds.

What you should consider: The kit doesn’t come with cleaning oil, so you’ll have to supply your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rifle cleaning kit for the money

Falko Tactical Universal Gun Cleaning Kit

What you need to know: This is an affordable cleaning kit for all weapon calibers.

What you’ll love: This universal cleaning kit comes with six solid brass anti-scratch rods and nine brushes for different caliber handguns, long rifles and shotgun sizes. It has a bunch of cleaning pads and several jags, and it is all packaged in a damage-resistant carry case.

What you should consider: The kit doesn’t include any cleaning fluids, so you will have to buy your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Corque Universal Gun Cleaning Kit Bundle

What you need to know: This is a solid cleaning kit for the serious weapons enthusiast.

What you’ll love: Designed for the cleaning of pistols, air guns, rifles, shotguns and black powder guns, the kit comes with a pair of cleaning kits and a rubber mat. It has six solid brass rods for different gauges and calibers, 12 spear-pointed jags, 14 brushes and nine mops. There are also 100 cotton cleaning patches inside and two empty oil bottles.

What you should consider: The kit isn’t as compact as other available models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

