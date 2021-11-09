Best mosquito-repellent bracelet

Mosquito-repellent bracelets can be as fashionable as they are useful for repelling insects.

Which mosquito-repellent bracelet is best?

Mosquito-repellent bracelets can save you from the bites and itches derived from mosquitos. Instead of having to carry bug spray and have to spray it all over your body, or using some expensive repellent device, many people find repellent bracelets to be easy and helpful. Simply put on a bracelet, and repellents infused into the bracelet will repel those insects. This can save you time and money from having to purchase sprays, protective shields, and other accessories that can end up being more of a hassle than a benefit. If you’re looking for mosquito-repellent bracelets that come in a variety of colors and are DEET-free, the Cliganic 10 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a mosquito-repellent bracelet

Allergies

Be aware of what essential oils you could possibly be allergic to when interested in using a mosquito-repellent bracelet. If you have some type of citrus fruit allergy, then it may not be best to use a bracelet that uses lemon or orange essential oils. The same concept can be applied to any other essential oil you know you’re allergic to. If possible, check the ingredients list of the bracelets so that you can determine whether the bracelet has any essential oils that could possibly cause an allergic reaction.

Age

It’s recommended to not let kids who are 3 years old or younger use a mosquito-repellent bracelet. The essential oils that the bracelet contains can cause skin irritation for kids in that age group. Outside of that age range, all other ages can use these kinds of bracelets, and should cause no harm or irritation.

If you have a child that is 3 years old or younger, and you want them to have a mosquito-repellent bracelet, there are electronic mosquito-repellent bracelets that don’t use essential oils that could irritate the skin. Instead, these electronic bracelets use ultrasonic sounds that are supposed to deter mosquitoes away. The ultrasonic sounds that these types of bracelets let off are unnoticeable to humans but should be unpleasant for the insects.

Bracelet material

If you have silicone or rubber allergies it’s best to get a band that is hypoallergenic and won’t cause an allergic reaction. You can also opt for a bracelet that is made out of other materials such as mesh, as these tend to be much more hypoallergenic and safer than silicone and rubber. Mosquito-repellent bracelets that use mesh materials tend to be much more breathable than silicon and rubber models, and can be more comfortable on the wrist.

What to look for in a quality mosquito-repellent bracelet

Nontoxic

Since many bracelets use rubber, silicone and other materials that can be synthetically produced, it’s safer to go with bands that don’t use toxic materials. Look for repellent bracelets that are labeled nontoxic or toxic-free.

DEET-free

DEET is a common chemical used in synthetic bug repellents. The chemical is harmful to people and can deteriorate plastic and other materials. So if it can do that to plastic, you can only imagine how bad it is for people. When in contact or close proximity of people, the chemical can cause skin irritation, nausea, and more, especially when a synthetic repellent is used generously. It’s crucial that the mosquito-repellent bracelets you’re using are DEET free so that you aren’t exposed to the harmful chemical.

One size fits all

You don’t want to have a bracelet that can’t fit you, your kids or others, so a one-size-fits-all bracelet is perfect. These types of mosquito-repellent bracelets tend to have a secure grasp on the smallest of wrists, and can expand according to a person’s wrist size. Bracelets that use silicone and rubber materials are generally very flexible and can accommodate the various wrist sizes of people.

How much you can expect to spend on a mosquito-repellent bracelet

Mosquito-repellent bracelets aren’t too expensive; they range from $10-$30. For $10-$20, you’ll find your typical bracelet that uses essential oils to repel mosquitos. In the $20-$30 range, you’ll find bigger packs of bracelets, or bracelets that are electronic.

Mosquito-repellent bracelet FAQ

How do mosquito-repellent bracelets work?

A. Typically, mosquito-repellent bracelets will have some type of artificial or natural repellent, such as essential oils that will deter mosquitoes. Electronic bracelets tend to use ultrasonic waves to keep the insects away. Bracelets that use essential oils tend to be more effective than ultrasonic bracelets, but only if the scent is strong enough. You’ll eventually have to replace a mosquito-repellent bracelet with essential oils, after the oils potency wears off, or else mosquitos can pose a threat.

Can hand sanitizer repel mosquitoes?

A. When the hand sanitizer is still fresh on the skin and there’s still an alcohol smell, it can deter mosquitoes for that very brief period. But if the hand sanitizer is scented with a pleasant fragrance that a mosquito finds attractive, it can end up not repelling mosquitoes when the sanitizer dries off and the fragrance fades onto the skin.

What’s the best mosquito-repellent bracelet to buy?

Top mosquito-repellent bracelet

Cliganic 10-Pack Mosquito-Repellent Bracelets

What you need to know: With the ability to fit all sizes, these stylish mosquito-repellent bands can come in over four different colors.

What you’ll love: All of the 10 bracelets that come in a pack are individually wrapped and resealable for when you want to save the bracelet for later. The pack comes with a 90 day warranty if you’re not happy with the product.

What you should consider: There are no concerns with this bracelet when compared to other ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mosquito-repellent bracelet for the money

Mosquito Guard Kids Repellent Bands

What you need to know: This pack of repellent bracelets comes with 20 individually packed bands so you can share with friends and family.

What you’ll love: The bracelet uses lemongrass, peppermint and citronella, combining for a scent that mosquitos won’t like, but is pleasant to people. The bracelets are DEET-free and plant-based.

What you should consider: They only come in one color.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PARA’KITO Mosquito Insect & Bug Repellent Wristband

What you need to know: For those who don’t want a rubber or silicone bracelet, this PARA’KITO bracelet has a mesh neoprene material that’s stylish.

What you’ll love: The mesh material is breathable, and gives you more of a classy look than the typical repellent wristband. This bracelet uses patented pellets that keep mosquitoes at bay.

What you should consider: Some find replacing the pellets more tedious than just replacing a bracelet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.