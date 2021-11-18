Best composting toilet for RV

Ditch the nasty black tank maintenance and invest in an easy, eco-friendly composting toilet. The best composting toilet for an RV saves time and water, allowing more time to enjoy traveling.

Which composting toilets for RVs are best?

When living the RV life, you don’t always have a nearby restroom. Having a toilet in your RV is both convenient for daily life and a lifesaver in emergency situations. While some RVs come equipped with a built-in toilet, a composting toilet is a great alternative to traditional flushers.

If you’re a traveler and own an RV, or if you’re just considering ways to positively impact the environment, then a composting toilet is a solution. Be sure to consider the Nature’s Head Self-Contained Composting Toilet if you’re looking for the best self-contained composting toilet on the market..

Benefits of using a composting toilet for your RV

Reduced odor

A lot of travelers considering a composting toilet for their RV are concerned about the smell. That simply isn’t something you need to worry about with a composting toilet. Composting toilets smell far less bad than any water-flushing RV toilet. Since the waste isn’t sitting around and mixing together, there aren’t the same unpleasant gases and odors. Liquid waste is carefully stored while solid waste is turned into compost, so you don’t get the bad sewage smell you’re dreading.

Eco-friendliness

Simply the fact that you’re not using as much water to flush means you’re preserving water. Any longtime road traveler understands how valuable freshwater is. Saving water means taking fewer trips to fill up, camping longer and making more use of your water.

Eliminates the need for a black water tank

If you’ve ever cleaned out your RVs black water tank, then you know the horrendous sights and smells involved. While a weekend camper may not need to be emptied all that often, any full-time RVers or long-term travelers need to clean out their black water tank every week or two. This means taking a lot of dump station trips. A composting toilet not only eliminates the weight and space needed by a black water tank, but it eliminates the nasty process of dumping soggy sewage.

Best composting toilet for RV to buy

Best composting toilet for RV overall

Nature’s Head Self-Contained Composting Toilet

Nature’s Head offers a popular composting toilet. It is well-loved for its easy installation process and proper functioning. It is neither the most nor least expensive composting toilet on the market, making it suitable for a variety of budgets. It is durable and lightweight, making it perfect for any long or short road trip adventure.

Sold by Amazon

Best composting toilet for RV money savers

Separett Villa 9215 AC/DC

This composting, waterless toilet is great for off-grid use. With a wall-mounted installation, it is slightly more complex than its competition, though still advanced and trouble-free. It offers approximately three weeks of average family use before clean-out is required.

Sold by Amazon

Best composting toilet for RV runner-up

Sun-Mar GTG TOILET | Portable Toilet, Compost Toilet for RV

Compact though durable, this composting toilet is suitable for any RVers wanting a portable toilet for their road trip adventures. With easy installation, you can have this toilet ready in minutes for children or adults to use. Its compact design allows it to fit in even the most cramped spaces.

Sold by Amazon

Light-to-medium capacity composting toilet (non-electric)

Sun-Mar Centrex 1000 Non-Electric Waterless Ultra Low Flush Central Composting Toilet System

This composting toilet is designed for narrow spaces. As a non-electric toilet, it does not require a power source to recycle waste in an odorless manner, which is hugely beneficial for life on the road. Expect your unit to be shipped fully assembled, making installation and use trouble-free.

Sold by Home Depot

Light-to-medium capacity composting toilet (electric)

Sun-Mar Centrex 1000 Electric Waterless Ultra Low Water Flush Central Composting Toilet System

This small composting toilet is uniquely designed to operate in small spaces. It has a light-to-medium capacity, so it’s great for seasonal use or for small families. You can save thousands of gallons of water with its waterless technology and there is an option for non-electronic configuration.

Sold by Home Depot

Medium-capacity composting toilet (electric)

Sun-Mar Compact Electric Waterless Medium Capacity Composting Toilet

If you only have a small space and are looking for a composting toilet with a low profile, this compact electric composting toilet might fit great. Keep in mind it only has medium capacity, but its small sizing makes it perfect for otherwise cramped RVs.

Sold by Home Depot

High-capacity composting toilet (non-electric)

Sun-Mar Excel Non-Electric High Capacity Composting Toilet

This non-electric composting toilet is suitable for anyone living off-grid. It has a high-capacity waterless tank and uses a patented Bio-drum to speed up the fragrance-free decomposition process. There is no sewer, water or power connection necessary.

Sold by Home Depot

High-capacity composting toilet (electric)

Sun-Mar Excel Electric High Capacity Composting Toilet

This composting toilet offers everything you love about the previous toilet, but it runs on electricity. It incorporates the same Bio-drum technology, allowing for speedy, odorless decomposition. It is easy to operate with well-proven machinery to ensure you get a toilet you trust.

Sold by Home Depot

Extra high-capacity composting toilet (non-electric)

Sun-Mar Centrex 3000 Non-Electric Composting Toilet System

If a high-capacity toilet isn’t large enough for you, then the Sun-Mar Centrex 3000 could suit your needs. Designed for heavy residential use, it may even be a bit too large for your average RV. It is satisfactory for a family of seven. As with many Sun-Mar products, keep in mind the seat is not included in your purchase.

Sold by Home Depot

Spacesaver composting toilet

Sun-Mar Spacesaver Electric Waterless Self-Contained Composting Toilet

If your RV space is extremely limited, this spacesaver toilet still might fit. With only a 19.5-inch width and a 23-inch depth, it takes up less space than your average toilet seat. Installation requires plugging it into a 110-volt outlet and connecting the 2-inch vent stack. Note that it is a low-capacity toilet.

Sold by Home Depot

Portable toilet

18-Inch Portable Toilet for Outdoor Activities, Non-Electric, Waterless Toilet

This toilet is sturdy, durable and high-quality. You can easily flush waste with less pumping and no power required. It’s great for RV camping, outdoor activities or other portable needs. You can even carry this toilet in your normal vehicles if necessary. Note that it does not create compost.

Sold by Home Depot

Indoor or outdoor toilet

Outdoor Indoor Non-Electric Portable Waterless Toilet with Paper Holder

Forget about unstable time on the throne when you use this portable toilet. High-quality materials make for stable, durable use. It uses a detachable bucket that can easily be poured into a waste receptacle. As a non-electric, portable toilet, this can be used indoors or outdoors depending on your RVing needs. Note that it does not create compost.

Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.